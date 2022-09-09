Read full article on original website
Non-profits, city hope new homes on East Myrtle block start of something bigger
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — By next spring, Army veteran Roland Smith and Keena Mathes will be neighbors on East Myrtle Avenue, right across from the Langston Centre — Mathes in a three-bedroom, two-bath home built by Habitat for Humanity and Smith in a two-bedroom built by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). “I have a 16-year-old […]
East Tennessean
Annual yard sale brings community together for bargains
The Tree Streets yard sale event took place on Saturday, Sept. 10, as shoppers braved the wind and rain to find some unique antiques and affordable sales. The event has taken place annually for the past thirty two years on the Saturday after Labor Day and is hosted by the Southside Neighborhood Organization (SNO). Located in Johnson City, the organization is run by a group of citizens who are dedicated to improving the local area and organizing events for the entire community to enjoy.
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
Fallen tree closes Green Spring Road in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon leaders on Monday morning announced a road will be closed until further notice due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Officials posted pictures on the town’s police department Facebook page that showed flooding in some areas as well as a tree that had fallen across the street and over […]
Johnson City Press
Proposed Fishery Park splash pad scrapped by Erwin BMA
A planned splash pad for Erwin’s Fishery Park was scrapped during Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. The board voted not to approve a $125,000 increase in matching funds toward a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to make improvements to the park and instead voted to remove the planned splash pad.
wjhl.com
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
Glade Spring FD hosts 9/11 remembrance event
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A local fire department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday. According to the fire department, the “short but important” service host deputy Secretary Nancy Williams and invocation by deputy President Matthew Lloyd. The Virginia Army National Guard lead the pledge of allegiance and members also took time to share memories […]
wcyb.com
The mysterious monolith is back in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The monolith that mysteriously appeared in Kings Common Park on New Year’s Day in 2021 is back on display in Johnson City. David Hess, who owns Bradley’s Machine and Welding and Sea Biscuit Metal Designs, created the sign at his shop and now has the artwork displayed in front of his business.
Johnson City Press
Facebook group on Borden Village life brings back memories of the Borden News
I just joined the Facebook group "You know you grew up in Borden 'Village' if ... " after it was brought to my attention by Times News coworker Kammie Rasnick. I'm not sure why the page's creators put "Village" in quote marks (but I'm glad they didn't insert "MIll, Mills' or Mill's between Borden and Village).
WDBJ7.com
Rosanne Cash reflects on museum exhibit, southwest Virginia ties
BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - It wasn’t a homecoming for Rosanne Cash. She was born in Memphis and grew up in California. But during her performance Sunday evening at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion, she spoke of her strong connection to southwest Virginia and visits with the family of her stepmother, June Carter Cash.
wcyb.com
Apartment complex fire leads to arson investigation in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — "Is everybody on the bottom floor out, and is everybody on the top okay?" That was the question going through the minds of residents when a blaze was reported at a Washington County, Virginia, apartment complex on Sunday. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office...
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A home has been completely destroyed in Bristol, Virginia following an explosion. According to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong, no one was inside the house on Booher Springs Rd when the explosion occurred. Armstrong said the call came in around 9:45 a.m. with people reporting that they heard the explosion […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school board, board of mayor and aldermen to vote on projects at former North High
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education and the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold separate called meetings Friday, Sept. 16, to consider bids on renovations to the gym and other athletic-related facilities at the former Sullivan North High School. The facilities will be used...
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
elizabethton.com
City council hears updates on new drug recovery center, downtown sidewalk
A local criminal court judge told the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday that the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center will likely begin housing residents next spring. Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street updated council on the new facility, which will open at the former state prison in Roan Mountain. Street...
elizabethton.com
Irene Fleenor didn’t make a lot of noise in life, but she was both tough and kind
Irene Mittie Carden Fleenor was almost 96 years old when she died Sept. 22. She had lived almost a century. Think of all the things she had seen and witnessed in her lifetime — television, the telephone, computers, electricity, running water, and even the automobile. Irene was one of...
Johnson City Press
Six Rivers Media welcomes new events director
KINGSPORT — Hayley Potter, an accomplished exhibits and marketing manager, has been appointed events director for Six Rivers Media. In her new role, Potter, 32, will oversee the company’s special events throughout the Six Rivers footprint.
wcyb.com
More than 20 people displaced following apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said Monday morning that one person was taken into custody following an apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia. We'll have updates as they become available. --- An apartment fire in Washington County, Virginia, has displaced more than...
wcyb.com
Crash blocks traffic near Interstate 81 and 26 interchange
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kingsport police report a crash on Interstate 81 southbound at mile marker 55 is blocking traffic up to exit 59 in Colonial Heights. This area includes the interchange between interstates 26 and 81. Police believe the crash is between a tractor trailer and a motor home...
WATE
A Whole Llotta Llama Llove at The Wandering Llama
Deep in the heart of Greeneville, TN, in Greene County you can live amongst the llamas for a night or two. The Wandering Llama is a llama sanctuary that gets you up close and personal to eighteen glorious and fluffy llamas that will love on you and give you all the cuddles you could ask for. Sandy Sgrillo is the owner and operator at The Wandering Llama and she offers not only the ability to pet llamas but llama trail walks and a sleepover in her very special treehouse nestled right in the middle of the llama sanctuary. Guests can spend every waking moment of each day playing, feeding, and just all around loving each llama that Sandy cares for.
