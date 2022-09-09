Daughter of Yankee Candle founder Michael J. Kittredge II tells TikTok followers what it was like growing up in the Leverett estate

SOUTHWICK — The terrorists of 9/11 hated us for our freedoms, Southwick Fire Chief Russell Anderson said on Sunday. They exploited our freedom to hijack airplanes and crash them into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. We’ve had to become more vigilant since then, Anderson said on Sunday as Southwick marked the 21st anniversary of the attacks, but we can’t lose sight of why we fight and why we stand watch.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO