Lima News
Updated Moderna boosters back in supply at ACPH
LIMA — Additional doses of the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are back in supply at Allen County Public Health, which is hosting adult vaccination clinics from 9-11 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays by appointment only. Schedule an appointment online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 419-228-4636.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 12
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
Lima News
Kitchen fire temporarily closes Elida Rd. Wendy’s
AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — Lunch hour at Wendy’s on Elida Road featured an unwelcome surprise on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m., a fire in the kitchen caused employees and diners to evacuate the building at 2339 Elida Rd., Lima. American Township Fire Department responded with 2 fire engines and an ambulance, although no injuries were reported and the fire was contained with fire extinguishers and water from inside the building.
hometownstations.com
Department of the Army conducting routine training in Shawnee this weekend
A routine training exercise is taking place on the south side of Lima this weekend. The Department of the Army 304th Engineer Company will be conducting a vehicle rescue exercise on the north side of Apollo Career Center on Sunday. The training includes patrolling and looking for unexploded ordinates. These exercises are an essential part of their mission in the event they needed to be mobilized. The weapons will not be fired during the training and there is no danger to the public.
dayton.com
New record shop focusing on heavy metal opens in Kettering
A new record shop dedicated to heavy metal music has opened in Kettering with a listening room. Catacomb Records, owned by Timothy Wright, caters to the metal underground scene by covering genres like death metal, black metal, doom metal and thrash metal. Wright told Dayton.com they even have some of the older, harder to find, used metal records from the ‘80s.
Sidney Daily News
Life in the Police Academy
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department has welcomed four 2022 academy graduates into their ranks this year. Officers Kiarra Ibarra, Virginia Helton, Aarron Swiger and Jordan Fox all graduated from the academy and joined the SPD. Sidney Police Department requires its officers to be certified either through the Ohio...
Lima Fire Department responds to Lakewood house fire
LIMA — A neighbor called in to report billowing smoke coming from 2272 Lakewood Ave. in Lima early Saturday afternoon. Smoke emanated from a window of the top floor or attic of this Cape Cod style home. The homeowner, Denise Foltz, indicated that she was not at home when...
Daily Advocate
Couple in awe of community’s support
ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
Daily Advocate
Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash
GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
hometownstations.com
Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading
On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading. Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout the city with a...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Man charged with menacing by stalking
James R. Depinet, 49, of Sidney, was charged with a felony count of menacing by stalking related to a traffic-related incident reported by his ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 2:50 a.m. to a report of a reckless driver/menacing complaint in...
WANE-TV
Meeting weighs impact of NW Ohio proposed salmon farm
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) – A proposal to draw 5 million gallons of water daily from the MichinDoh aquifer and discharge the effluent into the St. Joseph River is under EPA scrutiny. During a public meeting Monday evening in Pioneer, Ohio, the Ohio EPA took comments for a wastewater discharge...
Lima News
Deer hunting season opens soon in Ohio
LIMA —The beginning of deer hunting season is here. Across the state of Ohio, deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24. Last season, more than 95,000 deer were taken with a bow. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bow hunting has increased in popularity. Archery season lasts until Feb. 5.
WKRC
Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
Lima News
Pam and Tom Ditto
DELPHOS — Pam and Tom Ditto are celebrating 40 years of marriage. Ditto and the former Pam Peters were married Sept. 11, 1982, at High Street United Methodist Church, Lima. They are the parents of two children, Emily (Eric) Sharp of Delphos and Jack Ditto of Yellowstone National Park, WY.
thevillagereporter.com
AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café
AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
WANE-TV
Jeep runs stop sign, hits semi in fatal Mercer County crash
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday crash that killed a driver after running a stop sign and hitting a semi. Just before 4:30 p.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of US 127 and SR 119. Deputies at the scene determined a semitrailer was driving southbound on US 127, and a Jeep Cherokee was westbound on SR 119.
‘Holding us hostage:’ Staff at Marysville women’s prison to picket working conditions
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – For some correction workers at a Marysville women’s prison, the end of their shift looks like walking to the parking lot and dozing off inside their car. At the end of a 16-hour day at the state-operated Ohio Reformatory for Women, some employees are left “exhausted and overworked,” opting for the […]
Lima News
Letter: Essential items donated should also be nutritious
I watched the report on television about the cooperative alliance between the Lima Police Department and the West Ohio Food Bank to provide “essential” items to people in need. The idea is great , but the items chosen to show were anything but essential. The packages shown included...
miamivalleytoday.com
PorchFest returns to Troy
Troy-based rock band Rusted Reserve performs during 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest at Upper Valley Hearing and Balance on South Market Street Saturday afternoon. The music festival, held on Sept. 10, features 40 bands on 40 porches in Troy’s southwest historic district. Rocky Creek Band plays at Dungan & LeFever...
