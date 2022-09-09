ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Going to Nippert Stadium for a Cincinnati Bearcats game? Here's what you need to know

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

The Bearcats are back! University of Cincinnati football is in full swing.

The Cincinnati Bearcats face Kennesaw State on Saturday, Sept. 10, for their first home game of the season at Nippert Stadium . Kickoff for the sold-out game is set for 3:30 p.m.

The second-oldest playing site for college football in the country, Nippert Stadium has been the Bearcats' home since 1901. Whether you plan on attending a UC game for the first time, or you're going as a seasoned fan, you may have some questions about the historic stadium. Here's everything you need to know before you go.

Bearcats Bash is canceled: Here's where else you can tailgate before the UC football game

Watching the Bearcats football game? Try these bars and restaurants near campus

How to buy Bearcats football tickets

Purchase season and single-game tickets online at gobearcats.com/sports/2019/2/5/football-tickets.aspx . Mobile tickets are available and can be accessed through the free GoBearcats App.

The Bearcats ticket office and will-call window open four hours before kickoff and close at the top of the third quarter.

When does Nippert Stadium open?

The stadium opens at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Be sure to arrive early to beat the crowd.

What can I bring inside Nippert Stadium?

Cincinnati Bearcats football games have a clear bag policy.

These bags are permitted:

  • Clear totes no bigger than 12 inches tall and 12 inches wide.
  • Plastic storage bags no bigger than one gallon.
  • Hand-sized clutches or wallets.

These bags are not:

  • Backpacks.
  • Camera or binoculars cases.
  • Clear backpacks.
  • Tinted plastic bags.
  • Printed plastic bags.
  • Fanny packs.
  • Purses.
  • Seat cushions with pockets.
  • Oversized tote bags.

Are pets allowed?

Service animals are allowed at UC athletic events. Emotional support animals and other pets are not.

Where to park for home Bearcats football games

Game day parking facilities open six hours before kickoff and close at 3 a.m. For a guaranteed spot, you can purchase a digital parking pass in advance online. Visit the Bearcats ticket website for more information.

Eden Garage is the designated day-of parking facility and accepts both cash and credit cards. Shuttles located at the front and back of the garage drop fans off at the intersection of West Daniels Street and Champions Way. The shuttles start running six hours before kickoff and stop an hour after the game.

A portion of pre-sale parking spots in the Woodside Garage will be reserved for accessible parking. Visit uc.edu/about/parking/events/football-parking.html for the full list of game day parking facilities.

What about parking lot tailgating?

Tailgating is allowed at UC parking facilities. According to the school's website , fans can enjoy a beverage and food by their car as long as they keep the driving lanes clear. Parked cars can't take up multiple spaces, and grills are not allowed.

Traffic changes before and after games

Traffic changes occur in the UC area before and after football games. Here's what to know.

Before the game:

  • Corry Boulevard becomes one-way from Jefferson Avenue one hour before kickoff.
  • Campus Green Garage passholders will be directed into parking spots two hours before game time.
  • Cars will enter the Stratford Heights Garage on Stratford Avenue. The Clifton Avenue entry/exit will be closed.

After the game:

  • Cars exiting Woodside Garage will have to turn left westbound on Martin Luther King Drive starting at the top of the game's fourth quarter.
  • Both Campus Green Garage exits, on Campus Green Drive and Woodside Drive, will be used.
  • Cars will exit the CCM Garage on Backstage Drive.
  • Corry Boulevard will be one-way to Jefferson Avenue for cars exiting the Corry Garage.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Going to Nippert Stadium for a Cincinnati Bearcats game? Here's what you need to know

