Roswell, NM

Things to Do in Roswell, New Mexico With Kids

If you’re looking for something to do in Roswell with kids, look no further than the Area 51 Museum, Spaceport Roswell, and Pearson Auditorium. These attractions are sure to delight both kids and adults, and provide hours of entertainment for families. But if you’re a bit more adventurous, you can also visit the General Douglas L. McBride Military Museum, Roswell Museum & Art Center, and Roswell’s UFO crash site.
KRQE News 13

Ambulance involved in rollover crash near Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have been taken to the hospital after an ambulance rollover crash outside of Roswell. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 70, roughly 15 miles northeast of Roswell near Acme. According to a tweet from New Mexico State Police, no deaths have been reported. It’s unclear what caused the […]
KRQE News 13

Roswell man found shot to death in trailer

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning homicide. Police say the shooting happened around 4a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Missouri Ave. Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Robert Smiley. They say emergency responders found him dead inside a travel trailer and he had suffered at least one […]
ROSWELL, NM

