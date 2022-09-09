Read full article on original website
Fire personnel on scene of fire on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge
DEER LODGE, Mont. - A fire has been found on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, fire personnel are responding and air attacks are en route. At this time the fire is estimated to be between 50 to 100 acres large and...
No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 424 acres
The No Grass Creek fire in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District was listed Monday afternoon at 424 acres, U.S. Forest officials said. The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is on Forest Service-managed land in/around Blackfoot Meadows east of Deer Lodge. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, U.S. Forest officials said.
UPDATE: 1 New Fire Reported West of Helena
HAVRE -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, doubling the estimated containment to 40%, while reducing the estimated size to 7,225 acres. The fire is 30 miles south of Havre, in the Bears Paw Mountains. The Eagle Creek fire burned actively within the fire perimeter on...
Black bear captured near downtown Helena
Helena Police and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park responded to the incident near the intersection of 6th Ave and Raleigh Street.
Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash
MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
Section of 17th St. in Helena to close for asphalt maintenance
HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena will be temporarily closing a section of 17th Street for asphalt maintenance beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13. A release from the City of Helena Transportation Systems Department Streets and Traffic Division said the closure is on 17th Street from Jackson Street to Ewing Street Tuesday through Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Western Montana Air Quality Makes “Worst AQI” List Again
After a weekend of decent blue skies, towns in western Montana are back to 'Very Unhealthy" air quality index numbers of 200+. The skies are hazy and you can taste the smoke in the air. On Monday morning, just about every place west of Billings was dealing with some level...
A day in the life of a MHP Trooper
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) has a bit of a different job from other law enforcement agencies, as they enforce laws on roads throughout the entire sate, not just in certain cities. They have been protecting our Montana roads and those who travel along them since...
Former Montana State Prison employee sentenced to five years in prison for role in drug case
The Joseph P. Mazurek Justice Building in Helena which houses the Attorney General's Office, the Montana Supreme Court and the state law library (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). A Montana State Prison employee who helped inmates transfer drugs to each other was sentenced to five years in...
Dangerous conditions temporarily close West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Park officials are temporarily closing the West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park due to dangerous conditions. YNP said in a release Monday NorthWestern Energy crews reported Tuesday, Sept. 6 a small building containing a solar battery energy storage system near the bookstore had smoke coming out of it.
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
Butte nurse sentenced to probation for diverting drugs
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Justice sentenced a Butte woman to five years of probation after she admitted to diverting drugs while working as a nurse on the post-operation floor at a Butte hospital. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance in...
Yellowstone '1923' on Main Street Butte
Work continues on 1923, a Yellowstone prequel. Scenes are being filmed in Uptown Butte. Here some of the production's horses leave a deposit near the closed former Uptown Wells Fargo branch.
After 150 years, mining continues in Butte, Montana
When travelers are sailing along the interstate in mountainous western Montana and they look over and see Butte, the city is sure to make an impression. As you drive along Interstate 90 or 15 and descend from or ascend toward the Continental Divide, you see the city laid out along the valley and hillside, with the enormous Berkeley Pit with its stripes of multi-colored earth stretched above the town.
