Read full article on original website
Related
more1049.com
Storm Lake Bond Vote Scheduled For Tuesday
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Residents within the Storm Lake Community School District will go to the polls tomorrow to decide whether or not to approve the second phase of construction on the the Early Elementary building that held classes earlier this year. Superintendent Dr. Stacey Cole tells KICD NEWS...
more1049.com
City of Spencer Announces Hire For Parks and Recreation Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer will have a new face running the Parks and Recreation Department in the coming weeks after interviews were held last week. Human Resources Director Jessica Wright tells KICD News the City Council talked with two total candidates with one just edging the other out for the job.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Man Looking For Property For A New Events Center
Sibley, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is looking for a place to put an events center. Businessman Octavio Mejia tells us that right now, they’re focusing on some property in Sibley. He says the property in Sibley at the former cement plant south of the Sibley Pool...
more1049.com
Iowa Lakes Corridor President Give Update on Economic Growth
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Staff at the Iowa Lakes Corridor Corporation are continuing to do their part to not only bring new businesses to the four county area but also keep those that are already here. Corridor President and CEO Shannon Landauer says her team’s work has been expanded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Haack talks farmland with O'Brien County
PRIMGHAR—Before the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors set the auction date and minimum price for the county’s rental farmland at its Sept. 6 meeting, it heard a proposal from Primghar farmer Joshua Haack. The 297.43 acres is located east of Primghar on the south side of 390th...
stormlakeradio.com
Power Restored to Some Residents of Spencer Trailer Court
Power has been restored to some residents of a Spencer trailer park just east of the Clay County Fairgrounds. Spencer City Manager Dan Gifford gave an update on the situation at this week's city council meeting…(audio clip below :15 ) Gifford says some additional inspections were scheduled for Tuesday,...
KCCI.com
Hundreds are calling for the firing of an Iowa school's superintendent
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — Hundreds of people in a small northwest Iowa town want to get rid of their school superintendent. More than 230 Pocahontas residents have signed a petition urging the Pocahontas Area Community School District to fire Superintendent Joe Kramer. Petition organizers tell KCCI they are concerned about...
kicdam.com
Two Pocahontas County Teens Charged Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Two Pocahontas County teens have been charged after being stopped in Clay County last week. A Sheriff’s Deputy initiated the stop on a speeding vehicle shortly after eight o’clock Friday evening on Highway 71 north of Spencer where a marijuana order could allegedly be smelled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLEM
KLEM News, Saturday, September 10
The murder and willful injury trial of Thomas Knapp of rural Merrill was adjourned Friday, after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Three prosecution witnesses testified Friday. Former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo took the stand. He was in office when the crimes occurred. A Plymouth County jailer, Kyle Williams also testified. The third and final witness of the prosecution, Darlene Knapp, the wife of the defendant, took the stand.
more1049.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Southwest Minnesota Deputy
Jackson, MN (KICD)–A South Central Minnesota man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer over the weekend. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News deputies were called to the Emergency Room at Jackson Medical Center early Saturday morning to assist with an unruly patient. After speaking the man , the 37-year-old Lake Crystal man is accused of punching one of the deputies in the face which led to him being charged with fourth degree assault of a peace officer.
more1049.com
Sibley Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges
Sibley, IA (KICD)–A Lyon County man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Sibley last week. 41-year-old Anton Alsip of Little Rock was stopped by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office last Monday where his vehicle was searched leading to the alleged discovery of an illegal substance and drug paraphernalia.
siouxlandnews.com
One of the best county fairs in America happening this week in Clay County, Iowa
SPENCER, Iowa — It's called one of the top 75 greatest county fairs in America and it's happening right now in Siouxland. The Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa started its eight-day run on Saturday, Sept. 10th. With food, rides, shows, exhibits and everything in-between, the Clay County Fair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Hartley woman charged for scratching man
HARTLEY—A 38-year-old Hartley woman was arrested about 5:05 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Alba Maria Morales Sanchez stemmed from an altercation with her ex-boyfriend at their house at 111 N. Second Ave., according to the Hartley Police Department. Morales...
nwestiowa.com
Estherville woman cited for cannabidiol
LARCHWOOD—A 22-year-old Estherville woman was cited about 1:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a nonregistered vehicle. The citing of Betsy Joanna Hernandez stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet...
stormlakeradio.com
Teens Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges in Clay County
Two teenagers were arrested on drug charges in Clay County late last week. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation shortly after 8pm Friday. A deputy reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was found that 18-year-old Jacob Ferguson of Pocahontas, and 18-year-old Jose Medel-Martinez of Laurens had been smoking marijuana while on their trip. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
kiwaradio.com
Man Already In Jail In Rock Rapids Charged With Additional Felony
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man who was already in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges, now faces another felony charge. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies investigated a report of illegal property being possessed by 33-year-old Tyler Joe Den Besten of Inwood. After a search warrant was conducted Den Besten was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D Felony, and possession of stolen property fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor.
more1049.com
City Looking To Move Forward With Development of Land Near North Y
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is ready to move ahead with the initial stages of development on a piece of recently purchased land on the north end of town. The City Council unanimously agreed to contract with Kruse, Cate and Nelson for the first stages that engineer Jim Thiesse says would likely be split into two parts, underground work and paving.
Sioux City Journal
Second fatality announced in vehicle crash on Highway 20, names released
SIOUX CITY — On Thursday morning, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office released the names of two victims involved in a deadly crash on Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. Tuesday afternoon, Gerald and Sally Forch, of Kingsley, Iowa, drove onto Highway 20 traveling southbound from Lee Avenue and were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 20. Both Gerald and Sally Forch were extricated from their car by Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews who responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m.
kicdam.com
Water To Be Drawn Down On Two Area Lakes Ahead of Restoration Work
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Water levels on two area lakes are set to be reduced ahead of some planned restoration work. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will begin construction to improve water quality and eliminate rough fish population on West Swan Lake near Gruver in the coming weeks with work expected to be completed in the Spring.
nwestiowa.com
Moret talks flowers at Sutherland farm
SUTHERLAND—Jade Moret changed the minds of a number of high school students Thursday, Sept. 8, when it came to whether or not flower farming is a form of agriculture. The 30-year-old owner of Holland Flower Farm near Sioux Center talked about the origin and operation of her flower business as a guest speaker at Precision Agriculture and Animal Science Days.
Comments / 0