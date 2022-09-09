ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Experience Matters With Wella’s Annie Young-Scrivner

By Kathryn Hopkins
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWAZv_0hozE48g00

“Can I touch your hair?,” asked Annie Young-Scrivner, glancing up and down the long, highlighted blonde strands before she made a quick assessment of the products I should be using.

Wella’s lively and engaging chief executive officer is certainly hands on, deeply knowledgeable and passionate about the hair industry despite the fact that until the COVID-19 pandemic, she spent most of her career in the food and beverage sector. In addition to three years as CEO at Godiva, she spent seven years in a number of senior positions at Starbucks and began her career at PepsiCo where she held senior leadership roles in sales, marketing and general management during her 19-year tenure with the business.

More from WWD

Nevertheless, beauty , especially hair, has long been a favorite pastime of hers. “Even though I wasn’t in the beauty industry, I was a beauty fanatic, ever since I was little,” she recalled. “At 13, I used to cut people’s hair at home. And when perms were in, I used to perm people’s hair and I had my own perm rods. I’ve always been fascinated with the beauty industry and then I put myself through school working in a department store, and the beauty department was always one of my favorites.”

So it was only fitting when, in October 2020, KKR, fresh from acquiring 60 percent of Wella from Coty Inc., named her CEO of the new stand-alone business, whose brands include Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin, and GHD.

Since then, she has used her strengths in brand, digital and talent development to help Wella navigate a global pandemic, which affected its salons globally, and recently oversaw the acquisition of Briogeo, the natural hair care brand founded by Nancy Twine in 2013, for an undisclosed sum. As reported by WWD, Briogeo was said to reach a sales volume exceeding $100 million, per industry sources.

Here, Young-Scrivner talks to Beauty Inc. about her career and plans for Wella.

What attracted you to join the beauty industry and this job?
Annie Young-Scrivner: Beauty is transformative. It is not just the outside, it’s also the inside, it’s how people feel and then you can match everything together. I love that. Second, I love the pro and the retail piece and this job has both. On the pro side, we service over 500,000 customers. Some of these customers may have 2,000 salons, some are independent — they’re small businesses — so what an incredible way to help industry.

In terms of this job, what are the main similarities and differences with the other positions you’ve held?
A.Y.-S.: The similarities are that in every business, it’s all about focusing on delighting the consumers and customers we serve. The real distinctive element of the beauty business is in its ability to be truly transformative. To be successful, it’s all about the talent of the people because you can have great strategies and brands, but if you don’t have people who really understand what you want to do and feel passionate about it, then you don’t win.

The second piece that’s also similar is innovation. The hair industry is so interesting, because it’s going through that evolution of where skin care was 15 years ago. This whole skinification of hair is happening right now. Teaching consumers on how to take care of your hair just like your skin. The difference is hair doesn’t regenerate so it needs a little bit more, like oils at night for the ends, different masks and treatments.

The other part that’s similar is this is a global business. We’re in 100 countries across the globe. It’s also an omnichannel play. We have pro, we have retail and we have digital. What’s different is this business has been sold multiple times. It’s been sold to Procter and Gamble. It’s been sold to Coty. Now we’re finally stand-alone again. And so it’s the ability to say we can create our own culture, we’re not a portion of someone else and we can really define our own destiny.

Howard Schultz is one of your key me ntors. What are the key business lessons you learned from him?
A.Y.-S.: Howard is amazing and the people piece is something that I think often about from him. There’s so many great things that he has taught me and I’m very fortunate to have other amazing mentors like Rose Marie Bravo, who was the CEO of Burberry. She was on the board with me at Tiffany’s. She has got such a great eye on making sure the product is right, the visual is right and she is a fantastic people leader as well. And then Indra Nooyi, who was the past CEO and chairman of PepsiCo. She’s so dynamic, she’s traveled around the world, she always has time for people and she has one of the best financial minds. I feel very fortunate.

Can you think of any formative career moments that really impacted you?
A.Y.-S.: It was my first job and I was in the PepsiCo management training program. As a management trainee, my first role was to be a salesperson, but what it meant is I drove an 18-foot truck. I had to load it with products — like hundreds of cases — and deliver it to the store. Physically, it was incredibly taxing. I’m not a muscular person, but what it taught me is really understanding the business from the ground up and that has stuck with me forever. I do listening tours today with the front line to understand what are the opportunities, what could we do better. You have to have really have big ears and listen.

How would you define your leadership style?
A.Y.-S.: I think about the strategy — where should we go and why? I’m very focused on making sure that we have the right talent and nurturing them. I think about the transformation that most businesses have to make, which is the digital side. How do we instill the digital element and why? I like to get into the details of the business, too. And I like to have fun.

Talking about strategy, in terms of Wella what’s your vision?
A.Y.-S.: We play in this $100 billion beauty category of hair and nails. Today, we’re still relatively small and so we have a lot of room to grow. If you look at hair, we’re very dominant on color, both retail and pro, and I think our opportunity is on the care segment, especially with this amplification of consumers wanting to learn more on how they could care for their hair. We can do so much more in that area. On the nail side, we’re learning how to take our innovation from hair into nails because both have keratin.

