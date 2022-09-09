Read full article on original website
Willie James
3d ago
Praying 🙏🏿 he can stay healthy along with Saquon Barkley one of the most exciting and dynamic running backs
Reply(2)
13
Pete
3d ago
Hes naturally 165 pound kid playing at 205 from juice and Test. Therefore the injuries. Joints and moving parts breakdown.
Reply
9
George Amerson
3d ago
He stays hurt...he's not a 3 down back. he's better suited to change position and become a slot receiver
Reply(2)
8
