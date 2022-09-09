Read full article on original website
ncwc.edu
NCWU is Host Institution for American Council on Education Fellows Program
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – Starting this month, North Carolina Wesleyan University will welcome Dr. Timothy Channell as part of the American Council on Education (ACE) Fellows Program. ACE offers a prestigious Fellows Program for those aspiring to administrative level positions. Dr. Channell serves as the Assistant Provost of Budget and Academic Operations and Professor of Music Business at Radford University in Virginia and is a class of 2022-23 ACE Fellow.
ncwc.edu
Art Exhibit Highlighting Negro League Baseball Coming to The Dunn Center
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – Black Diamond, the newest exhibit coming to Gravely Gallery at The Dunn Center, will inspire you to dig deeper into the old American past time—baseball. This solo exhibition, featuring over 20 works by artist Darryl Matthews, will run from September 22 – November 10, 2022. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Raleigh community surprises longtime Harris Teeter employee with gift of nearly $23K in sendoff party ahead of transfer
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to a store closer to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has...
'He's legendary here': Harris Teeter employee receives emotional sendoff from Raleigh community
Raleigh, N.C. — After 23 years, a beloved grocery store employee worked his final shift at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter Tuesday. When the community found out Tim McCloud was leaving, they decided to hold a fundraiser to show him how much he's meant to them over the years - and ended up giving him a life-changing sendoff.
'That could have been my child': Mom reflects on Wake County middle school student who took his own life
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of 10 people gathered Monday afternoon to discuss the loss of a teenage middle school student who took his own life last week. Austin Pendergrass, 13, died by suicide on Sept. 6 at Wendell Middle School. The boy’s family described him as an “amazing little boy.”
One NC school board is considering doing away with high school valedictorians
Greenville, N.C. — The Pitt County Board of Education is considering eliminating high school valedictorians, WITN News reports. The change they are considering would take place after the class of 2022. Board of Education Chairman James Tripp said parents fear students may be overworking themselves trying to one-up the...
Live flies & no hair restraints: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 13)
At one Raleigh Mexican restaurant this week, warm tortillas were being stored in grocery bags.
umo.edu
UMO Assistant Professor Sharon Jackson Gets the Boot
MOUNT OLIVE – Assistant Professor of Biology Sharon Jackson got the boot. Best of the Boot that is! The Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and New Old North Media announced last week this year’s Best of the Boot winners in a variety of categories. Jackson received accolades as Best of the Boot Professor at the University of Mount Olive (UMO).
North Carolina boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest.
Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
ncwc.edu
NCWU Recognized by U.S. News & World Report
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – On Monday, September 12, U.S. News & World Report released their 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings. This report evaluates 1,500 colleges and universities nationwide based on 17 measures of academic quality. Of the reports, North Carolina Wesleyan University was ranked in the Regional Colleges (South) categories of Best Colleges for Veterans, Best Value Schools, Best Regional Colleges, Social Mobility, Most International Students and Campus Ethnic Diversity.
Do you earn a living wage? Here’s how much you’d have to make in Triangle counties
The Triangle counties are among the most expensive counties in North Carolina when it comes to meeting basic needs for a family of four.
WITN
South Central High head football coach steps down
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central High School has announced that its head football coach has stepped down. Kendrick Parker made the following statement on Wednesday: “I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons.”. Robert Wolbert is the interim head...
districtadministration.com
School administrators attribute rape threats to students dressing inappropriately
Female students at Nash County Central High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, reported being harassed online from various anonymous social media accounts. During a girls-only assembly, school administrators blamed the students for dressing inappropriately and told them not to report the threats, according to an audio recording. “Let me tell you something,” one administrator said. “If you don’t have proof of who’s writing it, don’t come to us. Because we don’t have proof.”
New director named at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Tyshanda Brown the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Center in Greenville. She is native of Beaufort County and began her duties on Monday. Brown has served the state in multiple roles in both juvenile justice and adult correction […]
WRAL
After being receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
Pitt County Schools considering ending recognition of valedictorians, salutations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the topics expected to be discussed at Monday’s Pitt County Schools Board of Education meeting is the future of its valedictorian and salutatorian recognitions for graduation. Pitt County Schools is now considering ending its recognition of students who fall into the category of high school valedictorian and salutatorian, those […]
cbs17
Rent negotiations? In North Carolina? What can you be doing to save money now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A consumer price index report from the labor department shows inflation is still high, which could impact people renting. Rent prices are starting to come down after record levels last year, something that is good news for resident Kallie Szabo. “I moved here from L.A....
Clayton woman celebrates 100th birthday with firefighter family
Clayton, N.C. — A lifelong Clayton resident with a deep bond to the Clayton Fire Department celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday with family, friends and firefighters. Aldine Parrish, who was born in 1922, turned 100 on Sept. 10. In 1943, she married Bo Parrish, who served Clayton as a volunteer firefighter for 20 years. In that time, the Parrish family became close with their Clayton community.
Thieves grab keys, steal 7 cars at North Carolina dealership
The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said.
