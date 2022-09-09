Read full article on original website
West Des Moines man recalls being at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — From London to West Des Moines, the world is responding to the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Local 5 met with Tony Baker, a West Des Moines resident, about bearing witness to one of the most historic moments over Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign — her coronation in 1953.
'Shock and fear': Parent says sixth-grader was threatened while in school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Allegations of threats against students of color and those that identify as LGBTQ+ have some parents in the Johnston Community School District outraged. Now, those parents are calling for changes to be made. Temeshia Bomato is one of those parents. She has multiple children in the...
City says they are following the law by paying legal fees for Des Moines officers being countersued by Indira Sheumaker
DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines on Monday voted to pay legal fees for two Des police officers who are involved in a counterclaim with council member Indira Sheumaker. Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George filled lawsuits against Sheumaker and five other people who attended a Black...
Man stabbed multiple times in downtown Des Moines, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A weekend stabbing in Des Moines' Court Avenue Entertainment District sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, according to police. Des Moines police said the stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Court Avenue. Patrol officers in...
Des Moines police identify woman who was dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound and later died
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people have been charged after a woman was dropped off at a Des Moines hospital Monday night and later died, according to police. The Des Moines Police Department said they responded to Iowa Methodist Medical Center Monday night around 11:30 p.m. where 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights was dropped off with a gunshot injury.
Cookies & Dreams finds a new home in Ankeny
ANKENY, Iowa — A Davenport-based cookie shop with two previous Iowa locations has now found a new home in Ankeny. On Thursday, Cookies & Dreams opened its new location at 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Suite 100, where it will serve up some new treats for central Iowa. “We...
Ankeny Costco set to open in November
ANKENY, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in September 2021. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Ankeny later this fall. The wholesale store will join Ankeny's new Spectrum 36 district on Nov. 17 at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, according to Costco's website.
Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion. In Altoona, motorheads...
Des Moines Police Department investigating 2 Wednesday night shootings
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to two shootings Wednesday night. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the first happened in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm after a woman shot him. That man is recovering from his wound.
Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived
CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
Des Moines police: Multiple injured after fight leads to shooting, stabbing and crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday after an overnight fight turned into a stabbing, shooting and serious car crash in downtown Des Moines. Police say this incident started on 3rd Street and Court Avenue as bars closed around 2 a.m. Friday. During the fight, one person...
Lottery ticket purchased in Ames wins $1 million
AMES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from late July 2022. A lottery ticket purchased at an Ames convenience store won $1 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Expresse on University Boulevard, and was the only $1 million winner nationwide...
40 years later: Remembering Johnny Gosch's disappearance
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Today marks 40 years since Johnny Gosch disappeared from West Des Moines. The then 12-year-old boy was delivering papers when he vanished from his neighborhood on Sept. 5, 1982. In an interview with Local 5 in 2012, Johnny's mother, Noreen, said that she often...
Things to do in Des Moines this Labor Day weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the United States celebrates its workers this Labor Day, many across the metro are celebrating with events big and small. The holiday, first established in 1882, is observed on the first Monday in September and celebrates the contributions America's workers have made to the nation.
Norwalk Music Fest uses concert to support local community
NORWALK, Iowa — Summer may be slowly coming to an end, but in Norwalk, the sounds of the season are still sticking around a bit longer. The Norwalk Music Fest got started back in 2018, during a time when the city's "Jazz in July" concerts were gone. Collaborating with the mayor and city council, a group of locals called "Norwalk Hometown Pride" began organizing the show. Corbett Reeves, who helps recruit artists to perform, has been part of the effort since the very beginning.
Pieper Lewis awaits sentence for killing her alleged rapist at 15-years-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — 17-year-old Pieper Lewis entered and exited the Polk County Courthouse shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, but without a sentence. Defense and prosecution attorneys were in court Wednesday trying to determine how much prison time she serves and where for admittedly killing a man she said was abusive to her.
Driver sentenced to 2 years probation in April crash that killed East High School student
DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver involved in a crash that killed a 14-year-old East High School student has been sentenced to two years probation. Des Moines police said Terra Flipping struck 14-year-old Ema Cardenas with her car on April 28, 2022. She drove away following the crash before and was arrested that same day.
Local businesses share consequences of inaccurate reviews
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two metro restaurants have recently received bad reviews for things they say are out of their control. And, according to the Iowa Restaurant Association, it's a problem that's plaguing the state as a whole. Home Sweet Cone Ice Cream has been open for over a year...
57-year-old critically injured in Thursday hit-and-run, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking in a parking lot Thursday night, Des Moines police say. Police say a blue-colored 2000s Buick with damage to the front bumper hit a 57-year-old man near the 4800 block of SW 9th St around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department. Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m. Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old...