Tell us more about your acquisition of Briogeo.
A.Y.-S.: Nancy Twine has incredible clean formulations. She’s built a cult following because people understand how good her product is. We feel that that area is going to continue to grow. She’s in premium retail today. She’s not in the professional segment. There’s a lot of opportunity. We also have other sustainable products within our portfolio, like Wella Professional Elements and OPI Nature Strong, and I believe she’ll also help us amplify that.

Do you have big international expansion plans for Briogeo?
A.Y.-S.: Nancy and her team are developing that footprint. We do a lot with Sephora so one of the entries into some of the international market is partnering with Sephora.

On the hair color side, clean hair dye is gaining traction. Are you working on that area at all?
A.Y.-S.: It’s so interesting because I was reading some other labels and I went to our scientists and they said what about ours? We’re cleaner than the majority out there. So we’re actually now starting to talk about how it’s vegan and about how we have a patented formulation that allows it to be less allergenic.

Where are you seeing the most potential in hair?
A.Y.-S.: Self-expression is happening and I think that people want a transformation, but they may not want a permanent transformation. We have a product that’s called Color Fresh Masks. Your hair could be pink and then it would go straight back to your natural color and you could go blue. Self-expression and personalization is going to continue. People are now understanding they can do that with their hair. The second piece is the care regimen on what are the masks that I should use. A lot of consumers don’t know. You could use a different shampoo for your roots than the rest of your hair, because most people want more volume. I just came back from a trip to Japan to see one of our best salon partners and they were showing me their nine-step regimen that they use with Wella professional products….it was amazing. So I think we’re at the early stages, just learning.

How do you plan to harness growth in prestige?
A.Y.-S.: Briogeo is a big piece of that and also GHD and then building out Nioxin. One of the side effects of COVID[-19] is hair loss. And so hair retainment and regrowth is a huge segment. Eva Graham, who is the original founder of Nioxin, started that company with $500 in her pocket and that business has continued to fuel and grow.

What are the key challenges, opportunities and priorities for Wella right now?
A.Y.-S.: One of the key challenges for us is focus because we have so many growth opportunities. Also, we’re not immune to the inflationary pressures that everybody is experiencing. I recently did a listening tour externally with global leaders who had experienced inflation before, back in the ’70s and ’80s. They were super helpful on what are the things that you have to be really mindful of, and I think agility continues to be one of them. When I joined Wella, we were in COVID[-19]. We came out of COVID[-19]. That ability to move fast is going to be something that we continue to carry on. The ability to clearly communicate what’s happening because things are going to fluctuate. And then we have to ensure that we continue to invest in our brands, and also help our customers understand where they could take pricing, the services and how they could create more value for themselves.

What’s your strategy with M&A?
A.Y.-S.: We’re so pleased with Briogeo. Our number-one focus is to ensure our recent acquisition is successful….But I would say that we are always open to strategic fits and I think that they would have to grow faster than we are and they have to be more profitable so I think it’s going to take another very special company like Briogeo.

How concerned are you about the macroeconomic environment?
A.Y.-S.: Everybody should be concerned and I think that everybody should be very thoughtful of their moves. For us because we are a growth company we don’t want to stop the lever on our growth potential because there’s so much, but we have to be really thoughtful of where we invest for that growth, so that we can ensure that we’re driving profitable growth.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Maesa Appoints Piyush Jain New CEO

Maesa has a new chief executive officer.  Piyush Jain, a Unilever alum of more than 20 years who most recently served as the CEO of soap brand Hand in Hand for about a year, has been appointed to the position. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Jain will assume his new role Sept. 12 and succeeds Gianni Pierracioni, who was appointed CEO at Maesa in Feb. 2021, and has stepped down for personal reasons.  “It is an honor for me to lead Maesa,” said Jain...
BUSINESS
WWD

Target Launches ‘Future Collective,’ as Momentum in Fashion Business Grows

Target’s fall fashion trends will include a new apparel brand of its own, the first since pre-pandemic times.  On Sunday, the big-box retailer will roll out “Future Collective,” a women’s ready-to-wear brand with a rotating creative director, or “style partner” each quarter who helps codesign the collection. The first style partner will be Kahlana Barfield-Brown, a former fashion and beauty editor for “InStyle” magazine known for her streetwear-inspired aesthetic.More from WWD'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' London PremiereThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere The news of Future Collective comes on the...
APPAREL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indra Nooyi
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion’s Past, Present and Future

Michael Buckley, chief executive officer of True Religion, is on his second tour of duty at the denim-based brand and knows better than anyone its history of highs and lows. The company was founded in 2002 and became a fashion powerhouse popular around the world with its heavily embroidered jeans, signature stitching and emblem of a smiling Buddha strumming a guitar.More from WWDMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysN°21 X 7 For All MankindBella Hadid Stars in True Religion's Latest Campaign The company eventually went public, turned private, survived two bankruptcies less than three years apart and has undergone sweeping changes in management,...
BUSINESS
WWD

