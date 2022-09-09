ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

$30K reward offered for Lakeland man accused of assaulting officers during Capitol riot

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
LAKELAND, Fla. — The FBI is upping the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of a Central Florida man accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon during the Capitol riot.

A reward of up to $30,000 is now available in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of Lakeland.

“Mr. Pollock is a fugitive. We are asking the public to provide information on his whereabouts so that we can safely bring him in to answer to the charges against him,” said FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge David Walker.

The FBI said Pollock is believed to have friends and family throughout central and north Florida, as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Officials said Pollock is a welder and ironworker and may be working in this, or similar construction jobs.

The FBI said anyone with information about Pollock should contact the nearest FBI field office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. The FBI Tampa Field Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 813-253-1000, or information can also be submitted to www.tips.fbi.gov. All information can remain anonymous, and confidentiality is guaranteed.

Mike Berger
3d ago

LISTEN EVERYONE LET'S NOT be to fast to BELIEVE anything any COP , POLICE DEPT, DETECTIVES SERGEANTS ETC SAYS working in the Court systems 34 year's police brutality police are the biggest liars or as bad as anyone else can be literally seeing so many many police caught lying I understand why cops fight with people trying to get VIDEOS TAKEN FROM PEOPLE recording I've seen them caught lying it's SICKENING.

Sling Blade
3d ago

be careful what you say here. the FBI could show up at your house a search it all because you said something bad about them. they can no longer be trusted. ever.....

