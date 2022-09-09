Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers is pointing fingers after Packers 23-7 loss to Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton reacts to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. "Part of being a great leader who's trying to win another Super Bowl is not throwing everybody else under the buss."
Former Michigan star Jake Butt on the Wolverines' QB situation | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines' TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss Michigan’s QB situation. Coach Jim Harbaugh elected to start Cade McNamara for the season opener against the Colorado State Rams and J.J. McCarthy in the following game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. After the win over Hawaii, Harbaugh announced McCarthy will start for the Wolverines against UCONN Huskies. RJ and Jake discuss what this means for the team going forward.
Jaguars improve in Pederson's coaching debut but lose again
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New coach, same result for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Still, Doug Pederson's debut provided reasons to believe the team won't be stuck in its familiar losing pattern. The Jaguars roared back Sunday from a deficit before allowing two late touchdown drives to the Washington Commanders. For...
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more guaranteed money than Kyler Murray | SPEAK
Prior to the Baltimore Ravens' 24-9 Week 1 win over the New York Jets, there was no deal agreement before Lamar Jackson's Friday deadline. Lamar allegedly rejected a five-year deal worth over $250 million. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, the guaranteed amount of money was worth more than Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's. However, Lamar wants a fully-guaranteed deal. Kyler received $189.5 million guaranteed and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson got $230 million. Joy Taylor explains why the Ravens are disrespecting Lamar.
NFL Week 1: Broncos-Seahawks top plays, Wilson returns to Seattle
The final game of the Week 1 slate is underway as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are battling the Seattle Seahawks in one of the most anticipated matchups of the year. A third-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with Seattle before Denver acquired the veteran signal-caller in March.
Was Broncos decision to kick 64-yard FG the right call? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson returned to Seattle to face his old team, but his homecoming was spoiled by an interesting fourth quarter decision. Russ faced a fourth down situation with five yards to go but Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to bring on kicker Brandon McManus to break his career-high 62-yard field goal make. He missed the 64-yard attempt and the Seahawks held on to win. Colin Cowherd reacts to Hackett's decision.
Aaron Rodgers' inability to deal with frustration is a concern for Packers | What's Wright
Aaron Rodgers' first game with Davante Adams ended in a disappointing 23-7 loss to their NFC North division rival Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers finished 22-for-34 yards for 195 yards and an interception and rookie WR Christian Watson dropped a potential 75-yard TD pass on the Packers' first play of the game. Is this officially the Vikings' division? Watch as Nick Wright evaluates both teams, then explains what concern lies ahead for Green Bay.
Nebraska fires Scott Frost and what it means for the Cornhuskers' future | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports RJ Young is joined by former Michigan Wolverines TE and current Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt to discuss the Nebraska Cornhuskers' decision to fire Scott Frost. Nebraska is off to a 1-2 start following their shocking loss to Georgia Southern Eagles. RJ and Jake were surprised that Nebraska opted to fire Frost before the Oklahoma Sooners' game, but understand why the move was made.
Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen flashes bright future in win over Broncos
From the moment he was measured at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, it seemed destined that Tariq Woolen would become a Seattle Seahawk. While there is no evidence to suggest that coach Pete Carroll met Woolen with his shirt off — as he famously did during a combine meeting with DK Metcalf a few years earlier — the long-armed, uber-athletic cornerback was seemingly built in a laboratory for Carroll's scheme.
Dak Prescott suffers devastating hand injury in Cowboys loss | THE CARTON SHOW
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 1 with high hopes, but their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a slew of disappointing events, capped with their quarterback, Dak Prescott, suffering a serious injury in the 4th quarter. Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Dak would likely need surgery on his hand, meaning the Dallas QB would be out for several weeks. Craig Carton reacts to this news, and decides whether the Cowboys should look to San Francisco and bring in Jimmy G as a temporary fix.
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Panthers-Giants, pick
The NFC East meets the NFC South in a scintillating Week 2 NFL matchup. The Carolina Panthers head north to face the New York Giants on Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, at MetLife Stadium. Baker Mayfield & Co. are looking for their first win of the season after a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. On the positive side, Mayfield led the team back from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter before the last-second loss. They are motivated to get a W on the board in this one.
NFL power rankings: Bills on top, Jets on bottom — and Cowboys fall how far?
The first 16 games are in the books, and we can finally start evaluating this 2022 season. What else is there to do jump to conclusions about who's good and who's bad based off one game?. There's no one way to do power rankings, but for the purpose of this...
Was Seahawks fans booing Russell Wilson justified? | THE HERD
Throughout the game, Russell Wilson was booed by Seattle Seahawks fans for leaving the team in the offseason after a 10-year run with them. While they did not bother the Denver Broncos' QB, were the boos the right move? Colin Cowherd explains why, as a native from the Pacific Northwest, would 'never boo Russ,' then breaks down his impact.
Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott has 'real chance' to return in four games | THE HERD
While the Dallas Cowboys received bad news regarding QB Dak Prescott's thumb injury, there is a shot he could return in four games. With a unique schedule, should America's Team acquire another QB? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
NFL Week 1: Cowboys lose to Brady and Bucs, plus other surprising finishes
Week 1 of the NFL continued Sunday with an action-packed slate that featured five games decided by three points or fewer, two games that were sent to overtime and one that ended in a tie. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Sack!. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons brought down...
NFL・
Texas-Alabama: A wild finish, legends on the sideline and more from the field
Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff game between Texas and No. 1 Alabama was the highlight of the college football weekend, and we had it covered every step of the way with wall-to-wall coverage. The action was thrilling and intense, with reports of on-field temperatures topping 110 degrees. Our reporters and...
Who is Texas' starting QB? Sark insists Card, Ewers both 'day-to-day'
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday would not give any hint about who will be the No. 21 Longhorns’ starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are "day-to-day." But there are signs it could be the...
College football rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State a cut above
1. Georgia (2-0) Defeated Samford, 33-0 While Stetson Bennett’s 24-for-34-for-300-yards stat line deserves mention, you should note the Dawgs allowed just 19 rush yards, 128 total yards and just one of 13 third-down conversion attempts against their FCS opponent. 2. Alabama (2-0) Defeated Texas, 20-19 Alabama trailed Texas with...
Michigan QB tracker: J.J. McCarthy makes statement in Week 2
In 2021, quarterback Cade McNamara led the Michigan Wolverines to the season their fans have been dreaming about for years. He helped defeat Ohio State, won a Big Ten championship and got Michigan into the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, though, he was left to watch from the bench as another quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, started against Hawaii at the Big House.
Despite Trey Lance's struggles, everyone should calm down on 49ers | What's Wright
The Trey Lance era is off to a rocky start in San Francisco. The 49ers lost to the Chicago Bears 19-10 with Lance finishing 13-for-28 with 164 yards and an interception in the rain. With Jimmy Garoppolo as the highest paid backup QB, is it time for the 49ers to panic? Nick Wright explains why fans need to calm down and not worry despite the growing pains.
