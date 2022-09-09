ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Ohio State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Utah State
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Announces First Significant Change Since Scott Frost Was Fired

The Nebraska football program has officially moved on from Scott Frost and now enters the Mickey Joseph era. Joseph has been named the interim head football coach. Joseph, 54, is already making a significant change under his leadership. During Frost's tenure, Nebraska had off days on Sunday and resumed practice on Monday. With Joseph at the helm, he's making a significant change.
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: Breaking Down the Decision to Fire Scott Frost and What’s Next

Nebraska kickstarted the 2022 coaching carousel on Sunday by doing the inevitable, albeit a few weeks earlier than expected: Cornhuskers athletic director Trev Alberts fired Scott Frost after Nebraska’s 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern, ending a woeful 16-31 run over five seasons for the former Husker QB. Another former Husker QB, Mickey Joseph, will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Ex-USC Coach Clay Helton Has A Message For Lincoln Riley, Trojans

Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Eagles did the improbable and upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night, resulting in the firing of Scott Frost. Not too long ago, Helton was the one being fired, albeit by the University of Southern California. USC fired Helton and replaced him with Oklahoma's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Dallas Cowboys Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott for the next six to eight weeks. Prescott suffered a significant injury in the team's season opener Sunday night. Now, the big question is what will the Cowboys do at quarterback?. Some have suggested the Cowboys should go...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Buckeyes#Osu
AthlonSports.com

Russell Wilson Has Honest Admission On Seahawks Fans Booing Him

Russell Wilson made his Denver Broncos debut on Monday night. It just so happens that his first game with the AFC West franchise was against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Those Pacific Northwest fans weren't too happy to see him back at Lumen Field. Wilson was greeted by a...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy