KTAR.com
Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake discusses border, voucher expansion, economy
PHOENIX — Kari Lake is the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona looking to replace term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey in the Nov. 8 general election. Lake joined KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday to give her thoughts on the border, school voucher expansion and the state of the economy.
In Arizona, worry about access to Colorado River water
Robbie Woodhouse’s grandfather began nearly a century of family farming along the Gila River near Yuma in the middle 1920s when he dug up a bunch of mesquite stumps on his land.
Washington Examiner
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
fox10phoenix.com
'This is America's problem': Sheriffs across the nation to meet in Arizona to talk U.S.-Mexico border issues
A group of sheriffs from Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, California, and most of the other states will gather in Cochise County to tackle the border crisis. "This is not the state of Arizona's problem. This is America's problem."
AZFamily
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Arizona families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Despite falling fuel prices, a disappointing inflation report Tuesday showed the consumer price index inching up 0.1% in August. On the same day, there was a celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. “The American people won,” President Joe Biden told the crowd...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
arizonasuntimes.com
State Flags to Fly at Half-Mast to Honor Loss of Arizona Former Mine Inspector Joe Hart
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced that all flags at state buildings would fly at half-mast on Tuesday following the Sunday passing of former State Mine Inspector and Representative Joe Hart. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Arizona Representative and State Mine Inspector Joe Hart,” Ducey said....
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage
With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh says about qualifications, other issues
PHOENIX – Despite his relatively young age, Republican Abraham Hamadeh says he has the experience necessary to be Arizona’s next attorney general. “I’ll be the youngest attorney general since Bill Clinton, actually,” Hamadeh, 31, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show last week. Clinton was 30 when he was elected as Arkansas’ attorney general in 1976.
Gas prices are falling across the country, but not in Arizona. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up again this week in Arizona as the average national price is down. AAA now has Arizona's average gas price at more than $4 a gallon, but it can vary by as much as 60 cents or more across the state. While experts...
Spiritual mystic fined $92K by Arizona officials for defrauding investor
PAYSON, Ariz. — A Payson woman and author of several spiritual books has been fined by the Arizona Corporation Commission for defrauding an elderly man in an investment deal. Lori Toye, who's appeared on television to describe visions she's had of the U.S. undergoing severe geophysical changes, and her...
Woman killed in Arizona over 50 years ago could be identified through DNA
KINGMAN, Ariz. (KLAS) — Investigators could be closer to identifying a woman who was killed in Arizona over half a century ago thanks to DNA analysis. The victim, known as Jane Doe, was found next to a dirt road two miles east of US Highway 93 on Hackberry Road outside of Kingman in 1971 and […]
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
kawc.org
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs won't debate her Republican opponent
PHOENIX -- Arizona voters won't see a debate between the major gubernatorial hopefuls. Democrat Katie Hobbs said Sunday she won't share a stage with Republican Kari Lake. That came even after the Citizens Clean Election Commission offered last week to let Hobbs propose conditions on a head-to-head event. But the...
azpm.org
Arizona sees increase in housing permits
A housing subdivision under construction in Tucson off Silverbell Road. December 2020. The number of construction permits for new housing is growing in Arizona and across the country, but supply chain issues and slow hiring are still holding up construction on new units. Arizona saw 52% more permits approved in...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Democratic Governor Candidate Katie Hobbs Refuses to Debate Republican Candidate Lake, Commission Rejects Hobbs Effort To Change Arizona Governor Debate
After Democrat candidate for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs’ refused to debate Lake in Arizona governor race, The Citizens Clean Elections Commission initiated an effort for staff to try to persuade Hobbs, currently secretary of state, to participate in the planned Oct. 12 debate by offering minor changes to the format.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
Fronteras Desk
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns in southern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for parts of southern Arizona as more remnants of Tropical Storm Kay send ripple effects into Arizona, California and Nevada. A flash flood warning in place Monday afternoon for parts of southwestern Arizona was expected to last until the evening. The agency...
