ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

'Why I quit': a Sarasota teacher's story | SEIDMAN SAYS

By Carrie Seidman
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdfHH_0hozBZ4500

Janet Allen comes from a long line of educators. Her mother taught fourth grade, her father high school English. Her sister is a college professor and her brother was a teaching assistant before earning his MD.

“It’s sort of in my DNA,” says Allen, a national board-certified teacher rated “highly effective” during her time in the Sarasota County Schools district.

But this fall, for the first time in 16 years, Allen is not spending days in the classroom and nights grading papers. Last month – on the first day of the current academic year – Allen resigned from Venice High School, where she had taught Advanced Placement and Honors English since 2015.

“I didn’t quit until the last day for any other reason than hope,” Allen says. “Hope that something might change.”

Abruptly, she excuses herself to find some tissues.

“I might cry here,” Allen says apologetically. “It’s like a breakup. A very long, drawn-out breakup.”

Allen is among the teachers who felt so vilified, undermined and threatened by the legislative reforms instituted by Gov. Ron DeSantis that they chose to leave their jobs. The restrictions have not only hamstrung teachers, Allen says, but are harming students by undermining trust and depriving them of the education necessary to compete on a national level.

Allen, who recently shared her decision to leave with the blog Scary Mommy, says that in an effort to rile up his base for votes, DeSantis is "using the teachers and students as kindling and they are getting burned.”

“Education is about understanding as many different possibilities and perspectives as you can," Allen says. You don’t have to agree with any of them. But to be exclusive with what kids learn is doing them such a great disservice.”

Allen began teaching in 2006 at an impoverished high school on Chicago’s north side with a largely minority and immigrant population. Her masters’ training at the University of Illinois at Chicago instilled a creative and experiential approach – for example, instead of a traditional report, Allen would ask students to create a commercial or a board game for the book they’d read – that proved highly successful.

When Allen and her husband moved to Florida in 2015 to be closer to her parents before the birth of their daughter, she was delighted to be hired at Venice High, a school where “nothing was dripping, I could use as much paper as I wanted – and there was air conditioning!”

The school seemed equally thrilled to have Allen. She says administrators often brought observers to her classroom to “show me off,” and that she was encouraged to “do my own thing."

“I always branded myself as ‘teaching beyond the test,’” she says. “That I would teach critical thinking and that reading was not just for information, but interpretation. To get students to do something they didn’t think they could do and have it be a memorable thing for the rest of their lives . . . that’s the essence of learning.”

But Allen said she also “always treated my students as if their parents were in the room with me, as though anything was being recorded. I treated them with respect.”

When Allen discovered LGBTQ students at Venice High were being bullied, she volunteered to sponsor the school’s first GSA (Gender and Sexuality Alliance). From her years in Chicago, Allen knew that “sometimes the only place a kid feels safe is at school.” Almost immediately, she detected a shift.

“Whereas before I’d been seen as an asset,” Allen says, “now I was being seen as a liability.”

After the pandemic began – ostensibly for “practical reasons” -- Allen says she was instructed to “get everyone on the same page” with standardized assessments. Last year administrations warned that teachers who taught anything outside of the pre-approved syllabus would not be “protected.” As mandates from the state increased and her autonomy dwindled, Allen struggled to maintain her standards.

Allen says she was pressured to change grades and forced to defend herself against lies spread when she became the GSA sponsor. She also says parental complaints were accepted without investigation, and that she was never asked for her side of the story in any conflict.

Allen had always gone above and beyond in her job, but now the stress, long hours and contentious atmosphere were taking a toll on her health and family.

The final straw came last spring when Allen says she was ordered to remove several books from her classroom shelves. One was Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” a book Allen says changed her life after her own sophomore English teacher gave it to her when she was bored.

“Maybe for some people it doesn’t seem like such a big thing to just take it off the shelf,” Allen says. “But for me it became ‘How much can I take? How much can I be a part of something where I’m sacrificing my entire teaching philosophy? If this is happening, what’s next?’”

Allen says that when even fellow teachers urged her to stop teaching certain material for fear of parental reprisal, she had nowhere left to turn for support.

