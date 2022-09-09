Read full article on original website
E-Man
3d ago
Remember every legal law abiding tax paying American citizen our government said our economy is doing great. So why do we have to pay for this. That’s right I forgot Murphy excepted all these illegal undocumented immigrant invaders from Joe Biden’s and his administration open borders policies.
Reply(2)
7
MFULVR
3d ago
FPM!!!!! I’m sure the HARD WORKING TAX PAYERS WILL ALSO BE FOOTING THIS BILL, WHILE FOOTING THE BILL FOR HIS BELOVED ILLEGALS !!!! WHEN IS THE RECALL????? KING MURPHY NEEDS TO GO…NOW!!!!!
Reply(1)
4
Related
Why is Gov. Murphy still blocking NJ charter schools?
New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy visits Somerset County to highlight historic investments in K-12 funding
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – Governor Phil Murphy Monday visited Ridge High School in the Bernards Township Public School District to highlight his commitment to New Jersey’s education system. In his historic Fiscal Year 2023 (FY2023) budget, $9.9 billion in K-12 formula aid was appropriated to support...
wrnjradio.com
Acting AG Platkin announces availability of $17M in grants to reduce gun violence, combat auto theft in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Monday announced that the Department of Law & Public Safety is making $17 million in grant funding available to acquire and expand technology to reduce gun violence and combat a rise in auto thefts fueling violent crime in New Jersey, using federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
NJ wants to hear from you — how to spend $641M in opioid settlements
You can be a part of directing how New Jersey uses hundreds of millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds over the next several years. State officials are asking for input from members of the public, advocates, treatment providers, and others, on the best way to use the funds in order to limit further addiction and overdose deaths.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What should N.J. students born after 9/11 be taught about the terror attacks?
The images have long been seared into our consciousness. Memorials to the dead have been erected. Stories have been told and retold of fathers and mothers who went to work that morning and never came home. Of the final, tragic moments of so many lost souls. Of heroes who must never be forgotten.
987thecoast.com
Backfires? New Jersey May Bring Back Paper Bags
New Jersey has unintended consequences to its ban on plastic and paper bags. NJ.com reports that lawmakers are recognizing that the number of reusable bags are piling up because they are unwanted, and now they are winding up in landfills. Senator Bob Smith admits it’s a problem and changes to the bag ban law are being contemplated.
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program
NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
Free school meals expand to ‘middle-income families’ in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Friday that requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working- and middle-class families. Murphy said the program would reduce food insecurity and offer healthy meals to more families. “[The laws] will ensure that our kids are more...
RELATED PEOPLE
Is life in NJ so bad you just have to get high at work? (Opinion)
It took forever to do but we finally have adult-use recreational marijuana legal in New Jersey. The tax money garnered hasn't exactly been the windfall some thought, but there are more dispensaries opening all the time and proponents say the future is bright. But that road to legalization still has some potholes to be repaired.
wrnjradio.com
Fitch delivers New Jersey’s third major credit rating upgrade this year
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy and State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio praised Tuesday’s decision by Fitch Ratings to upgrade New Jersey’s credit rating on general obligation bonds to “A” from “A-” while also maintaining the state’s outlook at positive. Since the...
The most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey
Since New Jersey is known to be a very diverse state, it should come as no surprise that the most ethnically diverse city in America is in New Jersey: Jersey City (for the sixth year in a row) according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Hub compared 501 of the most populated...
New Jersey Globe
MaryAnne DeFuccio, mother and daughter of N.J. lawmakers, dies at 79
MaryAnne DeFuccio, the mother of Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio (R-Upper Saddle River) and the daughter of the late State Sen. William F. Kelly (D-Jersey City), died on September 9. She was 79. She grew up as one of nine children of Bill and Cathleen Kelly. Her father spent 16 years in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In The Whole Country
It's always nice to see the Garden State recognized for something other than our fantastic beaches, awesome diners, and beautiful greenery, right?. I'm a transplant to the state, but already made the dive into getting my NJ license, and license plate and becoming a real New Jersey resident, I love it.
N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
thesandpaper.net
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday
A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
roi-nj.com
U.S. News national rankings: N.J. puts 4 in Top 100 (including No. 1 Princeton)
How long has Princeton University’s run as the No. 1 university in the country been? Consider this: The school’s incoming freshman class was starting second grade when it began. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton was ranked No. 1 in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In America
New Jersey boasts one of the highest college graduation rates in America, and with top-rated small and large, public and private universities, it's no surprise since there seems to be a school to fit every sort of student— 30 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges.
As food prices keep climbing, NJ food insecurity getting worse
As inflation continues to push supermarket prices higher a new study finds almost 9% of the population in New Jersey is food insecure, which means they struggle at times to get enough to eat, but experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Adele LaTourette, the senior director of policy...
N.J. reports 589 COVID cases, 1 death. Positive test continue steady decline.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 589 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as positive tests continue to decline steadily from the summer. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests was 1,318 on Monday, a 6% decrease from a week ago and a 42% decrease from a month ago.
Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it
TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
Comments / 8