Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction: New Chapter Set to Begin in AFC North Rivalry

Thursday night’s showdown between the Chargers and Chiefs is one of the most anticipated games of the season and for good reason. Duels between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, two of the best young quarterbacks in the league, have already become the stuff of legend. And thankfully, we get to see them go to battle twice a year. Herbert is 2-2 in his career against the Chiefs but 1-2 head-to-head against Mahomes.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO