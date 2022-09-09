Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
McNeill Named Forest-Warren Human Services Administrator
Warren, PA – The Forest-Warren Human Services agency will have a new administrator effective Oct. 3, 2022. Forest and Warren County commissioners announced Friday that Adam McNeill will be the agency’s next administrator. The commissioners on the six-member joinder board conducted a “thorough search” and selected McNeill whose most recent position has been the Director of Recovery Services for Beacon Light Behavioral Health Systems.
$55 million investment helps revive former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — Just over a year and a half ago, Cattaraugus County experienced what county officials have called “a real punch to the gut” after the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant closed. Within the next few weeks, that is all set to change as two major companies, which are spearheaded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are set to bring it back to life.
wesb.com
Esch to be Sworn in Sept. 25
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is preparing for the inauguration of its fifth president, Rick Esch, on Sept. 25 as part of the university’s celebration for Alumni and Family Weekend. Esch is the third Pitt-Bradford president to also lead the University of Pittsburgh’s campus in Titusville. The...
wrfalp.com
Mayville Suing Chautauqua County for $2.5 Million Over Well Contamination
The summons filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Friday, September 9 cited the desire to recover damages for the contamination of wells supplying the Village’s public water-supply system. The summons said the contamination was caused use of by aqueous film forming foam during certain training exercises held in the Village.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fredonialeader.org
Dr. Stephen Kershnar’s assigned classes canceled one week into the Fall 2022 semester
Last semester, Dr. Stephen Kershnar’s views were called to question after a Twitter post by @libsoftiktok showed a video of Kershnar on a podcast defending views that adult-child sexual relationships aren’t necessarily harmful. After further controversy over what many regarded as Kershnar’s defense of pro-rape and sexist views,...
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford County Sees High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Returns to Low Level
Crawford County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, and mask wearing indoors is recommended there, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County has returned to the low level while Warren County is seeing a medium community level of COVID-19. At the low...
chautauquatoday.com
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Scheduled for September 24th in Frewsburg
The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic that will take place in Frewsburg. The clinic is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th from 1:00-3:00 PM at Carroll Town Hall at 5 West Main Street. This will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Carroll, along with the Chautauqua County Division of Public Health, will co-sponsor the clinic. Dr. Mary Fales will be the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at these clinics, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed.
WGRZ TV
Andover Central School District superintendent placed on leave
It's not clear on the reason why. An announcement was posted Friday notifying students and parents of the change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Jamestown Community College campus on lockdown
Developing: The Olean Police Department says Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County campus is on lockdown.
erienewsnow.com
Two Fatal Accidents Reported In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two fatal car accidents were reported in Cattaraugus County. The first happened late Friday night after a Pontiac struck a utility pole on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire. New York State Police say the car was operating erratically just before the collision.
erienewsnow.com
The Fall Festival of Bands Returns Next Weekend In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fall staple for music lovers in the Jamestown community returns next weekend. The Jamestown High School Red Raider Marching Band will host bands from around New York and Pennsylvania for its 43rd Annual Fall Festival of Bands next Saturday, September 17th at 6:30 p.m.
Double fatal accident Friday night in Cattaraugus County
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Another woman was taken to ECMC, where she’s listed in critical condition. Read more here:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIVB
Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
One killed, three injured in Cattaraugus County crash
FREEDOM, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed and three were injured following a crash on Saturday night in Cattaraugus County, police said. Just after 6:10 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a one-car crash on Pigeon Road in Freedom. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three passengers were transported to ECMC […]
Getaway Cabin With Land For Sale In Western New York
Sometimes you just want to get away and one of the best parts of living in Western New York is that there are plenty of places to get away to. Take this cabin for sale in Cattaraugus County. If you are looking for land, it has it. If you are looking for a stream to walk along the water, it has it.
wellsvillesun.com
Tim Horton’s franchisee expanding stores in Wellsville, Cuba, Hornell and more
The Wellsville Sun broke the story about a Tim Horton’s coming to Wellsville on Route 417 across from McDonald’s inside a new Quicklee’s convenience store and gas station. Buffalo Business First talked to Blake Tarana, president of TAR Enterprises in Jamestown about the plans to open five...
Two dead, one injured in Yorkshire collision
YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead and another is in critical condition following a car crash Friday evening in Cattaraugus County. New York State Police said that 30-year-old Jarrett D. Kile of Arcade and 33-year-old Willie J. Boyles of Delevan were killed after their vehicle collided with a utility pole on State Route […]
Oakfield man to serve 23 years in prison for killing father
WARSAW, N.Y. — A Genesee County man will spend 23 years behind bars for killing his father. Wyoming County Judge Michael Mohun gave 38-year-old Nicholas Maher of Oakfield the sentence for stabbing Michael Maher to death at the home they shared in October of 2021. Judge Mohun had this...
yourdailylocal.com
Bickling Sets Record as Warren Girls Blank Titusville; Boys Fall at Harbor Creek
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Georgie Bickling set a school record and the Lady Dragons’ offense exploded in a 9-0 win at Titusville on Saturday. Bickling’s three assists in the match pushed her career total to a school-record 86. Bickling broke the previous record of 84 assists, held by her older sister Mackenzie. She also had three goals in the game.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell’s Tim Horton’s location set, popular coffee spot investing in the Southern Tier
The news on the Hornell Sun on Sunday that a Tim Horton’s was coming was a surprise to many residents, and it’s another feather in the cap to economic development in the Maple City. Hornell Mayor John Buckley confirmed the Tim Horton’s will be built on Seneca Street...
Comments / 0