Public Information Session on Colesville Road Safety Improvements Project September 20th
A special meeting will be held in Harpursville next week regarding a construction project. The Broome County Department of Public Works' Engineering Division will host a public information session about the Colesville Road Safety Improvement project. The project entails the installation of a traffic control signal at the intersection of...
Department of Transportation Hosting Informational Session Tonight at Whitney Point Middle School
The Department of Transportation is hosting an informal session on a project scheduled for next summer and the public is welcome to attend. The meeting will begin at 5:30 tonight, followed by a question and answer public comment period at Whitney Point Middle School at 2887 Route 11 and you can attend in person, online, or via phone.
Power outages reported in Elmira
As of 7:50 p.m. NYSEG reports power to almost all households in Chemung County has been restored. There are still 110 customers without power, primarily located within Elmira, which are expected to be fixed by 10:00 p.m., according to NYSEG. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s […]
Car Seat Inspection Event Scheduled
There will be a child safety seat inspection event this Thursday in Binghamton. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the PAL Family Resource Center at 457 State Street in Binghamton. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to inspect the seats. Parents and guardians...
100 Years Ago: September 12, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, an aviator landed his airplane at Otsiningo Park on Saturday and spent the weekend taking passengers up on flights over the city. Common Council is now considering an ordinance that would forbid airplanes from flying...
Arrests Made in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various crimes in the county. Two people were arrested and charged with DWI and a third was arrested on drug charges. Duane A. Serfass of Owego was arrested on September 8th just before 8:45 a.m. He was charged...
Owego Police Blotter: September 5 to 11
During the week of Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, the Owego Police Department had 103 service calls, 4 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 8 traffic tickets. Adrian D. Benjamin of Berkshire, NY, Shawn H. Marshall of Newark Valley, and Cory A. Boyce of Johnson City were...
Uniondale Man Arrested, Charged After Driving With Suspended License
A 20-year-old man from Uniondale was arrested and charged after a traffic stop in Delaware County. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Louis Manzanares was stopped after he was observed not dimming his headlights when approaching oncoming traffic. During the stop, it was discovered Manzanares' driving privileges were suspended...
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
Helio Health Plans 108-Unit Downtown Binghamton Apartment Complex
A Syracuse company that runs a Broome County drug treatment center is preparing to develop a $57 million housing project in Binghamton for people with substance abuse challenges. A unit affiliated with Helio Health acquired the former Sheltered Workshop site at 200 Court Street and some adjacent properties for $2,250,000...
When could it snow in the Twin Tiers?
Fall is fast approaching, and in New York State, that means snow is right around the corner.
Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One woman was taken to the hospital following an accident Sunday afternoon involving the cyclist and a vehicle. The accident occurred sometime before 12:20 p.m. when reports came out that a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of N. Main Street and W. Water Street in Downtown […]
Cameo Theatre receives historic designation
A relic of Greater Binghamton's past history of single screen movie houses is being considered for a historical designation.
City condemns fraternity for code violations
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the condemnation of the first floor of the Binghamton University Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house last week. Located at 93 Front St., the house’s first floor was found in violation of New York State Property Maintenance Code 107.1.3, “Structure unfit for human occupancy,” and 107.1.4, “Unlawful structure.” The City of Binghamton was made aware of the unapproved use of the commercial space as an assembly area through posts on social media, such as those from @college.cribz, which details fraternity activities.
7 Must-Try Watkins Glen Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Watkins Glen NY
Watkins Glen is located at the south end of Seneca Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes region in upstate New York. This glacial lake region is noted for several state parks, scenery, camping, Bed & Breakfasts, wineries, and food (especially grapes). Seneca Lake pier is located in downtown...
Schuyler Storm roll past Harpursville
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler Storm are off to a 2-0 start on the High School gridiron. The Storm led 40-0 at halftime and rolled past Harpursville on the road 40-6 on Saturday to move to 2-0 this season. Daniel Lewis went 5/10 for 96 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Storm. Ryan […]
Colchester Woman Arrested, Charged After Disturbance Involving Underage Drinking
A Colechester woman is arrested and charged after the Delaware County Sheriff's Office says she purchased alcohol for minors. The sheriff's office says on August 29th, just after 11 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a complaint from a woman who claimed people were on her property and refusing to leave.
NYSP: Man arrested after catalytic converter thefts
New York State Police investigated a theft of numerous catalytic converters reported in Otsego County. The investigation led to the arrest of Joshua D. Dresser, 39 of Schenevus.
Owego and Chenango Forks Boys Soccer Exchange Goals Under Rain
Owego handled business in the rain, taking down Chenango Forks 3-1 at home. Owego and Chenango Forks traded a goal apiece before the thunder and lightning came down and began a delay. The two squads were tied at one before the break.
