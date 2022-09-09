Two teenagers were arrested on drug charges in Clay County late last week. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation shortly after 8pm Friday. A deputy reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was found that 18-year-old Jacob Ferguson of Pocahontas, and 18-year-old Jose Medel-Martinez of Laurens had been smoking marijuana while on their trip. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO