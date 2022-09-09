Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Transfer rumour: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong.
LAFC sign Christopher Jaime to club’s first MLS NEXT PRO Contract
LAFC Academy product Christopher Jaime became the team’s first player to sign an MLS NEXT PRO contract. “This is a significant moment for our Club as a next step in our professional pathway for our young, talented academy players like Chris,” said LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington.
MLS・
Liverpool v Ajax, Bayern Munich v Barcelona: Champions League – clockwatch
Join Daniel Harris for updates from a big night of action around Europe
Jules Kounde reveals how close he came to joining Man City
Pep Guardiola told Barcelona star Jules Kounde he 'loved him' as he attempted to lure the defender to Manchester City, it has emerged.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Europa League clash postponed
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is off because of a lack of police resources.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing January exit; Messi delaying contract talks
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane & more.
Max Allegri provides update on Federico Chiesa injury timeline
Max Allegri provides update on Federico Chiesa injury timeline.
Neymar dubs Lionel Messi 'the best in history' and names his toughest opponent
Neymar has picked out Lionel Messi as the best player ever and Kyle Walker as his toughest opponent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christian Eriksen assesses Man Utd's midfield options
Christian Eriksen assesses Man Utd's midfield options
Wolves confirm Diego Costa signing on one-year deal
Diego Costa has signed for Wolves on a one-year deal.
Donny van de Beek praises Erik ten Hag & Man Utd transfer business
Donny van de Beek says he's excited to be working with Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United.
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Maccabi Haifa - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Mathys Tel becomes Bayern Munich's youngest Bundesliga scorer
Mathys Tel became Bayern Munich's youngest Bundesliga scorer with his strike against VfB Stuttgart, aged 17 years and 136 days old.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs RB Leipzig - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona: Player ratings as Blaugrana secure win after medical emergency
Match report & player ratings from Cadiz 0-3 Barcelona in La Liga.
Loris Karius joins Newcastle on short-term deal
Newcastle have finalised the signing of former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract.
Luis Campos under consideration for Chelsea sporting director role
Chelsea have spoken with Luis Campos about their vacant sporting director role, with the Portuguese one of a number of names under consideration.
N'Golo Kante eyeing new long-term Chelsea contract
N'Golo Kante wants a long-term commitment from Chelsea as part of negotiations over his future.
90min
846
Followers
9K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0