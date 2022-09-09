Read full article on original website
iOS 16 is available today – here’s how to get it
IOS 16 was announced months ago at WWDC 2022. Now the day is here for the public build to hit your iPhone. Apple has packed tons of new features into iOS 16. Some of these are quality of life, like the battery percentage returning to the notification bar. You can also edit your lock screen, edit iMessage or unsend them after you send them, and easily remove backgrounds from images.
AppleCare+ now comes with ‘unlimited’ repairs
We spend a lot of time talking about the latest Apple devices, but that’s not all they released last week. A quiet edit to the AppleCare+ terms and conditions now means there is no limit on the number of covered repairs. That’s right, unlimited repairs on AppleCare+, as long...
Google Play Store to delay review posting
A new change to the Google Play Store promises to be better for users. Google will delay any reviews and ratings for 24 hours before publicly showing them. This change will hopefully cut down on the widespread practice of review bombing. That’s when multiple users post the same scores within a short time, driving down the average score of the app.
iPhone 14 Pro crushes iPhone 13 Pro in latest benchmarks
If you are trying to decide whether or not it’s worth upgrading from an iPhone 13 Pro to an iPhone 14 Pro, the latest benchmarks from AnTuTu may help. According to MySmartPrice, the first AnTuTu benchmark scores for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are significantly higher than those of their 2021 counterparts.
Amazon refreshes Kindle range with USB-C and better screens
Amazon has refreshed the entry-level Kindle, which now features USB-C for the first time. It’s also getting many other improvements, all for a low $99 price. Amazon has put a 300 ppi display into the base Kindle this year. The same pixel density as the Paperwhite, offering “laser-quality” text and images.
Google finally gives up on the Pixelbook
You can add the Pixelbook line to the heap of devices canceled by Google. That’s according to a new report from The Verge, which says the next device is canceled, and the team building it has been “dissolved.”. That means no more Pixelbook devices. You can still get...
iOS 16’s battery percentage icon will only show on these devices
When iOS 16 was in the beta stages, Apple returned the battery percentage icon to the status bar. Now Apple has officially confirmed that the icon is staying in iOS 16, but some devices are left out. The good news is that most iPhones can use the battery percentage icon...
Review: BDI Centro 6452-2 standing desk – Premium looks
We all know that sitting down all day is just as bad as being on our feet for the same length of time. That’s why adjustable standing desks were invented, and they’re a real lifesaver for your posture. To use one daily, they need to have some core...
GoldenEye 007 is coming to Switch with online multiplayer
It’s been 25 years since GoldenEye 007 came out on the Nintendo 64. Now, players will get to experience one of the most iconic first-person shooters ever with online multiplayer through Nintendo Switch Online. For more seasoned gamers, like myself, one of the first introductions we had to first-person...
Leaked video shows new Meta Pro Quest headset in the wild
A new leak gives us a good look at what could be the upcoming Meta Quest Pro headset. Meta plans to reveal the device in October, but someone “accidentally” left what looks like a sample of the device in a hotel room. The leaked video was originally posted...
New Roku update introduces a ton of quality-of-life features
Roku has announced its next OS update bringing in tons of new features to make your experience even better. Roku OS 11.5 is the next big update, and it’s coming sometime later this year. The company revealed its next update alongside a look at upcoming features in a blog...
Facebook will be killing “Neighborhoods” come October 1
Come October 1, Facebook will be killing Neighborhoods, its Nextdoor clone. The news of its impending end was first spotted by industry analyst Matt Navarra. The soon-to-be-rested community-based feature has been in testing across the US and Canada since 2020. It encouraged users to share posts, groups, and marketplaces around their neighborhoods.
