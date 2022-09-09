Daughter of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II tells TikTok followers what it was like growing up in the Leverett estate

Read full article on original website
camille
3d ago
Isn’t it true that out of all those luxuries what she misses most is the simple act of her dad driving her to school or having a party with her friends. There is a lesson in this. People are more important than all the toys.
Reply(3)
8
Related
‘Like something in a movie’: Worker hospitalized after inferno at Doherty High School in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A worker was hospitalized after a three-alarm fire broke out at Worcester’s Doherty High School Monday afternoon. According to acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche, the first began shortly after 3:00 p.m. The City of Worcester advised the public to stay away from the area around 20 minutes later.
‘The Voice’: Worcester musician Cara Brindisi to appear on season 22 of NBC’s singing competition
Worcester musician Cara Brindisi will appear on the new season of “The Voice,” she announced on social media on Sunday. In a video posted on Facebook, Brindisi said she received an email that she was allowed to share the news as well as follow “some friends (she) made this summer” on Instagram.
‘She died alone’: COVID memorial remembers Massachusetts loved ones who died during pandemic and offers a space to grieve
Seven-year-old Cassidy Patrice Baracka was remembered for drawing rainbows daily and going to over 100 Boston Bruins games with her mother. A 53-year-old essential worker was remembered for his love for sports and The Beatles. A man who retired at 70 was remembered for his recent adventures as he “had just begun to travel and enjoy life.”
Six Flags New England’s ‘Coffin Challenge’ will not return for this year’s Fright Fest, but these new events are hopping into its place
Six Flags New England’s Fright Fest will return this October, but without a competition that drew widespread attention and admiration for its contestants before the COVID-19 pandemic. The 30-Hour Coffin Challenge was aptly named. Contestants spent more than a day in a life-size coffin, only their heads and shoulders...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Our freedom makes us strong, Southwick fire chief says in last 9/11 ceremony
SOUTHWICK — The terrorists of 9/11 hated us for our freedoms, Southwick Fire Chief Russell Anderson said on Sunday. They exploited our freedom to hijack airplanes and crash them into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. We’ve had to become more vigilant since then, Anderson said on Sunday as Southwick marked the 21st anniversary of the attacks, but we can’t lose sight of why we fight and why we stand watch.
spectrumnews1.com
U.K. reporter in Worcester's sister city reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's legacy
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester, England is one of four sister cities of Worcester, Massachusetts and on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, a local newspaper reporter in the city offered some perspective on her 70 year reign. What You Need To Know. Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at...
Police almost shut down the band Extreme for allegedly ‘inciting’ Indian Ranch crowd
The band's guitarist, Nuno Bettencourt, voiced his displeasure in an expletive-filled rant after the venue temporarily shut off the sound system. Webster police came very close to shutting down a concert last week headlined by the rock band Extreme, which opened for Aerosmith Thursday night at Fenway Park. Officers took...
Remembering 9/11: Westfield Bank president James Hagan recalls Suffield Academy roommate Dan Trant
If there is something to be learned on this anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on America, James C. Hagan says he hopes it involves our learning to be better to one another and to treat each other with kindness and respect. They are among the attributes he remembers best...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nikole Hannah-Jones, famous New York Times journalist, will be coming to UMass on Sept. 23
Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times journalist and creator of the 1619 project, will be visiting the University of Massachusetts Amherst for an event titled, ‘A Conversation about Truth, History, and ‘The 1619 Project.’. Hosted by UMass Amherst, the event will be an hour-long conversation between Hannah-Jones and...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA
Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
Douglas Robles arrested after Holyoke police say he was seen throwing dog on the ground and dragging it around by its collar
A 31-year-old was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after Holyoke police said he was seen throwing the dog on the ground and dragging it around by its collar. Douglas Robles was arrested Sunday after Holyoke Police Officers responded to the area of High Street and Jackson Street around 6:05 p.m. for the report of two men reportedly abusing a dog.
Ren’s gas station owners thank Pioneer Valley community for donating over $65,000 to help save Amherst gas station from foreclosure
Weeks after members of the Amherst and greater Pioneer Valley community rallied together and launched a fundraiser to save Ren’s Sales and Service, a beloved community gas station that’s been fueling and servicing cars in the region for the past 50 years, owners of the gas station announced they’ve hit their $65,000 goal to prevent being foreclosed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sea Grass Therapies spa in Worcester focuses on sports massage through partnerships with local professional teams
A new spa in downtown Worcester is putting a focus on health for athletes. Sea Grass Therapies offers a variety of massage and spa treatments but specializes in sports massage. Mike Cerullo, who co-owns the spa with Carol Parker-Schutt, recently finished his fourth season as the lead massage therapist for the Massachusetts Pirates football team, and the spa is a sponsor of the Worcester Railers hockey team.
Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Festival to feature 100 artisans
With the coolness of autumn approaching, the sprawling lawns of Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield will once again serve as home to Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Festival. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Instead of the usual...
This Pittsfield Restaurant Is Ridiculously Lucky Right Now
Marjo and I don't hang out a ton outside of work, but we do hang occasionally. The Hot Dog Ranch in Pittsfield is usually where we meet up about once a month for some food, drinks and Keno!. When joined by our friend and co-worker, Dave Isby of WSBS fame,...
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
Worcester County real estate transactions: See all home sales Sept. 4 to 10
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sep 4 to Sep 10. There were 272 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,854-square-foot home on Petersham Road in Athol that sold for $420,000.
For first time since COVID, stART on the Street arts and cultural festival returns to Worcester this weekend
The largest arts and cultural festival in Central Massachusetts will return to Worcester this weekend for the first time since 2019. The 18th annual stART on the Street will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 on Park Avenue between Pleasant and Highland Streets. The festival was founded in 2002 but has been on hiatus since in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Galotti of Easthampton honored for rescuing wheelchair-bound neighbor from house fire
An Easthampton man was honored Sunday for rescuing a wheelchair-bound neighbor from a house fire in May. Paul Galotti, 38, was presented with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery on Sunday by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for the rescue. On May 15, Galotti was watching a...
Register Citizen
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 11