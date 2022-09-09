The NFC East meets the NFC South in a scintillating Week 2 NFL matchup. The Carolina Panthers head north to face the New York Giants on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, at MetLife Stadium. Baker Mayfield & Co. are looking for their first win of the season after a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. On the positive side, Mayfield led the team back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter before the last-second loss. They are motivated to get a W on the board in this one.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO