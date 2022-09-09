ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WETM 18 News

Power outages reported in Elmira

As of 7:50 p.m. NYSEG reports power to almost all households in Chemung County has been restored. There are still 110 customers without power, primarily located within Elmira, which are expected to be fixed by 10:00 p.m., according to NYSEG. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Customers are currently reporting power outages in Elmira, according to NYSEG’s […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Car Seat Inspection Event Scheduled

There will be a child safety seat inspection event this Thursday in Binghamton. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the PAL Family Resource Center at 457 State Street in Binghamton. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to inspect the seats. Parents and guardians...
BINGHAMTON, NY
County
Broome County, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: September 12, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, an aviator landed his airplane at Otsiningo Park on Saturday and spent the weekend taking passengers up on flights over the city. Common Council is now considering an ordinance that would forbid airplanes from flying...
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arrests Made in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various crimes in the county. Two people were arrested and charged with DWI and a third was arrested on drug charges. Duane A. Serfass of Owego was arrested on September 8th just before 8:45 a.m. He was charged...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: September 5 to 11

During the week of Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, the Owego Police Department had 103 service calls, 4 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 8 traffic tickets. Adrian D. Benjamin of Berkshire, NY, Shawn H. Marshall of Newark Valley, and Cory A. Boyce of Johnson City were...
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Uniondale Man Arrested, Charged After Driving With Suspended License

A 20-year-old man from Uniondale was arrested and charged after a traffic stop in Delaware County. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Louis Manzanares was stopped after he was observed not dimming his headlights when approaching oncoming traffic. During the stop, it was discovered Manzanares' driving privileges were suspended...
UNIONDALE, NY
WETM 18 News

20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One woman was taken to the hospital following an accident Sunday afternoon involving the cyclist and a vehicle. The accident occurred sometime before 12:20 p.m. when reports came out that a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of N. Main Street and W. Water Street in Downtown […]
ELMIRA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

City condemns fraternity for code violations

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the condemnation of the first floor of the Binghamton University Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house last week. Located at 93 Front St., the house’s first floor was found in violation of New York State Property Maintenance Code 107.1.3, “Structure unfit for human occupancy,” and 107.1.4, “Unlawful structure.” The City of Binghamton was made aware of the unapproved use of the commercial space as an assembly area through posts on social media, such as those from @college.cribz, which details fraternity activities.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Schuyler Storm roll past Harpursville

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler Storm are off to a 2-0 start on the High School gridiron. The Storm led 40-0 at halftime and rolled past Harpursville on the road 40-6 on Saturday to move to 2-0 this season. Daniel Lewis went 5/10 for 96 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Storm. Ryan […]
HARPURSVILLE, NY

