Atlanta, GA

wabe.org

'Speaking of the arts': Drew Borders

Drew Borders is an Atlanta-born and -based visual artist, focused on mural paintings and works in digital illustration and animations. Borders likes bold, bright colors with recurring yellows, pinks and blues. “I just want people to feel the same energy that I’m feeling when I create it,” Borders said....
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Georgia Audubon celebrates 5th annual 'Georgia Grows Native for Birds'

Dottie Head, director of communications for Georgia Audubon, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with the Habitat Conservation Program manager Gabe Andrle, to talk about how Georgians can join them in supporting local birds and their natural homes. Reintroducing native plants to address habitat loss:
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Atlanta attorney and longtime WABE legal analyst Page Pate has died

Page Pate, a prominent Atlanta attorney who long served as WABE’s legal analyst, has died at the age of 55. Emergency responders say a strong tide swept Pate and his teenage son offshore at Gould’s Inlet on St. Simon’s Island Sunday afternoon. According to the Brunswick News, his son was able to swim back to shore safely.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

New book follows roots of Atlanta’s housing crisis

Metro Atlanta residents are increasingly struggling to afford housing, with rents increasing by 30 percent over two years according to Zillow and home sale prices reaching record figures during the pandemic. A new book from a leading housing expert looks at the decisions that brought the region to this crisis...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury

Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
GEORGIA STATE
