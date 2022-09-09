A full day of football: Tigers at Navy, Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis

Welcome back to the Memphis Sports newsletter. It’s Ray Padilla, the Commercial Appeal’s digital producer, with the latest in sports news.

Get ready for a full day of football Saturday!

Jackson State and Tennessee State football teams are back in Memphis for the annual Southern Heritage Classic tomorrow, and events have already begun leading up to kickoff.

However, we won't forget about our own Memphis football team taking on Navy in the afternoon at 2:30 p.m. Our Evan Barnes gives you some predictions ahead of the game.

But before we tune into that game, starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow, the Classic Tailgating begins while Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway hosts a golf event at Tunica National Golf and Tennis.

Tomorrow's event list also includes the Classic Parade, Classic Battle of the Bands, Classic Fashions & Brunch, all leading up to the 6 p.m. Classic Football Game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Our Bob Mehr provides us with a full list of events, where they are and what time they begin.

