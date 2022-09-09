A rural Carmi man who had a jail term stayed on a conviction of domestic battery early this year found himself back in trouble for the same offense Sunday evening just before 11pm. Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at 702 County Road 1275 East in reference to a domestic dispute. Dispatch advised a firearm could be involved. Upon arrival, the report indicates officers first came into contact with the alleged victim, 32 year old Amy Ward and noticed a facial laceration and bleeding down the side of her face. Law enforcement then spoke with 29 year old Michael Wyant and called for an ambulance. Through interviews, it was determined that arguing had been going on most of the day and things eventually escalated to the point of it becoming physical. In addition to the laceration, Ward also allegedly suffered a headbutt injury from Wyant. His t-shirt was ripped and he had a busted lip according to the report. At that point, Wyant was placed under arrest for Domestic Battery and taken to the White County Jail. Ward was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. Wyant was in court for a first appearance Monday morning. He’s due back in court on October 5th for a preliminary hearing.

