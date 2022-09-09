Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Prediction: New Chapter Set to Begin in AFC North Rivalry

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel Maven
Jim Donovan on Browns win: Game was a blowout if you had better quarterback play
Jim Donovan recaps the Browns victory over the Panthers. Donovan shared his thoughts on Jacoby Brissett running the offense and why Brissett needs to speed up his delivery of his passes. What the Browns did defensively against Baker Mayfield.
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
AthlonSports.com
Video Appears To Show The Moment Mike McCarthy Learned Of Dak Prescott's Injury
The 2022 season is off to a nightmarish start for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did they score just three points in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night; Dak Prescott suffered a pretty significant injury. Prescott will soon undergo surgery on his right thumb. He...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Has Honest Admission On Michigan Fans Booing 1 Of His Quarterbacks
Jim Harbaugh has made an official decision. J.J. McCarthy will be his starting quarterback in Week 3 and likely for the rest of this season. That means Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance last season, is heading to the bench.
Joe Burrow had tough reaction to Bengals’ crushing loss
The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sunday. Few people appeared to take the defeat harder than Joe Burrow. FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch reported Sunday about how the third-year quarterback reacted to the loss. According to Rauch, Burrow hadn’t showered or changed for quite some time after the game. Burrow mostly just sat at his locker, staring ahead.
Yardbarker
Titans Announce Three Roster Moves
TE Thomas Odukoya (International) Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp. He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back...
AthlonSports.com
Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 2
Following Week 1, fantasy managers can look at their quarterbacks and, for the most part, feel pretty good. The guys that were drafted high did well. Guys like Carson Wentz ended up exceeding expectations: depending on league scoring, Wentz finished in the top three among quarterbacks. Wentz is ranked No. 13 for Week 2, although he could sneak back into QB1 territory.
AthlonSports.com
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction: AFC West Rivals Kick Week Off Week 2 on Thursday Night Football
After missing the playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Chargers can point to one game in December that would have changed everything: a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time, the Chiefs held a one-game lead over the Chargers in the AFC West. A win by Los Angeles...
AthlonSports.com
Colin Cowherd Crushes Aaron Rodgers For His Week 1 Performance
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were no match for the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota breezed to a 23-7 victory in the NFC North battle to open the season. Is it time to panic in Green Bay? FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks so. Cowherd reacted to Rodgers' Week 1...
AthlonSports.com
Joe Buck Has Honest Admission Ahead Of His 1st Monday Night Football Call
Tonight, Joe Buck will join Troy Aikman in the ESPN broadcast booth on the Monday Night Football Call. It's a dream come true for Buck, who's spent the majority of his career with FOX. Now, he gets the prestigious honor of calling the biggest NFL games of the week. Buck...
AthlonSports.com
Mac Jones Injury Diagnosis Has Reportedly Been Revealed
The New England Patriots are not having a good last 24 hours. The AFC East franchise lost to a divisional opponent to begin the year on Sunday. To make matters worse, Mac Jones went down with an injury. There is some good news for the Patriots to take away from...
AthlonSports.com
Kansas City Chiefs Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs had to place rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on the injured reserve this Tuesday afternoon. On the bright side, that opens up a roster spot for the AFC West franchise. The Chiefs are reportedly using that roster spot on a veteran wide receiver. The Chiefs are signing...
AthlonSports.com
Nathaniel Hackett Has Honest Admission On His Bizarre Decision vs. Seahawks
The honeymoon era is over for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. The rookie head coach made a costly decision in his debut Monday night that wound up costing the Broncos the game vs. the Seahawks of Seattle. Hackett didn't let his new franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, go out and try to...
AthlonSports.com
Robert Saleh Has A Blunt Message For Those Mocking The New York Jets
The New York Jets are once again a laughingstock in the NFL world. The AFC East franchise was blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in its season opener on Sunday. It's going to be an uphill battle for Robert Saleh to get his team back on track. The good news...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
AthlonSports.com
Chris Fowler Reveals His Pick For The Big Ten's Top Home Field Advantage
The Big Ten is home to some of the best football environments in all of college football. ESPN's Chris Fowler thinks just one stands out among the rest, though. That would be Beaver Stadium. Fowler thinks Penn State's "White Out" game is the peak of Big Ten football. No crowd...
AthlonSports.com
Week 2 DFS High-Priced Studs: 3 QBs to Roster on DraftKings and FanDuel
Picking the right quarterback to use in your DraftKings or FanDuel lineup is paramount to a successful DFS contest entry. There are different strategies; picking a high-priced option, finding a bargain, or going in the middle tier. Here are the quarterbacks that have high salaries but are expected to produce at an elite level.
AthlonSports.com
Week 2 Player Props for Thursday Night; Mahomes, Herbert Lead Chiefs, Chargers Bets
Thursday night’s showdown between the Chargers and Chiefs is one of the most anticipated games of the season and for good reason. Duels between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes, two of the best young quarterbacks in the league, have already become the stuff of legend. And thankfully, we get to see them go to battle twice a year. Herbert is 2-2 in his career against the Chiefs but 1-2 head-to-head against Mahomes.
AthlonSports.com
Robert Griffin III Names His Top 5 College Football Teams This Season
The college football season is officially in full swing. With two weeks in the books and just one before conference schedules begin across the sport, Robert Griffin III has a good idea of who the top teams in the sport are right now. RG3, the former Heisman winner at Baylor...
