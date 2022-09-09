Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
Albuquerque drivers confused over problem intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers are calling the road design at Osuna and Seagull a head-scratcher. Some are getting confused on the route and ending up getting cut off by drivers who think they’re following the rules of the road. “It’s been a problem area. I’ve been here for about three years. It’s like a confusing […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Police: Shelter in place near De Vargas Park lifted
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police-issued shelter in place in the area near De Vargas Park has been lifted. Officials say they are searching for a suspect who was involved in a crime on Monday and who fled on foot. (Story continues below) SFPD says to...
KRQE News 13
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Council Honors Legendary Lou Pierotti, Presents Proclamation Presented To His Son
Peter Pierotti, son of the legendary Lou Pierotti, left, accepts a proclamation from Los Alamos County Councilor David Reagor recognizing an d honoring Lou Pierotti. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Councilors at their Sept. 6 meeting, issued a proclamation to recognize and honor the life, achievements...
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
KRQE News 13
BCSO investigate motorcycle crash near Paradise Hills Golf Course
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a motorcycle crash with injuries on Paradise Blvd. at Bates CT between Unser Blvd and Golf Course. All westbound lanes of Paradise are closed at this time. No other information is available at this time.
KOAT 7
New Mexico remembers 9/11
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It was a sacred day for many as fire officials, state leaders and several dozen gathered in solidarity to honor fallen heroes and victims who lost their lives on 9/11. The mood was somber — but one of appreciation, raw emotion and honor. "The number...
KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin
Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
Albuquerque welcomes new trail; City announces another project
The Parks and Recreation Department made the official opening to the trail.
Police: 5 shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
There was a shooting reported in Santa Fe, and officials said there were 5 victims.
Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge celebrates 10 years, new visitor center
The grand opening for the Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge visitor center launched the celebration of 10 years worth of conservancy work.
APD looking for pair accused in multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for two people accused in multiple armed robberies. Police say the two people are accused of three armed robberies at multiple Ross stores. Anyone with information on the two are asked to contact APD or crime stoppers at (505) 843-7867. Anyone who provides information leading to […]
Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes
A release from the Albuquerque Police Department detailed four separate crash incidents that occurred over the weekend.
City of Albuquerque pays out thousands in lawsuit settlements
The City of Albuquerque is planning on shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawsuits from earlier this year.
