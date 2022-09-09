ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Here's how and why you should commemorate the International Day of Peace

By Barbara Eckstein
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago
Peacemaking is not for the faint of heart.

Stepping between squabbling friends, quieting family conflicts, listening to coworkers who strongly disagree, monitoring a nuclear power plant amidst armed conflict, taking food to starving civilians caught in a war zone. None of it is easy; all of it is necessary. But there are not many monuments to peacemakers. (Name five!)

September’s annual International Day of Peace is an opportunity to remember, honor and celebrate peacemakers. On the official Sept. 21 date, the U.N. Secretary General requests a worldwide ceasefire in all armed conflicts. This occasion to take a breath, look within, is welcome, but it’s what comes next and next and next that most matters.

This year’s theme for International Day of Peace is “End Racism. Build Peace.” The Johnson County United Nations Association, in conjunction with partners Veterans for Peace, Physicians for Social Responsibility, Peace Iowa, the Iowa City’s Office of Equity and Human Rights, and the University of Iowa Center for Human Rights, embrace this theme and invite everyone to our commemorative Peace Day event at 5;30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Mercer Park shelter #1. We will be joined by the musical group Family Folk Machine, as well as Johnson County Supervisors Rod Sullivan and Jon Green. Veterans for Peace will be presenting to the public a carved peace pole to be placed at a site where peace might be honored and its practice encouraged every day.

In addition to attending the local event Sept. 20, you can make this a peace season by joining, online, the U.N. Secretary General, artists, activists and 500 children as they mark the theme “End Racism. Build Peace” with the children’s anti-racism projects: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16, see “Programme of the Youth Observance” at https://www.un.org/en/observances/international-day-peace.

Remembering peace extends across the months in Johnson County with a March 2023 visit to Hancher Auditorium from one of the U.N.’s distinguished Messengers for Peace, cellist Yo-Yo Ma. In the meantime, listen again to the music of Stevie Wonder; he’s another of the distinguished Messengers for Peace.

If you have stepped up to stop the fighting in your corner of the world, consider yourself celebrated — and do it again!

Barbara Eckstein of Iowa City is a member of the Johnson County United Nations Association.

Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

