IOS 16 was announced months ago at WWDC 2022. Now the day is here for the public build to hit your iPhone. Apple has packed tons of new features into iOS 16. Some of these are quality of life, like the battery percentage returning to the notification bar. You can also edit your lock screen, edit iMessage or unsend them after you send them, and easily remove backgrounds from images.

