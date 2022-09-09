ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

Comments / 0

Related
yourdailylocal.com

McNeill Named Forest-Warren Human Services Administrator

Warren, PA – The Forest-Warren Human Services agency will have a new administrator effective Oct. 3, 2022. Forest and Warren County commissioners announced Friday that Adam McNeill will be the agency’s next administrator. The commissioners on the six-member joinder board conducted a “thorough search” and selected McNeill whose most recent position has been the Director of Recovery Services for Beacon Light Behavioral Health Systems.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
2 On Your Side

$55 million investment helps revive former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean

OLEAN, N.Y. — Just over a year and a half ago, Cattaraugus County experienced what county officials have called “a real punch to the gut” after the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant closed. Within the next few weeks, that is all set to change as two major companies, which are spearheaded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are set to bring it back to life.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Esch to be Sworn in Sept. 25

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is preparing for the inauguration of its fifth president, Rick Esch, on Sept. 25 as part of the university’s celebration for Alumni and Family Weekend. Esch is the third Pitt-Bradford president to also lead the University of Pittsburgh’s campus in Titusville. The...
BRADFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
City
Bradford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Bloomsburg, PA
Bradford, PA
Society
Bradford, PA
Health
chautauquatoday.com

Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Scheduled for September 24th in Frewsburg

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic that will take place in Frewsburg. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 1:00-3:00 PM at Carroll Town Hall at 5 West Main Street. This will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Carroll, along with the Chautauqua County Division of Public Health, will co-sponsor the clinic. Dr. Mary Fales will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at these clinics, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.
FREWSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Nurse#Charity#Bradford Area High School#Brmc
erienewsnow.com

Two Fatal Accidents Reported In Cattaraugus County

LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two fatal car accidents were reported in Cattaraugus County. The first happened late Friday night after a Pontiac struck a utility pole on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire. New York State Police say the car was operating erratically just before the collision.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

The Fall Festival of Bands Returns Next Weekend In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fall staple for music lovers in the Jamestown community returns next weekend. The Jamestown High School Red Raider Marching Band will host bands from around New York and Pennsylvania for its 43rd Annual Fall Festival of Bands next Saturday, September 17th at 6:30 p.m.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WIVB

Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash

FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said. Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC […]
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two dead, one injured in Yorkshire collision

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash Friday evening in Cattaraugus County. New York State Police said that 30-year-old Jarrett D. Kile of Arcade and 33-year-old Willie J. Boyles of Delevan were killed after their vehicle collided with a utility pole on State Route […]
YORKSHIRE, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Bickling Sets Record as Warren Girls Blank Titusville; Boys Fall at Harbor Creek

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Georgie Bickling set a school record and the Lady Dragons’ offense exploded in a 9-0 win at Titusville on Saturday. Bickling’s three assists in the match pushed her career total to a school-record 86. Bickling broke the previous record of 84 assists, held by her older sister Mackenzie. She also had three goals in the game.
TITUSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy