Not everyone agrees with postponing games after the Queen’s death

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has left Britain in a state of mourning, with sporting events being postponed wholesale in the wake of Thursday’s news.

The Premier League called off this weekend’s round of fixtures on Friday , in addition to the Football League, the Women’s Super League, and the Scottish Premiership among others.

Though taking time off from the playing field would seem to be a natural response to the death of such a towering figure, there were several across the sport who felt it wasn’t a great idea.

It wasn’t just the fact the postponements will cause even more fixture congestion in a World Cup-interrupted campaign already short on time, or that fans will now be scrambling to cancel travel plans.

Ex-England striker Peter Crouch said that playing the matches and memorializing the Queen would be a better tribute than not playing at all.

Piers Morgan concurred, saying the matches would have been a fitting tribute to the Queen, and ex-England defender Gary Neville agreed.

The Football Supporters’ Association also released a statement in favor of playing matches this weekend.

“We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance – be those moments of joy or moments of mourning,” the statement read.

“Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most supporters would have liked to go to games this weekend and pay their respect to the Queen alongside their fellow fans.”

Women’s Super League opening weekend off

The Women’s Super League has seen record ticket sales for the 2022-23 season on the back of a successful Euro 2022 tournament in England.

As a result, 10 of the 12 WSL sides will play some matches at the larger stadiums used by their male counterparts.

The WSL’s opening weekend was set to see matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Stamford Bridge and the Amex Stadium, but now the availability of those stadiums for the rescheduled matches is in doubt.

There could be more postponements to come, as the BBC reported that next weekend’s matches are in doubt due to policing needs ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

World Cup final venue Lusail Stadium failed its test run miserably

The Lusail Stadium failed its first test in epic fashion. The venue is set to host 10 matches in the 2022 World Cup, including the final, and was just completed in time to open for the tournament in Qatar. On Friday, the 80,000-seat stadium hosted its first ever game, dubbed the Lusail Super Cup, which pitted Saudi side Al Hilal against Zamalek of the Egyptian Premier League. According to multiple reports, there were a myriad of problems, including but not limited to: inadequate transportation to the venue, the exhaustion of the stadium’s water supply by halftime, lack of air conditioning amid stifling heat, and...
