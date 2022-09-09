ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

ncwc.edu

NCWU is Host Institution for American Council on Education Fellows Program

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – Starting this month, North Carolina Wesleyan University will welcome Dr. Timothy Channell as part of the American Council on Education (ACE) Fellows Program. ACE offers a prestigious Fellows Program for those aspiring to administrative level positions. Dr. Channell serves as the Assistant Provost of Budget and Academic Operations and Professor of Music Business at Radford University in Virginia and is a class of 2022-23 ACE Fellow.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
ncwc.edu

Art Exhibit Highlighting Negro League Baseball Coming to The Dunn Center

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – Black Diamond, the newest exhibit coming to Gravely Gallery at The Dunn Center, will inspire you to dig deeper into the old American past time—baseball. This solo exhibition, featuring over 20 works by artist Darryl Matthews, will run from September 22 – November 10, 2022. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
umo.edu

UMO Assistant Professor Sharon Jackson Gets the Boot

MOUNT OLIVE – Assistant Professor of Biology Sharon Jackson got the boot. Best of the Boot that is! The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and New Old North Media announced last week this year’s Best of the Boot winners in a variety of categories. Jackson received accolades as Best of the Boot Professor at the University of Mount Olive (UMO).
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WNCT

Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
AYDEN, NC
ncwc.edu

NCWU Recognized by U.S. News & World Report

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – On Monday, September 12, U.S. News & World Report released their 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings. This report evaluates 1,500 colleges and universities nationwide based on 17 measures of academic quality. Of the reports, North Carolina Wesleyan University was ranked in the Regional Colleges (South) categories of Best Colleges for Veterans, Best Value Schools, Best Regional Colleges, Social Mobility, Most International Students and Campus Ethnic Diversity.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

South Central High head football coach steps down

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
WINTERVILLE, NC
districtadministration.com

School administrators attribute rape threats to students dressing inappropriately

Female students at Nash County Central High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, reported being harassed online from various anonymous social media accounts. During a girls-only assembly, school administrators blamed the students for dressing inappropriately and told them not to report the threats, according to an audio recording. “Let me tell you something,” one administrator said. “If you don’t have proof of who’s writing it, don’t come to us. Because we don’t have proof.”
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

New director named at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Tyshanda Brown the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Center in Greenville. She is native of Beaufort County and began her duties on Monday. Brown has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Clayton woman celebrates 100th birthday with firefighter family

Clayton, N.C. — A lifelong Clayton resident with a deep bond to the Clayton Fire Department celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday with family, friends and firefighters. Aldine Parrish, who was born in 1922, turned 100 on Sept. 10. In 1943, she married Bo Parrish, who served Clayton as a volunteer firefighter for 20 years. In that time, the Parrish family became close with their Clayton community.
CLAYTON, NC

