Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Roswell, New Mexico With Kids
If you’re looking for something to do in Roswell with kids, look no further than the Area 51 Museum, Spaceport Roswell, and Pearson Auditorium. These attractions are sure to delight both kids and adults, and provide hours of entertainment for families. But if you’re a bit more adventurous, you can also visit the General Douglas L. McBride Military Museum, Roswell Museum & Art Center, and Roswell’s UFO crash site.
Eddy County Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert
The alert comes from the Eddy County Sheriff's Office (ESCO).
Curry County deputy seriously injured in ambulance rollover
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — The Curry County Court Deputy Amy Jo McKenna was seriously injured in a Tuesday rollover in Chaves County, New Mexico, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. Curry County said McKenna was in an ambulance assisting with a court-ordered medical transport to Roswell. Three others were in the ambulance with her. […]
4 hurt, one seriously, after ambulance rollover in New Mexico
CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that four people were injured when an ambulance rolled over on US Highway 70. One person was seriously hurt. The New Mexico State Police asked people to avoid the area for the crash around 5:40 p.m. MST on Tuesday. According to CCSO, of the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ambulance involved in rollover crash near Roswell
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people have been taken to the hospital after an ambulance rollover crash outside of Roswell. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 70, roughly 15 miles northeast of Roswell near Acme. According to a tweet from New Mexico State Police, no deaths have been reported. It’s unclear what caused the […]
Roswell man found shot to death in trailer
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning homicide. Police say the shooting happened around 4a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Missouri Ave. Officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Robert Smiley. They say emergency responders found him dead inside a travel trailer and he had suffered at least one […]
Comments / 2