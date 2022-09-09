Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
AthlonSports.com
Quarterback Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 2
Following Week 1, fantasy managers can look at their quarterbacks and, for the most part, feel pretty good. The guys that were drafted high did well. Guys like Carson Wentz ended up exceeding expectations: depending on league scoring, Wentz finished in the top three among quarterbacks. Wentz is ranked No. 13 for Week 2, although he could sneak back into QB1 territory.
AthlonSports.com
Video Appears To Show The Moment Mike McCarthy Learned Of Dak Prescott's Injury
The 2022 season is off to a nightmarish start for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did they score just three points in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night; Dak Prescott suffered a pretty significant injury. Prescott will soon undergo surgery on his right thumb. He...
AthlonSports.com
Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Leonard Fournette's Viral Chip Block Very Clear
Micah Parsons put on a show Sunday night, albeit in a 19-3 Cowboys loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the second-year edge rusher was the focal point of a viral video displaying a chip block by Leonard Fournette that landed Parsons on his butt during the game. Parsons has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Has Honest Admission On Michigan Fans Booing 1 Of His Quarterbacks
Jim Harbaugh has made an official decision. J.J. McCarthy will be his starting quarterback in Week 3 and likely for the rest of this season. That means Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance last season, is heading to the bench.
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
AthlonSports.com
Seahawks Wide Receiver's Cryptic Postgame Tweet Appears Directed At Russell Wilson
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the NFL world by beating Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. It was an emotional win for Pete Carroll and his team in their first game without Wilson in some time. There seems to be something personal about the Seahawks beating Russell...
AthlonSports.com
Russell Wilson Has Honest Admission On Seahawks Fans Booing Him
Russell Wilson made his Denver Broncos debut on Monday night. It just so happens that his first game with the AFC West franchise was against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Those Pacific Northwest fans weren't too happy to see him back at Lumen Field. Wilson was greeted by a...
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Indianapolis Colts Are Releasing Their Kicker This Tuesday
The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at the kicker position just one week into the 2022 season. The AFC South franchise is reportedly releasing kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. A search for a new kicker has commenced. Blankenship, who's in his third season in the NFL, made two of his three...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Legend Has Honest Response To Possibility Of Cowboys Signing Colin Kaepernick
The Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks after he suffered an injury in the season opener in Week 1. Now, some are suggesting the NFC East franchise should consider signing Colin Kaepernick. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith told viewers during ESPN's edition...
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffers Torn ACL, Will Miss Rest Of 2022 Season
The Baltimore Ravens got a Week 1 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, but it came at a cost. A veteran defensive player has suffered a season-ending injury. That player is 30-year-old cornerback Kyle Fuller. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this Monday afternoon that Kyle Fuller...
AthlonSports.com
Colin Cowherd Crushes Aaron Rodgers For His Week 1 Performance
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were no match for the Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota breezed to a 23-7 victory in the NFC North battle to open the season. Is it time to panic in Green Bay? FS1's Colin Cowherd thinks so. Cowherd reacted to Rodgers' Week 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possibility Of Trading For A Quarterback
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without Dak Prescott for this early portion of the 2022 season. Now, the big question is will they move forward with backup Cooper Rush or try and trade for a quarterback? It appears a decision has been made. The Cowboys have reportedly decided...
AthlonSports.com
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction: AFC West Rivals Kick Week Off Week 2 on Thursday Night Football
After missing the playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Chargers can point to one game in December that would have changed everything: a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time, the Chiefs held a one-game lead over the Chargers in the AFC West. A win by Los Angeles...
AthlonSports.com
Joe Buck Has Honest Admission Ahead Of His 1st Monday Night Football Call
Tonight, Joe Buck will join Troy Aikman in the ESPN broadcast booth on the Monday Night Football Call. It's a dream come true for Buck, who's spent the majority of his career with FOX. Now, he gets the prestigious honor of calling the biggest NFL games of the week. Buck...
AthlonSports.com
Top 5 Quarterback Matchups for NFL's Week 2 Schedule
Although Week 2 of the NFL season lacks many of the big games that came in the opening week, there are still plenty of intriguing quarterback matchups on the schedule. And this is still the case despite Dak Prescott's thumb injury robbing us of an opportunity to see him go head-to-head against Joe Burrow. That leaves quite a few repeats from last week's list — six to be exact — but that's necessarily a bad thing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Running Back 'Expected' To Miss Time With A Knee Injury
The San Francisco 49ers suffered two significant losses in Week 1 on Sunday afternoon. The first was an actual loss to the Chicago Bears. The second was an injury to a 49ers running back. That player is Elijah Mitchell. Elijah Mitchell exited the Week 1 game with a knee injury....
AthlonSports.com
Robert Saleh Has A Blunt Message For Those Mocking The New York Jets
The New York Jets are once again a laughingstock in the NFL world. The AFC East franchise was blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in its season opener on Sunday. It's going to be an uphill battle for Robert Saleh to get his team back on track. The good news...
Comments / 0