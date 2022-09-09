ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Des Moines, IA
Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police identify woman who was dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound and later died

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people have been charged after a woman was dropped off at a Des Moines hospital Monday night and later died, according to police. The Des Moines Police Department said they responded to Iowa Methodist Medical Center Monday night around 11:30 p.m. where 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights was dropped off with a gunshot injury.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Cookies & Dreams finds a new home in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — A Davenport-based cookie shop with two previous Iowa locations has now found a new home in Ankeny. On Thursday, Cookies & Dreams opened its new location at 1345 SW Park Square Drive, Suite 100, where it will serve up some new treats for central Iowa. “We...
ANKENY, IA
We Are Iowa

Ankeny Costco set to open in November

ANKENY, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in September 2021. A new Costco is set to open its doors in Ankeny later this fall. The wholesale store will join Ankeny's new Spectrum 36 district on Nov. 17 at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, according to Costco's website.
ANKENY, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion. In Altoona, motorheads...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#The Zoo#Giraffe#The Blank Park Zoo
We Are Iowa

Feeling stuffy? Iowa's 2nd allergy season has arrived

CLIVE, Iowa — I haven't felt exactly 100% waking up the past week or so, and even felt it at the Iowa State Fair. Asking around the Local 5 newsroom, there were plenty of people who have been feeling it too. "Good Morning Iowa" Meteorologist Brandon Lawrence showed the...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Lottery ticket purchased in Ames wins $1 million

AMES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from late July 2022. A lottery ticket purchased at an Ames convenience store won $1 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gateway Expresse on University Boulevard, and was the only $1 million winner nationwide...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
We Are Iowa

Things to do in Des Moines this Labor Day weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the United States celebrates its workers this Labor Day, many across the metro are celebrating with events big and small. The holiday, first established in 1882, is observed on the first Monday in September and celebrates the contributions America's workers have made to the nation.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Norwalk Music Fest uses concert to support local community

NORWALK, Iowa — Summer may be slowly coming to an end, but in Norwalk, the sounds of the season are still sticking around a bit longer. The Norwalk Music Fest got started back in 2018, during a time when the city's "Jazz in July" concerts were gone. Collaborating with the mayor and city council, a group of locals called "Norwalk Hometown Pride" began organizing the show. Corbett Reeves, who helps recruit artists to perform, has been part of the effort since the very beginning.
NORWALK, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy