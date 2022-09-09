Read full article on original website
Related
wrul.com
John E. Anselment
John E. Anselment, 94, of Carmi, Illinois passed away on September 11, 2022. He was born on August 7, 1928 to Louis and Alma (Kallenbach) Anselment. Alma passed when he was four years of age. His step-mother, Belle (Allen) Cozart Anselment helped Louis raise John and his siblings. John married Verla Stahl on September 19, 1954 in Carmi.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Arrest Two Monday
A Carmi man out on conditional discharge for domestic battery is back behind bars on a new battery charge. It was just after 9pm Tuesday night when Carmi Police were called to 201 6th Street in reference to an altercation. Jason Sigmund of 203 6th was arrested after a complaint was signed stating he struck a white male in the face with his hand.
wrul.com
Mistaken Identity Results in Officer Shot with BB Gun Sunday Morning in Norris City
A case of mistaken identity resulted in a White County Sheriff’s Deputy being shot with a BB gun and the suspect’s subsequent arrest Sunday morning. According to authorities, 37 year old William Kyle Garrison of rural Norris City called law enforcement just before 9am asking for them in reference to people at his address tearing things up. Garrison allegedly said he had the individuals on video. The officer in route says he had been called to the residence multiple times for similar situations. Upon arriving, the officer says he saw the door open quickly and immediately observed what he believed to be a rifle. While attempting to back away and reach cover, the officer was struck in the forearm with a BB. The report indicates shortly after discharging the gun, the officer saw Garrison drop the rifle once he realized it was a law enforcement officer. The officer says he saw Garrison go to his knees and could hear him apologizing. Garrison was subsequently arrested for Aggravated Battery of a Police Officer. He’ll be due in court for a preliminary hearing on October 5th.
wrul.com
Sands Takes Issue with Voting Machines at County Board Meeting
The White County Board held it’s second day meeting of the year fulfilling requirements. Jc Tinsley was there for WROY/WRUL News and has details. That’s the voice of Kathy Sands. She says 3,215 registered voters participated in the primary. She says of that, the machines tallied a total of 803 overvotes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrul.com
Upcoming Jury Trial Vacated; Two Sentenced to Jail Monday
White County Circuit Clerk Kelly Fulkerson tells WROY/WRUL News that the jury trial in White County that was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 20th has been vacated. Any jurors who had been summoned to appear for the September 20th and 21st dates no longer need to appear and will be sent a new summons if needed in the future.
wrul.com
Warrants, Stolen iPhone, Fraud, Felony Arrest Made, Criminal Trespassing Report Filed with Sheriff’s Dept
An Omaha man is free after turning himself in on a Failure to Appear warrant Thursday morning in White County. 31 year old Braxton Sauls reported to the Sheriff’s Department just after 8am to turn himself in for FTA on an Unlawful Violation of an Order of Protection alleging he came within 500 feet of Michelle Battesse. Sauls was subsequently processed and bonded out to $595 within an hour.
wrul.com
Wyant Arrested for Domestic Battery Sunday Night
A rural Carmi man who had a jail term stayed on a conviction of domestic battery early this year found himself back in trouble for the same offense Sunday evening just before 11pm. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at 702 County Road 1275 East in reference to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised a firearm could be involved. Upon arrival, the report indicates officers first came into contact with the alleged victim, 32 year old Amy Ward and noticed a facial laceration and bleeding down the side of her face. Law enforcement then spoke with 29 year old Michael Wyant and called for an ambulance. Through interviews, it was determined that arguing had been going on most of the day and things eventually escalated to the point of it becoming physical. In addition to the laceration, Ward also allegedly suffered a headbutt injury from Wyant. His t-shirt was ripped and he had a busted lip according to the report. At that point, Wyant was placed under arrest for Domestic Battery and taken to the White County Jail. Ward was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Wyant was in court for a first appearance Monday morning. He’s due back in court on October 5th for a preliminary hearing.
wrul.com
Law Enforcement Agencies Work Together to Nab Hit and Run Driver
A 28 year old woman is behind bars following an alleged hit and run Friday afternoon in the Norris City area. It was just before 1:30pm when Deputy Michael Brown was dispatched to an accident at Highway 45 and County Road 825 North. While on his way, Brown was advised by dispatch that a 1997 green Chevy pickup had been hit by a red Jeep Renegade and the Jeep had fled the scene. Norris City Police Chief Dustin Dale began canvassing the county roads while Brown tended to the victim of the hit and run, Donny Richardson of Fairfield. Dale located the vehicle on Route 141 and pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of Blaze Road and 141. Sheriff Randy Graves and Brown eventually arrived on scene where they placed Katie Headrick, with addresses listed in both Harrisburg and West Frankfort, under arrest. Headrick had an active arrest warrant out of Franklin County. During inventory of the Jeep, officers say they found a pink container with suspected methamphetamine. Headrick received a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and has been charged with Unlawful Use of Property, Possession of Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was in court Monday morning for a first appearance and is due back before Judge Webb on October 5th for a preliminary hearing.
Comments / 0