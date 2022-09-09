Read full article on original website
Related
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
AthlonSports.com
Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans
Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Has Honest Admission On Michigan Fans Booing 1 Of His Quarterbacks
Jim Harbaugh has made an official decision. J.J. McCarthy will be his starting quarterback in Week 3 and likely for the rest of this season. That means Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance last season, is heading to the bench.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Jimbo Fisher Following Texas A&M's Upset Loss
Jimbo Fisher had an awful weekend. His Texas A&M Aggies were upset by the Appalachian State Mountaineers at College Station last Saturday. Now, Paul Finebaum is letting him hear about it. Many thought Texas A&M would be the third-best team in the SEC this season. The Aggies even found themselves...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Former Nebraska Assistant Endorses One Candidate for HC Job
He said someone involved in the decision-making process for the job reached out to him.
AthlonSports.com
Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Announces First Significant Change Since Scott Frost Was Fired
The Nebraska football program has officially moved on from Scott Frost and now enters the Mickey Joseph era. Joseph has been named the interim head football coach. Joseph, 54, is already making a significant change under his leadership. During Frost's tenure, Nebraska had off days on Sunday and resumed practice on Monday. With Joseph at the helm, he's making a significant change.
FOX Sports
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Nebraska Football: Breaking Down the Decision to Fire Scott Frost and What’s Next
Nebraska kickstarted the 2022 coaching carousel on Sunday by doing the inevitable, albeit a few weeks earlier than expected: Cornhuskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost after Nebraska’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, ending a woeful 16-31 run over five seasons for the former Husker QB. Another former Husker QB, Mickey Joseph, will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.
AthlonSports.com
Ex-USC Coach Clay Helton Has A Message For Lincoln Riley, Trojans
Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Eagles did the improbable and upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night, resulting in the firing of Scott Frost. Not too long ago, Helton was the one being fired, albeit by the University of Southern California. USC fired Helton and replaced him with Oklahoma's...
AthlonSports.com
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2
Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Leonard Fournette's Viral Chip Block Very Clear
Micah Parsons put on a show Sunday night, albeit in a 19-3 Cowboys loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the second-year edge rusher was the focal point of a viral video displaying a chip block by Leonard Fournette that landed Parsons on his butt during the game. Parsons has...
NFL・
Matt Leinart Shares Opinion on Referees in Alabama’s Win Over Texas
The Fox Sports analyst made it clear how he felt about the officiating after the game.
AthlonSports.com
Russell Wilson Has Honest Admission On Seahawks Fans Booing Him
Russell Wilson made his Denver Broncos debut on Monday night. It just so happens that his first game with the AFC West franchise was against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Those Pacific Northwest fans weren't too happy to see him back at Lumen Field. Wilson was greeted by a...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Pat Forde discusses 4 potential candidates, 3 in Big 12 and 1 in SEC
As Nebraska begins the search for Scott Frost’s replacement, Trev Alberts will have no shortage of candidates to fill the vacancy. One hopeful, former Husker great Ndamukong Suh, openly campaigned for the post over Twitter on Sunday. Suh certainly is a longshot, to say the least. It’s more likely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
Video Appears To Show The Moment Mike McCarthy Learned Of Dak Prescott's Injury
The 2022 season is off to a nightmarish start for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did they score just three points in a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night; Dak Prescott suffered a pretty significant injury. Prescott will soon undergo surgery on his right thumb. He...
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Comments / 0