Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
wabe.org
'Speaking of the arts': Drew Borders
Drew Borders is an Atlanta-born and -based visual artist, focused on mural paintings and works in digital illustration and animations. Borders likes bold, bright colors with recurring yellows, pinks and blues. “I just want people to feel the same energy that I’m feeling when I create it,” Borders said....
wabe.org
'I'm famous!' Kids are treated to rides in exotic cars at North Georgia charity event
More than 200 children, who have faced or are facing severe medical conditions, got to ride in their choice of more than 100 exotic cars around the racetrack at the Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville on Saturday. The event was part of a charity effort organized by Ferrari of Atlanta,...
wabe.org
In Piedmont Park, Noguchi's 'Playscapes' are both modern art and a children's playground
In the heart of Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, a world-renowned work of art by a master sculptor hides in plain sight: a collection of interactive sculptures called “Playscapes” by American artist and landscape architect Isamu Noguchi. “Playscapes” occupies a distinctive dual role as a large-scale work of modern...
wabe.org
Georgia Audubon celebrates 5th annual 'Georgia Grows Native for Birds'
Dottie Head, director of communications for Georgia Audubon, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with the Habitat Conservation Program manager Gabe Andrle, to talk about how Georgians can join them in supporting local birds and their natural homes. Reintroducing native plants to address habitat loss:
wabe.org
Reforming Atlanta’s neighborhoods, remembering Marshall Rancifer, and helping crowded animal shelters
In January 1974, Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson made a promise to better involve the city’s neighborhoods in the government’s plans for development, design and more. That promise set the foundation for a network that still exists today: Neighborhood Planning Units. On the Monday edition of “Closer Look,” the...
wabe.org
Atlanta attorney and longtime WABE legal analyst Page Pate has died
Page Pate, a prominent Atlanta attorney who long served as WABE’s legal analyst, has died at the age of 55. Emergency responders say a strong tide swept Pate and his teenage son offshore at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simon’s Island Sunday afternoon. According to the Brunswick News, his son was able to swim back to shore safely.
wabe.org
New book follows roots of Atlanta’s housing crisis
Metro Atlanta residents are increasingly struggling to afford housing, with rents increasing by 30 percent over two years according to Zillow and home sale prices reaching record figures during the pandemic. A new book from a leading housing expert looks at the decisions that brought the region to this crisis...
wabe.org
Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury
Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
wabe.org
'We're coming back:' Women entrepreneurs, leaders secure the bag, reflect on growing businesses post-COVID
Atlanta’s annual Women on the Move Summit brings together businesswomen from all corners of the metro. It’s a space where entrepreneurs and leaders of Fortune 500 companies share triumphs and failures. The summit was virtual these last couple of years during the Covid-19 pandemic — and during that...
wabe.org
First Presbyterian Church-Midtown's worship and arts director on 'A benefit concert for Ukraine'
In the nearly seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, at least 12 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine seeking refuge from a senseless war. Several Atlanta music organizations have come together to create a benefit concert for Ukraine on Friday, Sept. 16, at First Presbyterian Church in Midtown.
wabe.org
More aid may be headed to Grady Hospital ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure
Another big round of financial aid may be coming to Grady Health System, the city’s only other Level I trauma center beyond Atlanta Medical Center. But with AMC closing in less than two months, health advocates say they want more than just a quick financial fix for Grady. In...
wabe.org
Stone Mountain approves cemetery cleanup amid debate over Confederate graves
The Stone Mountain City Council voted Sept. 6 to approve a contract for cemetery clean-up, but not without debate about whether that would extend to Confederate memorials. City Council approved a contract with Ground Guys in an amount not to exceed $9,030 for a one-time cleanup of the cemetery. Councilmember...
