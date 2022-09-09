ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 2

Following Week 1, fantasy managers can look at their quarterbacks and, for the most part, feel pretty good. The guys that were drafted high did well. Guys like Carson Wentz ended up exceeding expectations: depending on league scoring, Wentz finished in the top three among quarterbacks. Wentz is ranked No. 13 for Week 2, although he could sneak back into QB1 territory.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Cleveland, IL
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Russell Wilson Has Honest Admission On Seahawks Fans Booing Him

Russell Wilson made his Denver Broncos debut on Monday night. It just so happens that his first game with the AFC West franchise was against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Those Pacific Northwest fans weren't too happy to see him back at Lumen Field. Wilson was greeted by a...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
AthlonSports.com

Indianapolis Colts Are Releasing Their Kicker This Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at the kicker position just one week into the 2022 season. The AFC South franchise is reportedly releasing kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. A search for a new kicker has commenced. Blankenship, who's in his third season in the NFL, made two of his three...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AthlonSports.com

Colin Cowherd Crushes Aaron Rodgers For His Week 1 Performance

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were no match for the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota breezed to a 23-7 victory in the NFC North battle to open the season. Is it time to panic in Green Bay? FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks so. Cowherd reacted to Rodgers' Week 1...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#49ers#American Football#Chicago Bears Prediction
AthlonSports.com

Top 5 Quarterback Matchups for NFL's Week 2 Schedule

Although Week 2 of the NFL season lacks many of the big games that came in the opening week, there are still plenty of intriguing quarterback matchups on the schedule. And this is still the case despite Dak Prescott's thumb injury robbing us of an opportunity to see him go head-to-head against Joe Burrow. That leaves quite a few repeats from last week's list — six to be exact — but that's necessarily a bad thing.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Robert Saleh Has A Blunt Message For Those Mocking The New York Jets

The New York Jets are once again a laughingstock in the NFL world. The AFC East franchise was blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in its season opener on Sunday. It's going to be an uphill battle for Robert Saleh to get his team back on track. The good news...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy