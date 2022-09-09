ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'

Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers. While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."
Bleacher Report

Mike Williams, DeAndre Carter's Chargers Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury

Los Angeles Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While Los Angeles is surely hoping Allen won't miss significant time, any potential absence for the 30-year-old will impact the team's passing attack. But what would it mean from a fantasy football perspective? Let's take a look.
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1

Assumptions are always dangerous. That's even more true when formulating hot takes after Week 1 of the NFL season. The opening Sunday in the NFL is one of the most intoxicating Sundays of the entire football calendar. After months of speculation and analysis of offseason moves, we finally get to see teams on the field and have real results to talk about.
Bleacher Report

Notable NFL Rookie Grades After Week 1 Debuts

Welcome to the NFL, rookie. This is your moment. "I was saying that pretty much every play. Like wow, I'm in the NFL," Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. told reporters Sunday. The leap from the collegiate to professional levels can be an eye-opening experience. Certain high-profile draft picks contributed...
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt's Pec Injury Wasn't Full Tear, May Only Miss 6 Weeks

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain optimistic linebacker T.J. Watt will return at some point during the 2022 NFL season. Watt suffered a pectoral injury during the season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was believed to be a tear. However, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones followed up Monday to report the injury may not be a serious as first feared:
Bleacher Report

NFL Twitter Loving Geno Smith's Epic Response to Critics Writing Him Off

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith surprised many by leading his team to a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. After the victory, Smith had a succinct message for his critics: "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though!" NFL @NFL. .<a href="https://twitter.com/GenoSmith3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GenoSmith3</a> said it! <a...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Following Chaotic Week 1

With the first first week of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now a critical time for fantasy managers to take stock of their rosters and make necessary adjustments. Even if your starters put together a fantastic collective performance and opened the campaign with a "W," it's no time to rest on your laurels. Shrewd managers will be scouring the free-agent pile and putting in claims for players who could potentially make an enormous impact this season.
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Offense Called Out by Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Vikings

Life in the post-Davante Adams world did not get off to an ideal start for Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to 0-1 on the season with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC North showdown. Rodgers, who also didn't have presumed No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard because of an ankle injury, expressed visible frustration on the field and the sidelines throughout the game.
Bleacher Report

49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr., Tyrion Davis-Price Fantasy Outlook After Eli Mitchell Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell left Sunday's game with a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, per ESPN's Field Yates. That left Jeff Wilson Jr. atop the depth chart for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears, and called into question for fantasy players who might emerge as the team's top running back option should Mitchell's injury be serious enough to cost him significant time.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign. No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
Bleacher Report

Nathaniel Hackett Explains Controversial Decision to Kick 64-Yard FG in Broncos' Loss

Well, Nathaniel Hackett is surely going to want to forget his first game as a head coach. Hackett somehow managed to steal the spotlight from Russell Wilson in the quarterback's return to Seattle, and not in the way he would have hoped. Just when it seemed as if Wilson was going to lead a game-winning drive, the Denver Broncos coach turned in an abysmal display of clock management, and his team lost a 17-16 stunner to the Seattle Seahawks.
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Melvin Gordon on Loss to Seahawks: 'They Can Giggle Now'

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is already champing at the bit for another shot at the Seattle Seahawks. "They can laugh now," Gordon said following his team's 17-16 loss on Monday night. "I seen Pete Carroll. He was doing his little celebrating on the sideline. That’s cool. Hopefully we can meet those boys again, you know, in the Super Bowl, hopefully. The goal is to definitely have the last laugh. They can giggle now."