“The message I got was that if I continued to be true to myself and teach the truth about literature and historical context, to allow kids to pick books that interested them and reflected their own lives or explored other cultures and experiences, to not tell on kids who prefer different pronouns, that it would only continue to make life harder for those around me,” she says. “Which would only make me feel even more unwelcome.”

Today Allen is a “room mom” in her 6-year-old daughter’s classroom; she is considering substitute teaching, but has no plans to return full time. She knows she’s fortunate to be able to make that choice but also feels she can “do more to help educators and education as a voter, a writer and a parent, unencumbered by the restrictions of being a teacher.”

A self-described “rebel” whose father, an active teacher’s union member, taught her to “speak truth to power,” Allen scoffs at the suggestion that speaking out publicly about her departure could sabotage future employment. “If burning bridges is what it takes, I’d be happy to burn them all,” Allen says.

“If parents had any idea of what is going on in the schools and how it is affecting teachers, they’d do the same thing. These kids are not going to be prepared for anything on a nationwide scale. And what does that mean about their being prepared for life? I’m much more interested in standing up for kids and educators than in having the opportunity to apply for a job with Sarasota County Schools.”

Contact Carrie Seidman at carrie.seidman@gmail.com or (505) 238-0392.

Comments / 28

Bruce Butterfield
3d ago

And so it begins: the flight of teachers and the dumbing down of students. The poorly educated are the easiest to control.

Reply(1)
17
Don Kennedy
3d ago

Good for you, I agree with your choice. If I lived in Sarasota school district I would back you as best I could.

Reply
15
Bruce Petrie
3d ago

there is nothing wrong with asking teachers to stay in their lane. I am sure that everyone thinks that their point of view is the only correct one. Students have a lot of opportunities to learn outside of the classroom without the intimidation of peer pressure or indoctrination.

Reply(2)
9
Related
srqmagazine.com

Ziegler Takes National Post With Leadership Institute

Fresh off a major political win in Sarasota County, School Board Member Bridget Ziegler took a job as director of School Board Programs for the Leadership Institute. The organization has trained conservative political candidates nationwide, and boasts providing support for some 250,000 activists, leaders and students since its founding in 1979.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

New College of Florida Ranked No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report ‘Best Colleges’ List

New College of Florida has retained its spot as the No. 5 National Liberal Arts College (Top Public Schools) by U.S. News & World Report for the 2022-2023 school year. The annual “Best Colleges” rankings by U.S. News, now in their 38th year, evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality—helping parents and students find their ideal schools.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Pulte Homes Announces Legacy Groves Community Coming to Nokomis, Just 10 minutes to the Beach

PulteGroup, one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted brands in homebuilding for 70 years, has closed on a 44-acre parcel of land for a new Pulte Homes-branded community, Legacy Groves, in Nokomis, just north of Venice in Sarasota County. Pulte Homes has announced plans for 138 single-family homes and twin villas with attractive pricing in the enclave-style community. Model homes are expected to break ground in early 2023, with anticipated completion and home sales planned for mid-2023. The gated community will offer two entrances on Albee Farm Road, just north of its intersection with Florence Street and Edmonson Road. A 120-year-old oak tree will provide a focal point upon entering Legacy Groves, which will offer a neighborhood pool and covered pool cabana. With pricing anticipated to start from the $400,000s, Legacy Groves is located within 10 minutes of three Gulf of Mexico beaches and the city of Venice, a quintessential Florida beach town with a unique small-town ambiance. Legacy Groves residents will enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, and healthcare at the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital campus and nearby providers. National retail brands are minutes away in shopping plazas and the Costco-anchored Sarasota Square mall as are hometown favorites, including Sharky’s on the Pier, Daiquiri Deck, and Detwiler’s Farm Market. The community is five minutes from Interstate 75 and U.S. 41, Southwest Florida’s main commuter corridors, close to the Punta Gorda Airport, and midway between international airports in Sarasota and Fort Myers. Community and professional theaters are also close to home at the Venice Theatre and Sarasota’s renowned venues. Nearby national, state, and local parks offer boundless opportunities for outdoor recreation and biking along the 20-mile Legacy Trail, only a half mile away. Golfers will enjoy six public courses while baseball fans can follow the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. For families, Legacy Groves is served by A-rated elementary, middle, and high schools located within a 10-minute radius. To receive exclusive monthly updates as the community progresses, join the VIP Interest List for Legacy Groves by visiting www.Pulte.com/LegacyGroves.
NOKOMIS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fox13news.com

