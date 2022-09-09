Finally, some relief for homebuyers. After months of frustration, home prices in Northeast Florida fell last month for the first time since January. The median price of a single-family home fell 1.5% to $393,900, according to new data from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The price was still 19% higher than the same time last year, but it was a sign that the market is returning to normal, Realtors said.

