wjct.org
Trulieve adds $5 million to Florida's recreational marijuana initiative
The medical cannabis company Trulieve contributed another $5 million this past week to a ballot initiative aimed at legalizing recreational use of marijuana, according to a newly filed finance report. In all, Trulieve has contributed $10 million to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee, which is trying to get...
wjct.org
Alabama could use nitrogen hypoxia for executions in death sentences. What is it?
Alabama is readying an untried method of execution to carry out its death sentences – nitrogen hypoxia. The state approved the method in 2018, but it has not yet been used or tested. The man awaiting a Sep. 22 execution, Alan Eugene Miller, was convicted of killing three men...
wjct.org
Florida Power and Light investigation continues; Beaches Go Green; "Art in Public Places" program; local sports
A new investigation shows Gov. Ron DeSantis paved the way for Florida Power & Light Co. to raise electricity rates in the state by $5 billion dollars — the largest rate hike the state has ever approved. No other elected official in Florida has done more to help FPL...
wjct.org
Home prices finally drop — first time in months
Finally, some relief for homebuyers. After months of frustration, home prices in Northeast Florida fell last month for the first time since January. The median price of a single-family home fell 1.5% to $393,900, according to new data from the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The price was still 19% higher than the same time last year, but it was a sign that the market is returning to normal, Realtors said.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
