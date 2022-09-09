Johanna Contreras takes oath as acting Ulster County executive, succeeding Pat Ryan

Johanna Contreras became acting Ulster County executive on Friday, taking the reins of government following Democrat Pat Ryan's recent election to Congress .

Contreras, who served as Ryan's deputy county executive, took the oath of office before staff, elected officials and her family. Ulster County Clerk Nina Postupack administered the oath to the Democrat during the morning ceremony at the Ulster County Office Building.

Contreras, who is married with two children and had worked for the New York City Mayor's Office, said she felt honored to ascend to the county's top governmental post and pledged to maintain the goals of the Ryan administration.

“It is a true honor and privilege to serve Ulster County residents as acting county executive,” Contreras said. “I am committed to building upon the successes of County Executive Pat Ryan’s administration and continuing our work to support green growth and economic opportunity, provide financial relief to residents, and govern with transparency and fiscal responsibility."

Ryan , who won the county executive election in 2019, appointed Contreras as his deputy in November 2021 and in January 2022 named her deputy county executive for health and human services.

Ryan is scheduled to be sworn in as a representative of the 19th Congressional District on Sept. 13. Voters elected Ryan during a special election on Aug. 23 against Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican. Ryan succeeds Antonio Delgado, who resigned in May to become Gov. Kathy Hochul's lieutenant governor.

Contreras will serve until a new county executive is elected through a special election to “be held no later than 90 days from the date” Ryan leaves office. The electee “shall serve for the balance of the unexpired term commencing 30 days from the date of the certification by the Board of Elections,” according to the charter.

Ryan, D-Gardiner, is running for Congress in the newly redrawn 18th Congressional District in November for a two-year term in Washington, D.C. Assemblyman Colin Schmitt, R-New Windsor, whose district includes Stony Point and parts of Orange County, is the Republican candidate for the congressional seat in the Nov. 8 election..

Ryan, a West Point graduate who is married with two children, won election as county executive in 2017. He first ran for Congress in 2018, losing a Democratic primary to Delgado.

Contreras oversaw several county agencies, including the departments of Health, Social Services, Mental Health, Youth, Human Rights, Aging, and Veterans Affairs. She previously worked in the New York City Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget since 2013. She was responsible for the city's Education Task Force, which oversees the budgets of the New York City Department of Education, City University of New York, and School Construction Authority.

She holds a master of science in Urban Policy Analysis from the Milano School of Policy, Management, and Environment at The New School and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois. She lives in Kingston with her husband and two children.

"I have always centered the values of equity and inclusion and will continue to do so as acting Ulster County executive," she said. "I am proud to lead our Ulster County team of professionals who do the work every day to earn the public trust and serve our residents.”

