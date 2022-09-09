ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NJ school lunch bills that expand free meals for K-12 kids signed into law

By Mary Ann Koruth, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

Two bills that expand and promote access to free meals for schoolchildren in middle-income households were signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday as part of a response to food insecurity in New Jersey that was laid bare by the pandemic.

Both laws will take effect during the next school year, starting in September 2023.

The Working Class Families' Anti-Hunger Act will provide free school breakfasts and lunches to those students that qualify.

The second bill – which Murphy jokingly referred to as the “get the word out” act – builds upon an existing law that requires schools to create public education and promotion campaigns to inform families and communities about the availability of these programs.

Both laws work to pick up after a pandemic-era federal program that provided universal free lunches in schools across the nation ended earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP09E_0hozAdbu00

“There’s a stigma to receiving free food and lunch,” said Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, speaking on Friday at South Amboy Elementary school where the announcement was made. “We are taking a big and important step today."

This would mean a saving of $1,260 in school meal costs for families, said Coughlin, saving them around 22% in overall food costs every year. About 26,000 more students would qualify for free meals, he said.

“Millions of New Jersey residents experienced unemployment during the pandemic meaning more faced food insecurity as a result, many are still struggling to keep up with their bills," Coughlin said.

The new laws are “sending a signal to the federal government that free universal lunch programs are critical,” and that the federal poverty limit needs to be expanded while also considering the cost of living in different states, said Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz.

For subscribers: Overcrowded and crumbling, schools in New Jersey's 31 SDA districts are outdated

Currently, New Jersey’s public schools are required to provide free meals to children from low-income families. The new law expands that eligibility to middle-income families, by increasing the income limit for eligible families. Low-income households have an income that is less than or equals 185% of the federal poverty limit, a number fixed by the federal government. The new law raises this limit to families that fall between 186% and 200% of the federal poverty limit in New Jersey.

Schools will also be required to provide free breakfast if at least 10% of students qualify for free and reduced meals. Currently, 20% of students need to qualify for free meals for schools to provide the free breakfasts.

The Act will also require schools that already offer free lunches and breakfasts to expand that offering to all their middle-income students. This includes emergency meal distribution programs that were operated during the pandemic when schools were closed, and a "breakfast after the bell" program that serves a morning meal during the first few minutes of school.

The estimated price tag for the additional free meals is $19.4 million. The state will provide funding to schools to reimburse their costs. States are required to pay for the difference between the federal allocation for reduced price meals and the school district’s total cost.

The second law, which requires school districts, schools, or third-party providers to create pamphlets and other promotions about free meal programs in two of the most common languages spoken by the school population, is expected to save the state $75,000 annually after a one-time initial cost.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ school lunch bills that expand free meals for K-12 kids signed into law

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Why is Gov. Murphy still blocking NJ charter schools?

New Jersey charter schools advocates say students in those schools do better on academic testing, charter schools are cheaper to run and thousands of Garden State families are on waiting lists, but the Murphy administration won’t permit charter schools to expand, or more of them to open. Harry Lee,...
EDUCATION
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program

NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Craig Coughlin
marijuanamoment.net

New Jersey Employers Can’t Punish Workers Based On A Marijuana Test Alone, State Officials Say

New Jersey marijuana regulators have approved new guidance for employers that makes clear they cannot penalize workers based solely on positive drug tests for cannabis metabolites. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) announced the workplace guidelines during a meeting on Friday, joining several other states that have implemented specific...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Free School#School Children#School Meal#Politics State#Politics Legislative#K12#Nj#Assembly
NJ.com

N.J. weighs bringing back paper bags as unwanted reusable bags pile up

More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
ENVIRONMENT
987thecoast.com

Backfires? New Jersey May Bring Back Paper Bags

New Jersey has unintended consequences to its ban on plastic and paper bags. NJ.com reports that lawmakers are recognizing that the number of reusable bags are piling up because they are unwanted, and now they are winding up in landfills. Senator Bob Smith admits it’s a problem and changes to the bag ban law are being contemplated.
POLITICS
Beach Radio

10 New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In The Whole Country

It's always nice to see the Garden State recognized for something other than our fantastic beaches, awesome diners, and beautiful greenery, right?. I'm a transplant to the state, but already made the dive into getting my NJ license, and license plate and becoming a real New Jersey resident, I love it.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
thesunpapers.com

Mantua school district job opening

The Mantua Township school district is currently accepting applications for a replacement (long-term substitute) physical education teacher at the Centre City School from Oct. 3, 2022, through Nov. 23, 2022. Qualified candidates must possess proper certification from the NJ Department of Education. - Advertisement - Apply on the Mantua Township...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it

TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
ECONOMY
Daily Voice

These New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In America

New Jersey boasts one of the highest college graduation rates in America, and with top-rated small and large, public and private universities, it's no surprise since there seems to be a school to fit every sort of student— 30 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges.
COLLEGES
trentondaily.com

NJEDA Accepting Applications for Asset Activation Planning Grant

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) is currently accepting applications for the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program. This program offers grants to New Jersey communities and stakeholder groups to fund early-stage planning work focused on catalytic redevelopment and the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized public assets. With an award pool of up to $400,000, the New Jersey Asset Activation Planning Grant Program offers New Jersey public, private, and nonprofit entities grants of up to $50,000 for innovative projects that both revitalize community assets and drive equitable community growth. A link to the application can be found at https://www.njeda.com/asset-activation-planning-grant/.
POLITICS
94.5 PST

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
POLITICS
thesandpaper.net

NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy