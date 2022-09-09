The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic that will take place in Frewsburg. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 1:00-3:00 PM at Carroll Town Hall at 5 West Main Street. This will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Carroll, along with the Chautauqua County Division of Public Health, will co-sponsor the clinic. Dr. Mary Fales will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at these clinics, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.

FREWSBURG, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO