Deep in the heart of Greeneville, TN, in Greene County you can live amongst the llamas for a night or two. The Wandering Llama is a llama sanctuary that gets you up close and personal to eighteen glorious and fluffy llamas that will love on you and give you all the cuddles you could ask for. Sandy Sgrillo is the owner and operator at The Wandering Llama and she offers not only the ability to pet llamas but llama trail walks and a sleepover in her very special treehouse nestled right in the middle of the llama sanctuary. Guests can spend every waking moment of each day playing, feeding, and just all around loving each llama that Sandy cares for.

