ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans name and shame the franchises that suffered worse from the law of diminishing returns

With horror, just like any other genre, there are hits and misses as far as sequels are concerned. Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is that sequels rarely ever surpass the original, regardless of the circumstances. Although franchises like Scream, Halloween and Friday the 13th have been pumping out sequels and remakes and requels for what feels like centuries, you can never beat the classics. However, even though the odds are against most sequels, it isn’t unheard of for a beloved franchise to exceed expectations as the story continues. Unfortunately, a worthwhile sequel is about as rare as gold dust, so let’s discuss the more likely possibility — awful sequels.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
Person
Chloë Grace Moretz
Person
Anne Mcclain
Person
Skai Jackson
Person
Marsai Martin
Person
Lilimar Hernandez
Person
Brianne Tju
Person
Anna Paquin
wegotthiscovered.com

Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return

Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys

Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’s MODOK design makes fans mad as a dream Deadpool crossover dissolves

Welcome to another roundup of the latest Marvel news, True Believers. After the madness of the weekend’s D23 Expo, things have mostly cooled back down on the MCU front at this point, although some merchandise that’s emerged in the wake of the event is angering fans all over again because of its wayward character design. Elsewhere, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy drowns our hopes for what could have been the franchise’s strangest crossover yet.
ENTERTAINMENT
wegotthiscovered.com

Why don’t people want Brie Larson to play Captain Marvel again?

Brie Larson became a household name after starring as Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, in the 2019 Marvel film. Even though it was hailed for being Marvel’s first solo female superhero movie, Larson was unfortunately not showered with the same level of love and accolades. The actor was targeted for months when self-proclaimed Marvel fans photoshopped smiles over her face as they thought that the actor was too stiff and rigid for a superhero.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rogue#Actor#Comedy#Film Star#Modern Family
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best movies with Timothée Chalamet

Even though he is relatively still very young, Timothée Chalamet has already established himself as one of Hollywood’s best actors around. Fans know that whenever they see his name in a movie, it will be a hit. Chalamet has made a habit of being in films that tend to do incredibly well both with fans and critics, something that is very rare. He is also slated to continue his role in the Dune sequel, as well as Willy Wonka in a new movie that will be released in 2022. Here are the 10 best Timothée Chalamet movies.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Is Netflix’s ‘Bioshock’ movie based on the video games?

As the streaming wars stretch ever onward, the world’s biggest streamers are in a desperate race to snatch up fresh properties. Following the consistent success of adaptations, Netflix appears determined to lead the pack when it comes to video game adaptations. Unfortunately, the majority of video game adaptations end up bombing spectacularly, which is perhaps why most studios have lost faith in them.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security

Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans wonder how nobody noticed Loki pulling off his most grand escape

In order to thwart Thanos’ grand plan and bring back all those that were dusted in the snap, in Avengers: Endgame the Avengers needed to travel back in time in order to grab the Infinity Stones with the one caveat, don’t change the past. Well, that went to hell in a high basket when, in the attempts to nab the Tesseract, they allowed a defeated Loki to escape with said gem. But some MCU fans are wondering how did nobody notice the Lord of Mischief pull off his escape and put a stop to it?
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Set video from Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ reveals massive practical spaceship

It would be stating the obvious to say that Zack Snyder loves himself some CGI, whether it’s manipulating almost every frame of his breakthrough feature 300 or shooting additional footage for his HBO Max cut of Justice League in his driveway using nothing more than a green screen. However, Netflix sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is going old school, and in the best way possible.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU

Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now

Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’

With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy