ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 424 acres

The No Grass Creek fire in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District was listed Monday afternoon at 424 acres, U.S. Forest officials said. The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is on Forest Service-managed land in/around Blackfoot Meadows east of Deer Lodge. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, U.S. Forest officials said.
POWELL COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: 1 New Fire Reported West of Helena

HAVRE -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, doubling the estimated containment to 40%, while reducing the estimated size to 7,225 acres. The fire is 30 miles south of Havre, in the Bears Paw Mountains. The Eagle Creek fire burned actively within the fire perimeter on...
HAVRE, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Helena, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
kfgo.com

Woman identified in fatal ND construction zone crash

MANVEL, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a head-on crash in a construction zone on I-29 north of Manvel as Jodi Hanson, 62, of Portland, Ore. The Highway Patrol said the construction zone had restricted traffic with one...
MANVEL, ND
montanarightnow.com

Section of 17th St. in Helena to close for asphalt maintenance

HELENA, Mont. - The City of Helena will be temporarily closing a section of 17th Street for asphalt maintenance beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13. A release from the City of Helena Transportation Systems Department Streets and Traffic Division said the closure is on 17th Street from Jackson Street to Ewing Street Tuesday through Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

A day in the life of a MHP Trooper

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) has a bit of a different job from other law enforcement agencies, as they enforce laws on roads throughout the entire sate, not just in certain cities. They have been protecting our Montana roads and those who travel along them since...
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
montanarightnow.com

Dangerous conditions temporarily close West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Park officials are temporarily closing the West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park due to dangerous conditions. YNP said in a release Monday NorthWestern Energy crews reported Tuesday, Sept. 6 a small building containing a solar battery energy storage system near the bookstore had smoke coming out of it.
BASIN, MT
NBCMontana

Butte nurse sentenced to probation for diverting drugs

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Justice sentenced a Butte woman to five years of probation after she admitted to diverting drugs while working as a nurse on the post-operation floor at a Butte hospital. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance in...
BUTTE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
buttenews.net

Yellowstone '1923' on Main Street Butte

Work continues on 1923, a Yellowstone prequel. Scenes are being filmed in Uptown Butte. Here some of the production's horses leave a deposit near the closed former Uptown Wells Fargo branch.
BUTTE, MT
Elko Daily Free Press

After 150 years, mining continues in Butte, Montana

When travelers are sailing along the interstate in mountainous western Montana and they look over and see Butte, the city is sure to make an impression. As you drive along Interstate 90 or 15 and descend from or ascend toward the Continental Divide, you see the city laid out along the valley and hillside, with the enormous Berkeley Pit with its stripes of multi-colored earth stretched above the town.
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy