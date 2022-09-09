ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Behind Angel Chang’s Electricity-free Fashion for Spring 2023

By Kaley Roshitsh
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

No plastics, synthetics, fossil fuels or electricity were used in the making of Angel Chang’s latest zero-carbon womenswear collection.

Though the clothes appear quite simple in form, the collection and setting for the preview held at Chelsea’s Pace Gallery in New York City Thursday was sure to cleanse the palate from the usual thumping music and overstimulated nature of New York Fashion Week. The emphasis was on leisure suits and chore jackets in naturally dyed hues (sun-bleached stone, yellow, orange and a washed-out indigo) paired with wide-fit sandals.

More from WWD

To miss the inspiration behind Angel Chang’s latest presentation “Weaving the Future With Indigenous Textiles” is to miss thousands of years of technique. Chang’s own ancestral roots trace back to 14 generations of Chinese herbalists, and her artisans — ethnic minority grandmothers in Guizhou Province, rural China — espouse a similarly focused craft. The manufacturing process takes a minimum of six months (from growing the cotton to the final sewing of the garment).

As for how Chang is slowing down the pace of the rapid-set fashion system? It takes diligence.

“For my collection, I follow a zero-carbon design approach that I created for myself. My zero-carbon design philosophy follows three core tenets: no electricity, all-natural, locally made,” Chang told WWD. “By following these rules, the collection is made without plastics, synthetic chemicals or fossil fuels. It’s made hyper-vertically in one location using in-season raw materials and creating local jobs in rural communities. Each piece is 100-percent handmade seed-to-button, starting from the native-seed cotton that we grow in the ground to the hand-spinning, hand-weaving, dyeing and sewing.”

By staying the zero-carbon course, Chang is able to made amends with today’s industry norms.

“For me, I feel it’s easy to be part of the fashion system because that’s where I received my training,” she said. “I know what the industry can and cannot do and the levers to push it forward. For being more sustainable, my advice would be to reconnect with nature and learn how clothing was made before the Industrial Revolution 200 years ago. Clothing has historically been made in a sustainable way, and we can revive these traditional practices that are healthier for ourselves and the planet.”

A Champagne reception followed the presentation as Chang — celebrating a decade in business — is one of the designers participating in Cartier Women’s Initiative.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row

Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon.  On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day.  Jackson was honored...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Chelsea, NY
The Independent

Linda Evangelista returns to runway to close Fendi show at New York Fashion Week

Supermodel Linda Evangelista returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade this week.The 57-year-old closed this year’s Fendi show on Friday (9 September) during New York Fashion Week.The show marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian fashion house’s iconic Baguette bag. In commemoration, the designer unveiled a collaboration with both Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.Evangelista walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown that swept the floor as she went.The model has avoided the spotlight for more than five years after she claimed to have been left “permanently deformed” by a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Lady Gaga
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart Strips Down for New Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Campaign

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Green Mountain Coffee Roasters recently released its fall flavor lineup — which is now stripped of any artificial flavorings — and to celebrate, brand partner Martha Stewart did a bit of stripping of her own. You heard us correctly: the 81-year-old businesswoman posed in a recent Instagram campaign for the coffee brand wearing an apron and nothing else.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Design#Chinese
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”

Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

In Germany, Meghan Markle Wears All-American Design, With a Touch of French Luxury

LONDON — Like mother-in-law, like daughter-in-law. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe has so far been filled with nods to her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales who died 25 years ago last week.More from WWDPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General AssemblyPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021 The duchess is visiting Europe with her husband Prince Harry, and attended an Invictus Games event on Tuesday afternoon in Dusseldorf, Germany. The couple were there to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 games, which were delayed due to the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Footwear News

Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023

While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
APPAREL
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy