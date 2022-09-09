Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the condemnation of the first floor of the Binghamton University Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house last week. Located at 93 Front St., the house’s first floor was found in violation of New York State Property Maintenance Code 107.1.3, “Structure unfit for human occupancy,” and 107.1.4, “Unlawful structure.” The City of Binghamton was made aware of the unapproved use of the commercial space as an assembly area through posts on social media, such as those from @college.cribz, which details fraternity activities.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO