Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'
Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers. While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."
49ers Would Listen to Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Offer From Cowboys, Kyle Shanahan Says
The San Francisco 49ers are willing to engage in discussions centered around a Jimmy Garoppolo trade. Asked about whether he'd entertain sending Garoppolo to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated the franchise's general stance. "Just like all players, we’ll listen to anybody on anything," he told reporters. "That...
Seahawks' Jamal Adams Suffered 'Serious' Quad Injury vs. Broncos, Pete Carroll Says
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a "serious" quad injury during Monday night's 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. Adam Jude of the Seattle Times noted during the game that he was carted away from the trainer's tent as he left...
Russell Wilson Isn't Good Enough to Overcome Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos' Deficiencies
Murphy's Law should be renamed Russell Wilson's Law after the Seattle Seahawks traded their all-time leading passer to the Denver Broncos this offseason and the quarterback's disastrous return to Seattle on Monday. As the adage states, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Wilson wasn't the primary reason behind...
Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury
Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1
Assumptions are always dangerous. That's even more true when formulating hot takes after Week 1 of the NFL season. The opening Sunday in the NFL is one of the most intoxicating Sundays of the entire football calendar. After months of speculation and analysis of offseason moves, we finally get to see teams on the field and have real results to talk about.
Notable NFL Rookie Grades After Week 1 Debuts
Welcome to the NFL, rookie. This is your moment. "I was saying that pretty much every play. Like wow, I'm in the NFL," Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. told reporters Sunday. The leap from the collegiate to professional levels can be an eye-opening experience. Certain high-profile draft picks contributed...
Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt's Pec Injury Wasn't Full Tear, May Only Miss 6 Weeks
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain optimistic linebacker T.J. Watt will return at some point during the 2022 NFL season. Watt suffered a pectoral injury during the season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was believed to be a tear. However, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones followed up Monday to report the injury may not be a serious as first feared:
NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!" NFL @NFL. .<a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> said it! <a...
ESPN: Texas' Bijan Robinson Considered Top RB Prospect Since Saquon Barkley by Scouts
NFL teams have soured on taking running backs early in drafts, but Texas star Bijan Robinson could change that trend. ESPN's Jordan Reid reported Robinson is "getting top-15 buzz" as one of the top prospects in years at the position. "Many scouts believe that Robinson is the best overall running...
Chris Godwin Ruled Out of Buccaneers vs. Cowboys After Exiting with Hamstring Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old Godwin is starting his sixth NFL season, all of which have been spent with the Bucs. A third-round pick out of Penn State in...
Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Following Chaotic Week 1
With the first first week of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now a critical time for fantasy managers to take stock of their rosters and make necessary adjustments. Even if your starters put together a fantastic collective performance and opened the campaign with a "W," it's no time to rest on your laurels. Shrewd managers will be scouring the free-agent pile and putting in claims for players who could potentially make an enormous impact this season.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Vikings
Life in the post-Davante Adams world did not get off to an ideal start for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to 0-1 on the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC North showdown. Rodgers, who also didn't have presumed No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard because of an ankle injury, expressed visible frustration on the field and the sidelines throughout the game.
49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price Fantasy Outlook After Eli Mitchell Injury
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday's game with a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per ESPN's Field Yates. That left Jeff Wilson Jr. atop the depth chart for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears, and called into question for fantasy players who might emerge as the team's top running back option should Mitchell's injury be serious enough to cost him significant time.
Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
Nathaniel Hackett Ripped by NFL Twitter as Russell Wilson, Broncos Lose to Seahawks
It was all set up too perfectly. Russell Wilson, who just so happens to be the greatest quarterback in Seattle Seahawks history, had the ball in his hands in the final seconds with a chance to clinch a comeback victory for his Denver Broncos in front of the very Seattle crowd that booed him as he took the field Monday.
Nathaniel Hackett Explains Controversial Decision to Kick 64-Yard FG in Broncos' Loss
Well, Nathaniel Hackett is surely going to want to forget his first game as a head coach. Hackett somehow managed to steal the spotlight from Russell Wilson in the quarterback's return to Seattle, and not in the way he would have hoped. Just when it seemed as if Wilson was going to lead a game-winning drive, the Denver Broncos coach turned in an abysmal display of clock management, and his team lost a 17-16 stunner to the Seattle Seahawks.
Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Buccaneers Fantasy Outlook After Chris Godwin Injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin's return from a torn ACL was short-lived after he suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Godwin's injury is a massive disappointment for Tampa...
Broncos' Melvin Gordon on Loss to Seahawks: 'They Can Giggle Now'
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is already champing at the bit for another shot at the Seattle Seahawks. "They can laugh now," Gordon said following his team's 17-16 loss on Monday night. "I seen Pete Carroll. He was doing his little celebrating on the sideline. That’s cool. Hopefully we can meet those boys again, you know, in the Super Bowl, hopefully. The goal is to definitely have the last laugh. They can giggle now."
Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy Criticized by NFL Twitter as Cowboys Fall to Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys put forth an abysmal offensive effort in Sunday's 19-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a disappointing way to open the 2022 season for Dallas, which is hoping to be a contender in the NFC this year. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled to get anything...