Zendaya Wins Emmy Award in Valentino Gown

Zendaya attended the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles in an Old Hollywood-inspired look. The actress arrived on the red carpet in a black Valentino gown with a corset-style bodice that had a bow at the waist. More from WWDHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the Looks The custom look for Zendaya was selected in collaboration with her stylist Law Roach. Roach’s client list includes Megan Thee Stallion, Saucy Santana and Bella Hadid. Zendaya accessorized with two diamond earrings and a diamond necklace from Bulgari. She currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wella#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Hair Colour#Beauty Brands#Hair Products#Godiva#Kkr
voguebusiness.com

Tommy Hilfiger CEO on Web3, Gen Z and the brand’s big return to NYFW

This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Tommy Hilfiger returned to New York Fashion Week last night,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio

True Religion is taking a holistic approach when it comes to its licensing program. The brand has eight licensees, representing 13 categories that range from men’s and women’s belts to small leather goods to sleepwear and loungewear to underwear, among other items. There’s also men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ footwear, fashion headwear, cold weather accessories and hosiery. Much of the category expansion is fueled by customer shopping preferences. Consumers are now focusing on occasionwear, including items that they can wear to the office. And with denim a more acceptable component of workwear these days, True Religion has shifted its assortment mix...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Hair Care
WWD

Fashion Shows on Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Day to Be Rearranged

The British Fashion Council has revealed plans in reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s passing at Balmoral Castle on Thursday at the age of 96. The BFC said it will join the nation in mourning and will follow royal protocol.More from WWDErdem Men's Spring 2023Martine Rose Men's Spring 2023Ahluwalia Men's Spring 2023 All core business activities at London Fashion Week can continue, but all non-core business events, such as parties and openings on the official schedule should be canceled. It also added that if the queen’s funeral happens during London Fashion Week, as it is likely to take place 10 days from her passing, BFC...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Penney’s Launches Frye and Co., Furthering Its Assortment Reboot

J.C. Penney Co., furthering efforts to improve its assortment with exclusive product, has launched Frye and Co., a Western-style collection of apparel, footwear and handbags, that draws inspiration from the Frye brand best known for its boots. In its announcement Monday, Penney’s said that Frye and Co. offers “distinctive style, classic silhouettes as well as contemporary styles and sophisticated details” for men and women. More from WWDBackstage at Coach RTW Spring 2023Marrisa Wilson RTW Spring 2023Vince RTW Spring 2023 In addition to boots and bags, Frye and Co. offers “lifestyle apparel,” including sherpa jackets, boho midi dresses, Fair Isle sweaters, shirting and pants...
BUSINESS
WWD

Julia Garner Shines in Floral-embellished Gucci Cutout Dress at Emmy Awards

Julia Garner dazzled at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress was nominated in two categories, including the award ceremony’s Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Anna Delvey in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna” and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “Ozark,” in which she plays Ruth Langmore, also on the streaming platform. Garner won her third Emmy in the latter category.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

How Nine Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Dresses Looked on the Runway

Many celebrities looked to recent couture and ready-to-wear collections for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kerry Washington, Julia Garner, Alexandra Daddario and others opted to wear high-fashion looks from design houses including Gucci, Dior, Elie Saab, Fendi and other labels at the annual awards show, which took place Sunday night.More from WWDHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the Looks Seyfried and Garner were among the night’s winners, with the former winning the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Telfar Shuts Down Brooklyn Traffic With NYFW Pop-up Shop

Is it a K-pop star? Beyoncé? Harry Styles? No — it’s thousands of Telfar shopping bags. Rather than stage a New York Fashion Week show, the brand took a more inclusive approach: it shut down traffic in downtown Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon with its first pop-up shop dedicated to handbags, allowing customers to buy the viral design in-person.More from WWDTelfar Shuts Down Traffic in Brooklyn with Rainbow Pop-up Drawing Thousands of FansFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022So.ty RTW Spring 2023 Telfar Clemens teamed with Rainbow — the nationwide fast-fashion chain — as the pop-up location. The Rainbow on Fulton Street...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

At True Religion, Diversity Is Becoming a Way of Life

For Theresa Watts, diversity is about seeing people, not just counting them. The senior vice president of human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion at True Religion joined the company in June 2020 when the country was at peak discontent: pandemic-weary as deaths continued to rise, and newly embroiled in a battle for racial equity that resurfaced in a big way after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police.More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityBella Hadid Stars in True Religion's Latest CampaignTrue Religion Links With Hypebeast on Capsule Launch Her task? Right a ship that was...
BUSINESS
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Fe Noel Debuts Couture ‘Dre$$’ to Highlight 30 Percent Retirement Income Gap Between Men and Women

In fashion, there are statement dresses and there are dresses that make a statement. In the case of Fe Noel’s closer for her spring 2023 collection, dubbed “the Dre$$,” it was very definitely both.More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022So.ty RTW Spring 2023AnOnlyChild RTW Spring 2023 The gown? A corseted strapless gown with a ruffled petticoat, topped with a signature Fe Noel robe with voluminous sleeves and a 16-foot cathedral train — and it’s all made out of (artificial) money — $1.6 million to be exact. The message? Because women are still being short-paid on the man’s dollar, it’s leaving...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy