cw34.com

Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
South Floridians visiting Israel pay their respects to 9/11 victims

JERUSALEM, Israel (CBS12) — A group from South Florida far outside the U.S. honored the thousands of Americans killed on 9/11. They’re in Israel on this 21st anniversary and they paid their respects at the Jewish National Fund’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem. That’s only commemorative site...
