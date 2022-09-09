Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody.

ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods by Alabama 239 at mile marker 21 — seven miles south of Union Springs, in Bullock County.

This search was assisted by ALEA’s Aviation Unit, Special Agents and SWAT Team Members within the Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and Troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Officers from the Union Springs Police Department, the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) K-9 Team and the United States Marshals (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force also aided in this search.



This investigation remains ongoing. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on any new developments.

