Boone County, IN

WANE 15

SUV parked on I-69 shoulder leads to attempted murder arrest

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Person dead in shooting on northwest side, 1 victim pistol-whipped

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Mother in missing baby Amiah case arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant reported missing more than three years ago has been arrested on two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury. The charging of Amber Robertson, 23, marks a significant turning point in the search for baby Amiah, Robertson’s eight-month-old daughter who was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Person critically injured in near east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is critically injured following a shooting Monday afternoon on the near east side of Indy. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the intersection of N. Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
ROMNEY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to the intersection of E. 34th Street and N. Keystone Avenue on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a woman […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Motorcyclist dead after crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 38-year-old Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwestern Bartholomew County. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Road 58, south of Waymansville. The coroner's office identified...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post also said that investigators believe this […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