Bradenton foster mom adopts four sibling, giving them loving home

BRADENTON, Fla. - Every child deserves a loving home, and that's why a Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. Melissa Servetz adopted four siblings as a single mom to give them a loving home. She said she originally got Jane and Destiny at the same time. Then came Matthew in 2018 just three days after he was born. He was officially adopted by Melissa in 2019. After that, Emerson was born in 2020 and adopted in 2021.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

USF marks 21 years since 9/11 attacks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with a special remembrance ceremony on the grounds of the Sarasota-Manatee campus on Friday. The ceremony was organized by the Office of Veterans Success. The anniversary has been marked annually...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Job fair lends look into who's applying to become teachers

A therapist, a U.S. Marine veteran and a money manager spent an evening sharing one common theme: They were all exploring becoming teachers. With the teacher shortage hitting the region hard, some districts have turned to job fairs to kick up some interest. And for Manatee County, it’s working.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
businessobserverfl.com

Truck driving school expands footprint with new location in Venice

FleetForce Truck Driving School has expanded to Venice, opening its fourth location to help satisfy the huge nationwide demand for truck drivers. Founded by serial entrepreneur Tra Williams, FleetForce now operates facilities in Winter Haven, its corporate headquarters, as well as in Palm City and on the Bradenton campus of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. A fifth location is planned for Fort Myers.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice Theatre seeking housing for out-of-town actors

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - During its production of Kinky Boots, Venice Theatre is hoping that someone can help provide the theatre with some out of town housing. The theatre occasionally brings in guest artists to play roles that require a specific skill set that they might not be able to find within the local acting community.
VENICE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

How to Spend a Day at the Ringling Museum

The 66-acre Ringling Museum complex has something for everyone. While I’ve seen some folks approach museums with a carpe diem vigor, determined to learn and take in everything in front of them, this sounds exhausting to me, particularly when it comes to a massive institution like the 66-acre Ringling museum complex.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Melissa Raburn, Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company, is Appointed by Governor Ron Desantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County

Melissa Raburn of Lithia was recently appointed by Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis to the Board of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. She is a Real Estate Associate with Fischbach Land Company of Brandon. Previously an Agriculture Teacher for the School District of Hillsborough County, she currently serves...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Air Conditioning#Grading#Venice High School
srqmagazine.com

A Tale of Two Blue Districts

Democrats this year hope to win a seat on the Sarasota County Commission for the first time in decades. The Manatee County Commission notably has included one Democrat on it for about as long. As it happens, the year could end with each board having one Democrat who happens to be the only Black official holding county office.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Giffords Florida bus tour comes to the Tampa Bay area

Some are asking if gun safety can be an issue that benefits Florida Democrats at the ballot box in November. Officials with the gun safety group Giffords Florida said it’s an issue that voters in the Sunshine State, particularly Hispanic voters, care deeply about, as the group’s bus tour made stops in St. Petersburg and Tampa on Friday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Selby Gardens nets $2.5 million gift from late benefactor

The late Evelyn Mink went above and beyond in her benevolence and dedication to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Mink, who volunteered in the Selby Gardens Welcome Center for 25 years and retired just before her 100th birthday, left the botanical garden a $2.5 million estate gift. Selby Gardens announced Monday...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox13news.com

DEP warns developer for 'aggressive and excessive' trimming of mangroves on Sarasota Bay

BRADENTON, Fla. - Off Longbar Pointe in Manatee County, the largest continuous track of mangrove growth stretches around Sarasota Bay. Construction is also underway in the area and the developer, Medallion Home, has a permit to trim the mangroves, but the Department of Environmental Protection said protocol was not followed, and the environment was damaged as a result.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension

A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy