WATCH: Oregon starting QB Bo Nix previews Oregon vs BYU
Hear from Oregon's starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's upcoming game against No. 12 BYU, how he evaluates his play vs Eastern Washington, the challenges the BYU defense presents, his play of the offensive line, and the explosiveness of Oregon's offense. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com...
No. 25 Oregon announces uniforms for week three vs. No. 12 BYU
Oregon's dominant uniforms carry over into 2022 with the announcement of the uniforms they'll wear when taking on No. 12 BYU. On Wednesday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear, going with a familiar look. The uniform combination features nightmare green tops, pants, helmets, and cleats. Oregon has updated...
With new faces, Oregon's offensive line faces a tough test vs BYU
The Oregon offensive line is in rare air heading into the third week of the college football season. They are one of just 10 teams this year yet to allow a sack this season. That feat will be put to the test on Saturday as the Ducks face the No. 12 ranked BYU Cougars, and they'll have to do it with potentially new starters taking snaps.
Photos from Oregon's BYU week practices
Oregon concluded its third day of BYU prep week on Wednesday morning. The team practiced in full pads. Media was allowed to attend the first 20 or so minutes of practice to take notes and photos. DuckTerritory.com photographer Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture Tuesday's action.
Oregon's injury status vs BYU and its prep for the Cougars
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on some players dealing with rehab ahead of BYU, plus his thoughts on Oregon's preparation for the Cougars.
Revisiting Wisconsin’s failed fourth-down attempt against Washington State
MADISON, Wis. — While giving an opening statement to reporters after his team lost 17-14 to Washington State on Saturday, Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst rattled off various aspects of the disappointing afternoon. There were 11 penalties for 106 yards, several special teams errors and plenty of other...
Bowl Projections: Oregon a popular choice for two specific bowl games
The No. 24 ranked Oregon Ducks go into a showdown of Top 25 programs this weekend in Autzen when they play host to visiting No. 12 BYU. The game will have the nation's eyes on it as the Ducks will get a second-chance at a Top 25 opponent and hope to prove they are one of the nation's top teams, while the Cougars, they'll be looking for another Top 25 win and yet another chance at propelling their own program into the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff discussion.
Updated betting odds for No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
Oregon begins week three as a favorite over No. 12 BYU, coming off a dominant 70-14 win over the Eastern Washington Eagles. Bo Nix and the offense led the way for the Ducks as they anxiously awaited their time to get back on the field following the 49-3 defeat they had against No. 1 Georgia. The wait was worth it as Nix threw for five touchdowns, while Mar'Keise Irving, Byron Cardwell, and Noah Whittington also ran for a touchdown. The gameplan from offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham worked to perfection, as the Ducks secured 40 first downs, setting a new school record en route to the most points they've scored since 2019.
Billy Riviere first WSU TE to catch a pass since 2011, says group has bigger aims
PULLMAN -- Billy Riviere's 38-yard reception at Wisconsin made him the first Cougar tight end since Andrei Lintz in 2011 to catch a pass for Washington State. After practice on Wednesday, the 6-4, 245-pounder talked about being the first tight end to record a reception at WSU in 11 years.
Monday Musings from Jeff Hansen's Brain: Oregon Terrifies Me, Folks
Throughout the season, we'll kick off each game week with a brain dump of my thoughts going into the week. This will typically include carry-over from the week before and a look-ahead to the week that will be. This isn't a news piece. This is an opinion piece. It's important that everyone reading this understands that.
Eric Schmidt: Husky EDGE Players Will Face Their Toughest Test Yet This Weekend
Washington EDGE coach Eric Schmidt likes the progress of his group so far this season. He also liked being able to get some younger, less experienced players into last week's game vs. Portland State. However, even with all of that growth from his players, he knows they have more to offer and feels this weekend, in their game against Michigan State, will be their biggest test yet...
