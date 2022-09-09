ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Proposed changes to Louisville ordinances have homeless advocates worried

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some advocates for Louisville's homeless population are concerned about proposed changes to city ordinances. The changes affect the rules for clearing homeless encampments and the storage of personal property in public areas. "I think it's bogus," said Julius Howard, a formerly homeless man visiting an encampment...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

20 LMPD recruits graduate amid staffing shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another violent weekend where six people were murdered across the city adds to an already high caseload for Louisville Metro Police. The department is battling a staffing shortage straining its resources, but a new class of officers will soon hit the streets of Louisville. Twenty new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

TC Highlands Farm wants to share their love of their shaggy cows

PLEASUREVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You'll fall in love with Highland cattle when you meet them in person. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about this heritage breed at TC Highlands Farm on a recent visit. TC Highlands Farm is located in Shelby County, Kentucky and they love Highlands. Highland cattle originated in...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
14news.com

City of Evansville to pay $1.75 million in lawsuit settlement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville has settled a lawsuit stemming from a crash in 2017 that killed a man and his two children. On Monday night, Evansville City Council approved $1.75 million to settle the suit filed by Janae Carter, the only survivor in her car. Her...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown Police installing surveillance cameras to read license plates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation. The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Monday in Shelby County. The baby box was installed at the Simpsonville Fire Department, becoming the first in Shelby County and the 14th Baby Box in Kentucky. When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, the...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

America's only ironing board manufacturer reopens southern Indiana plant

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WDRB) -- The United States' only manufacturer of ironing boards reopened its plant earlier this month in Seymour. Seymour Home Products, under various names, has spent decades making thousands of ironing boards per day and and exporting them internationally. Back in March, the owner, Home Products International, said it would close the plant. Production stopped May 27, and about 130 workers initially lost their jobs.
SEYMOUR, IN
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Wilkerson Elementary School welcomes students after delayed opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wilkerson Elementary School opened for classes Monday about a month after it was supposed to be ready. Jefferson County Public Schools merged Wilkerson Elementary with Watson Lane Elementary this year in hopes of moving students and staff into the new building for the start of the 2022-23 school year. However, the district announced Aug. 3 that it would temporarily reopen the Watson Lane Elementary building after the new Wilkerson building failed two inspections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville business supporting veterans, remembers 9/11 by repurposing bourbon barrels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local business is repurposing bourbon barrels to ensure 9/11 is never forgotten. Cruise Custom Flags in Shepherdsville has teamed up with USA Cares to honor the fallen and those who were changed by 9/11. There's now a special edition, wooden barrel flag that's being sold to raise funds for USA Cares, which supports 9/11 veterans, service members and their families with emergency financial assistance.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

World's largest potluck returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billed as the world's largest potluck, The Big Table, returned to Louisville Sunday. Due to weather, the event was spread out across 21 different locations throughout the city. The Big Table aims at bringing people from different backgrounds together to share food and conversation. "We don't...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

USPS seeking to hire seasonal employees for holiday rush

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for the holiday season rush. USPS is actively seeking to hire an additional 28,000 seasonal employees. According to a news release, the workforce of around 655,000 employees includes 100,000 workers converted to full-time since the beginning of 2021....
LOUISVILLE, KY

