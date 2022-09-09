ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 8

E-Man
3d ago

Remember every legal law abiding tax paying American citizen our government said our economy is doing great. So why do we have to pay for this. That’s right I forgot Murphy excepted all these illegal undocumented immigrant invaders from Joe Biden’s and his administration open borders policies.

Reply(2)
7
MFULVR
3d ago

FPM!!!!! I’m sure the HARD WORKING TAX PAYERS WILL ALSO BE FOOTING THIS BILL, WHILE FOOTING THE BILL FOR HIS BELOVED ILLEGALS !!!! WHEN IS THE RECALL????? KING MURPHY NEEDS TO GO…NOW!!!!!

Reply(1)
4
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Why is Gov. Murphy still blocking NJ charter schools?

New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
EDUCATION
wrnjradio.com

Acting AG Platkin announces availability of $17M in grants to reduce gun violence, combat auto theft in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Monday announced that the Department of Law & Public Safety is making $17 million in grant funding available to acquire and expand technology to reduce gun violence and combat a rise in auto thefts fueling violent crime in New Jersey, using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
987thecoast.com

Backfires? New Jersey May Bring Back Paper Bags

New Jersey has unintended consequences to its ban on plastic and paper bags. NJ.com reports that lawmakers are recognizing that the number of reusable bags are piling up because they are unwanted, and now they are winding up in landfills. Senator Bob Smith admits it’s a problem and changes to the bag ban law are being contemplated.
POLITICS
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program

NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Frank Pallone
Person
Craig Coughlin
wrnjradio.com

Fitch delivers New Jersey’s third major credit rating upgrade this year

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy and State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio praised Tuesday’s decision by Fitch Ratings to upgrade New Jersey’s credit rating on general obligation bonds to “A” from “A-” while also maintaining the state’s outlook at positive. Since the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#New Jersey Legislature#School Food#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Assembly
Beach Radio

10 New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In The Whole Country

It's always nice to see the Garden State recognized for something other than our fantastic beaches, awesome diners, and beautiful greenery, right?. I'm a transplant to the state, but already made the dive into getting my NJ license, and license plate and becoming a real New Jersey resident, I love it.
COLLEGES
NJ.com

N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up

More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
ENVIRONMENT
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

These New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In America

New Jersey boasts one of the highest college graduation rates in America, and with top-rated small and large, public and private universities, it's no surprise since there seems to be a school to fit every sort of student— 30 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges.
COLLEGES
New Jersey 101.5

Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it

TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy