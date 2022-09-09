ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Holmes County real estate transfers

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FX4Qz_0hozAjuG00

Berlin Township — Greenup Investments to Benjamin R. and Schuyler D. Snyder, 5.0 acres of Township Road 351, $325,000.

Anna Miller to John H. and Laura J. Miller, 0.59 acres of Township Road 352, $10,000.

Lois Jean Hochstetler, Tod, Chad and Jennifer R. Lukacsko to John and Elsie Raber, 6.64 acres of Township Road 310, $300,000.

Lois Jean Hochstetler, Tod, Chad and Jenniefer R. Lukacsko to Steve J. and Jolene D. Raber, 5799 Township Road 310, $300,000.

Susie Yoder to E&N Land Holdings, 4808 Township Road 367, $484,000.

Katie E. Miller to Roy E. and Katy J. Yoder, 5541 Rhine Rd., $146,270.

Clark Township — John E. and Mattie J. Troyer to Andy J. and Elsie Troyer, 3475 State Route 643, $435,000.

Andy J. and Elsie Troyer to Wayne Allen Troyer and Miriam Miller, 3517 State Route 643, $710,000.

Valentine L. and Ella A. Raber to Marlin J. and Susan F. Miller, 4646 County Road 19, $48,501.

Mary R. Troyer to Rebecca A. Troyer, 2430 State Route 643, $80,000.

Gideon A. and Esther Raber to Firman G. and Christina V. Raber, 3388 Township Road 177, $265,150.

Hardy Township — Steven M. and Heidi J. Schlabach to Ten Twenty Three Investments, 5348 Township Road 321, $270,000.

Roy A. and Ruth Ann Schlabach to Jeffrey R. and Karen Schlabach, 1.03 acres of Township Road 328, $30,000.

Aaron R. Coblentz to Ivan R. Coblentz, 6514 Township Road 350, $75,000.

Todd W. Kandel and Leah Graff to Stephen S. and Kathy W. Schmid, 4836 Township Road 305, $150,000.

Killbuck Township — Sherry C. and Curtis Mauch to David E. Yoder (1/4 interest), Betty Yoder (1/4), Raymond M. Yoder (1/4), and Ada Yoder (1/4), 1354 Township Road 80, $275,000.

Killbuck Village — Aaron Boyd and Danielle Elizabeth Chanay to Brayden D. Chanay, 835 N. Main St., $105,000.

Knox Township — Bradley J. and Denise L. VanMeter to Erin Weber, Mohawk Trail Lot 174, $10,000.

501 Strategies to Kevin J. and Megan B Montalvo, 12880 State Route 39, $359,000.

Sadie Pearl and William A. Leasure to Steven J. Jordan, Ridgeview Dr., Lot 83, $56,900.

Bradley and Leila S. Jenkins to David and Danielle Brooks, Delaware Lookout Lot 456, $3,600.

Joan E. Wiebe to Jason Hershberger, 14.86 acres of Township Road 223, $292,000.

Mechanic Township — John C. and Karen Baich to Gregory Garwood, 2415 Bern Dr., $235,000.

Christopher A. and Nichole A. Miller to Erik S. and Lauren A. Marner, 2695 Constance Dr., $250,000.

Fannie A., Miller family to Andrew J. and Mary B. Yoder, 11.55 acres of Township Road 112, $100,000.

Martin A. and Leona D. Erb to Charm Real Estate LLC, 6986 County Road 407, $285,000.

Ivan R. and Esther H. Mast to Joseph I. and Leanna D. Mast, 6321 County Road 407, $275,000.

Jason W. Arnold to Richard L. and Nancy K. Strasbaugh, Stans Cove Lot 432, $5,000.

Citimortgage Inc. to Robert S. Chaney, 2024 Mulheim Dr., $179,000.

Patricia A. and Joseph W. Hooper to Bryan J. Yingling, 2746 Constance Dr., $311,000.

Millersburg Village — Charles V. and Janet J. Straits to Dylan J. and Jacqueline M. Kaufman, 640 S. Monroe St., $125,000.

John Kocka to Lisa L. Bennett, 194 S. Clay St., $200,000.

Michael E. and Alica A. Camburako to PM Apartments, 611 S. Monroe St., $245,000.

Marjorie J. Riggle to Conner R. and Mackenzie A. Lee, 90 Briar Lane, $276,000.

Ruby W. Mast to Chrysalis Properties Limited, 109 Brambly Hedge, $128,500.

Nashville Village — Larry D. Brubaker to Arlen and Stephanie Kemp, 220 Marion St., $125,240.

Paint Township — WB Woodlands LLC to Jamie A. Weaver and Joann E. Yoder, 4.95 acres of US 62, $233,887.50.

WB Woodlands LLC to Jeremy, David and Naomi Troyer, 4.94 acres of US 62, $244,924.05.

John and Arie Kauffman to John Mark and Irene Yoder , 2.2 acres of Township Road 657, $149,668.

Abe U. and Mary Etta Troyer to Nelson J. and Lydia Ann Kline, 1.01 acres of Township Road 606, $30,000.

Kenny Lynn and Julianne R. Kline to Ray Alan and Melissa A. Miller, 2.59 acres of Township Road 666, $130,000.

Wendell August Forge Inc., to Water Tower Holdings, 7007 Township Road 672, $925,000.

MLT Winesburg to CAZM LLC., 2206 W. Old Main St., $650,000.

Prairie Township — Joann Moravy to Noah B. Schlabach, 7976 Township Road 574, $280,000.

Roman R. and Emma C. Miller to Stephen W. and Melissa Joy Schlabach, 9081 County Road 245, $420,000.

Ripley Township — Angela S. Folks and Kaitlyn M. Holcomb to Adam Joseph Tomski and Arlette Cristina Suarez, 17.91 acres of Township Road 508, $304,453.

Saltcreek Township — Paul J. and Mary A. Mast to Countryside Exteriors, 6920 County Road 201, $875,000.

Betty Miller and Mary Steiner to Melvin S. and Annie Bowman, 5208 Township Road 618, $425,000.

David M. and Martha N. Shetler to Daniel M. and Mary Shetler, 1.51 acres of County Road 77, $40,000.

Perry A. and Lizzie Ann Yoder to Joseph W. and Elsie P. Troyer, 10.95 acres of Township Road 609, $55,000.

Walnut Creek Township — Ivan S. Schrock to Justin G. Schrock, 3417 State Route 39, $275,000.

Lawrence E. ad Deborah Treisch to Dylan J. Weaver and Adriana P. Kandel, 5000 State Route 515, $290,000.

Washington Township — Jace L. Freewalt and Kaitlin R. Strojin to Jace L. Freewalt, 2.98 acres of Township Road 478, $10,000.

Rose M. Kessinger to Terry Lynn Lunn, 13575 County Road 100, $150,000.

PG Melvin and Maria C. Lavengood to Loudon Holdings, LLC, 8677 Township Road 457, $310,000.

