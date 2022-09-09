As it celebrates its 115th anniversary, YWCA Greater Charleston is welcoming its incoming board of directors. Kendra Snipe of Nucor Corporation, Jennifer Dunlap of Baker Donelson, Janet Hart of Amazon, and Courtney Johnson of Prudential Financial will continue to serve as board chair, vice chair, secretary, and treasurer, respectively. Judge Tamara C. Curry of the Charleston County Probate Court, past board chair, will serve as chair of the nonprofit’s governance committee.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO