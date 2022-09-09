Read full article on original website
Watch: Taika Waititi tries to convince you that you’ll enjoy ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ more in IMAX Enhanced
It’s been a little over two months since Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters, and now director Taika Waititi has a special message for Marvel fans: see the movie in IMAX Enhanced. The celebrated director even appeared in a short video asking people to do so. On...
‘The Incredible Hulk’ villain confirmed to return in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Having been shut out of canon for so long, the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cracked the door open, but Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader has just waltzed right on through to become part of the cast for Captain America: New World Order.
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security
Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
‘Fantastic Four’ director revealed at D23, and it’s a familiar MCU face
Marvel has announced the new director for the upcoming Fantastic Four film at the D23 Expo’s Marvel Studios panel. The film is currently slated to be released on Nov. 8, 2024. While Jon Watts, the director of the three MCU Spider-Man films, was attached to direct, he departed the project in April 2022. The new director has been announced, and it is none other than the director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman. Shakman reportedly walked away from a Star Trek project earlier in the year to clear his schedule for Fantastic Four. He also directed many episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia — meaning people’s fan casting of that cast as the Fantastic Four, and Danny DeVito as the Thing, is that much closer to being realized.
‘The Little Mermaid’ star reveals how she approached a brand new Ariel
Next year, Disney will bring The Little Mermaid to live-action formats as part of their cartoons-to-remake cash cow pipeline. It stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as the titular character, and, now, she is revealing how she approached doing her version. Bailey speaks about her role in an article published...
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Trolls sharpen their knives as Brie Larson asks if anyone even wants to see her return as Captain Marvel
One of the great mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been the intense dislike and disdain many subsets hold for both star Brie Larson and her solo debut Captain Marvel. Despite earning over a billion dollars at the box office to rank as one of the franchise’s highest-grossing...
A surprisingly nuanced take breaks down the MCU’s Captain Marvel problem
If you’ve got an internet connection and a soft spot for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then there’s a distinct possibility you’ll be aware that the running battle between Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and her online detractors has been raging once again. Trolls went after the Academy...
A long-delayed sci-fi horror torn to shreds by viewers terraforms the streaming charts
Movies that end up spending a suspiciously long amount of time on the shelf rarely turn out to be very good, and the latest in a long line of examples arrived earlier this year when sci-fi horror thriller Project Gemini finally scored a release. Principal photography on the effects-heavy Russian...
‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics deal with D23 disappointment by claiming the reboot is cursed
Before we dive into why claiming a movie we know nothing about can’t justifiably be called cursed, it’s worth pointing out that if the terminology were to be applied to one marquee superhero property above all others, it would probably be Fantastic Four. After all, the original 1994...
Fans aghast after forgotten MCU character returns for ‘Captain America: New World Order’
While we didn’t get a trailer for Captain America: New World Order, Marvel Studios did unveil the principal cast. That was enough to get fans’ imaginations rolling, especially seeing Tim Blake Nelson making his return to the Marvel fold. This will be the fourth overall Captain America film,...
A harrowing true-life thriller escapes captivity to breathe in streaming success
True crime has exploded in popularity, whether we’re talking about podcasts, documentaries, or fictional film and television projects either based on or inspired by true events. It’s only in the last few years that the genre has punctured the zeitgeist, but it’s here to stay, with 3096 Days reinforcing the obsession at-home audiences have with harrowing events being dramatized onscreen.
Brendan Fraser stuns fans by joking about ‘Batgirl’ cancellation
DC fans are still crushed over the news that we’ll never get to see the Batgirl movie, following Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to unceremoniously dump the Leslie Grace vehicle from the schedules, but it seems co-star Brendan Fraser has taken the announcement on the chin enough to joke about the film’s cancellation in an interview for his new acclaimed movie, The Whale.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
Fans confident ‘Thunderbolts’ can rehabilitate a half-baked MCU villain
For a team supposed to be comprised largely of villains, there are an awful lot of rehabilitated baddies, fan favorites, and straight-up good guys on the roster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thunderbolts movie. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has been a knight in shining armor for a long time...
‘Lord of the Rings’ star confirms Frodo and Sam are ‘100%’ in love
A star from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy is confirming a long-held fan theory that there’s something more than a friendship underlying the relationship between Elijah Wood‘s Frodo Baggins and Sean Astin‘s Samwise Gamgee. Both Wood and Astin hosted a recent panel at...
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
Broadway theatre renamed in honor of the legendary James Earl Jones
When you’ve been Darth Vader and arguably the best father Disney has ever created in an animated film, your ticket to cultural immortality has been punched. However, James Earl Jones is also a legend of the stage as well as screen, and now he’s got a theater named in his honor, too.
Kenan Thompson makes an absolute savage joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya at 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson has given Leonardo DiCaprio an absolute roast over his renowned dating preferences while hosting the 2022 Emmys. Making a name for himself as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, and leading Nickelodeon film Good Burger, as well as Fat Albert, Thompson took on the hosting reigns for television’s night of nights. Deciding to take absolutely no prisoners, he went off during his hosting of the Primetime Emmys.
Film fans recall the movies that they’d like to see return from the dead
It’s no secret that the process of making a movie is one requiring herculean efforts by a wide variety of people, from the actors to the directors to the cinematographers and everyone in between and beyond. Unfortunately, sometimes the manpower isn’t there, sometimes the funding isn’t there, and sometimes...
