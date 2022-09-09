The Vikings aren't often a home underdog in the opener

The Minnesota Vikings are a home underdog in week one and it’s quite a surprise.

The Packers lost to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium last season 34-31 and lost a top-10 receiver in Davante Adams and have a loaded injury report including LT David Bakhtiari.

Being a 1.5 point underdog per Tipico Sportsbook in the week one opener at home also marks the first time they have been an underdog since 1985 per The Action Network.

That’s a pretty long streak but also makes sense considering how consistent the Vikings have been over the last 37 years. The Vikings hope that they can have that same magic on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.