Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Reformulated COVID boosters rollout on Treasure Coast
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — New data from the Florida Department of Health shows nearly 16 million Floridians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and new cases have been on the decline for six weeks in Florida. Despite the declining trend, a new reformulated...
cw34.com
South Floridians visiting Israel pay their respects to 9/11 victims
JERUSALEM, Israel (CBS12) — A group from South Florida far outside the U.S. honored the thousands of Americans killed on 9/11. They’re in Israel on this 21st anniversary and they paid their respects at the Jewish National Fund’s 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem. That’s only commemorative site...
cw34.com
Septic Swap: Sewall's Point could change to sewer system, but many are split on the issue
SEWALL'S POINT, Fla. (CBS12) — A controversial waste project in Sewall’s Point just cleared an important hurdle on Monday. The town will apply for a multimillion-dollar grant for the proposed project, which would swap out septic tanks for sewers on South Sewall’s Point Road. Residents and officials...
cw34.com
PHOTOS: St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responds to car fire
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Photos shared by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue show a white Mazda sedan in flames. Fire rescue said it responded to the scene at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities said no one was injured and that the fire was caused by a mechanical issue.
Comments / 0