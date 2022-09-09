ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trulieve adds $5 million to Florida's recreational marijuana initiative

The medical cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5 million this past week to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, according to a newly filed finance report. In all, Trulieve has contributed $10 million to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is trying to get...
Home prices finally drop — first time in months

Finally, some relief for homebuyers. After months of frustration, home prices in Northeast Florida fell last month for the first time since January. The median price of a single-family home fell 1.5% to $393,900, according to new data from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The price was still 19% higher than the same time last year, but it was a sign that the market is returning to normal, Realtors said.
Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
