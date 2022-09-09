Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Proposed changes to Louisville ordinances have homeless advocates worried
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some advocates for Louisville's homeless population are concerned about proposed changes to city ordinances. The changes affect the rules for clearing homeless encampments and the storage of personal property in public areas. "I think it's bogus," said Julius Howard, a formerly homeless man visiting an encampment...
WLKY.com
Louisville business owner dedicates new day care center to memory of trusted employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local entrepreneur pays tribute to a trusted employee with the grand opening of a new day care center in Louisville. Sunday, Barbara Toogood dedicated her new business to her late employee Victoria Boyd by naming the daycare Victoria's Dream Academy. Victoria was a Stage 4...
wdrb.com
'Remember and honor' l Vintage Fire Museum remembers firefighters lost in 9/11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in Indiana held a ceremony on Sunday to remember and honor those who were lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. This year's display featured an honor guard, flag raising, a moment of silence and a bell ringing. Inside, there were photos of some of...
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
wdrb.com
20 LMPD recruits graduate amid staffing shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another violent weekend where six people were murdered across the city adds to an already high caseload for Louisville Metro Police. The department is battling a staffing shortage straining its resources, but a new class of officers will soon hit the streets of Louisville. Twenty new...
wdrb.com
TC Highlands Farm wants to share their love of their shaggy cows
PLEASUREVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You'll fall in love with Highland cattle when you meet them in person. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about this heritage breed at TC Highlands Farm on a recent visit. TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, Kentucky and they love Highlands. Highland cattle originated in...
14news.com
City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville has settled a lawsuit stemming from a crash in 2017 that killed a man and his two children. On Monday night, Evansville City Council approved $1.75 million to settle the suit filed by Janae Carter, the only survivor in her car. Her...
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown Police installing surveillance cameras to read license plates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation. The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Monday in Shelby County. The baby box was installed at the Simpsonville Fire Department, becoming the first in Shelby County and the 14th Baby Box in Kentucky. When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, the...
wdrb.com
America's only ironing board manufacturer reopens southern Indiana plant
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The United States' only manufacturer of ironing boards reopened its plant earlier this month in Seymour. Seymour Home Products, under various names, has spent decades making thousands of ironing boards per day and and exporting them internationally. Back in March, the owner, Home Products International, said it would close the plant. Production stopped May 27, and about 130 workers initially lost their jobs.
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
wdrb.com
The Louisville Magic Club wants your to appear at their annual fundraiser. It's Magic.
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It will be a magical night of comedy and illusion. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some entertaining magicians before their annual show, It's Magic. Every year in September, the Louisville Magic Club hosts this magic show called “It’s Magic”. This family-friendly event is an...
wdrb.com
Plan to overhaul Urban Government Center site slowed by neighborhood ‘benefits’ pact
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The planned redevelopment of the old Urban Government Center site has missed a series of goals and deadlines, putting the project months behind the schedule set by Metro government and its chosen developer. By late summer, Paristown Preservation Trust was supposed to have checked off city...
wdrb.com
Wilkerson Elementary School welcomes students after delayed opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wilkerson Elementary School opened for classes Monday about a month after it was supposed to be ready. Jefferson County Public Schools merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, the district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the new Wilkerson building failed two inspections.
wdrb.com
Spectrum hosting virtual interviews to hire for Louisville-area field technicians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum is trying to hire field technicians in the Louisville-area. On Thursday, Spectrum will host virtual interviews and plans to make same-day offers. There are more than 600 available positions across the company's 41-state service area. According to a news release, field technicians install and service...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville business supporting veterans, remembers 9/11 by repurposing bourbon barrels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is repurposing bourbon barrels to ensure 9/11 is never forgotten. Cruise Custom Flags in Shepherdsville has teamed up with USA Cares to honor the fallen and those who were changed by 9/11. There's now a special edition, wooden barrel flag that's being sold to raise funds for USA Cares, which supports 9/11 veterans, service members and their families with emergency financial assistance.
WLKY.com
World's largest potluck returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billed as the world's largest potluck, The Big Table, returned to Louisville Sunday. Due to weather, the event was spread out across 21 different locations throughout the city. The Big Table aims at bringing people from different backgrounds together to share food and conversation. "We don't...
wdrb.com
USPS seeking to hire seasonal employees for holiday rush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for the holiday season rush. USPS is actively seeking to hire an additional 28,000 seasonal employees. According to a news release, the workforce of around 655,000 employees includes 100,000 workers converted to full-time since the beginning of 2021....
wdrb.com
Holiday World water coaster named best water park ride at awards ceremony
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water ride at Holiday World once again won a national award. According to a news release, Holiday World's Wildebeest water coaster was named the No. 1 water park ride at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, the 12th-consecutive year the water ride has been recognized.
