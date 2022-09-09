ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayoral candidates debate whether rent control would work in Providence

By Amy Russo, The Providence Journal
Providence's mayoral candidates agree there's a housing crisis. They just disagree on how to solve it.

While all have spoken of the need for affordable housing, Gonzalo Cuervo is in favor of implementing rent control, which he outlined in a plan released last month.

Though Wednesday night's mayoral debate, the final one before Tuesday's primary, laid bare divisions between the candidates on whether regulating rents is a worthwhile fix.

Cuervo has called for rental increases to be limited to 4% per year for units 15 years of age or older, but there would be "limited exemptions" for newer units, the plan says.

During the debate, Cuervo defended the plan. However, LaFortune criticized the exemptions, arguing it's "almost like saying that people who are poor can’t have access to these opportunities."

Brett Smiley has contended that rent stabilization doesn't work.

"Under a rent stabilization model there are too many people left out, property owners stop properly maintaining buildings and it does absolutely nothing to control costs or the tax burden on property owners," Smiley's campaign said Thursday.

How rent control has fared elsewhere

The campaign pointed to St. Paul, Minnesota as a prime example of where rent control has gone wrong. Last year, residents pushed for a 3% cap on rent increases with no exceptions for new units. According to nonprofit news outlet the Minnesota Reformer, the initiative "has led developers to halt construction of new housing and some landlords to sell off their portfolios."

Now it appears the plan may see drastic changes, including exemptions for housing built within the last 20 years, plus units that are set to be built within the next 20 years.

In San Francisco, where rent control has been in place in varying forms for decades, a more complex picture has emerged. A 2019 study published in the American Economic Review found that while renter displacement was prevented in the short term, tenants were less likely to move out of their units for new ones, and "the lost rental housing supply likely drove up market rents in the long run."

While studies haven't given rent control a glowing review, as The Economist notes, economists generally view the policy negatively.

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council's latest tally, California, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington, D.C. all have rent controls either statewide, at the local level or both.

Jennifer Wood, executive director of the Center for Justice, a nonprofit that offers legal services on housing and other matters, called rent stabilization "an important policy tool that should be part of a broader plan for Providence and Rhode Island to address the affordable housing crisis."

But that's not the only measure that can be used, Wood said.

"The broader plan must also address the limited supply and degraded, non-code compliant nature of the existing inventory of affordable housing," Wood said. "There are many different approaches to rent stabilization that have achieved some success around the nation and the solution in Providence and Rhode Island should be crafted to reflect the local housing and economic conditions."

What would rent control look like in Rhode Island?

Local activist group Direct Action for Rights and Equality, or DARE, is already developing a rent stabilization policy that Interim Director Christopher Samih-Rotondo said is in its final stages.

Broadly, it would permit rent increases only on a yearly basis "with an amount based on the increase in the cost of living, with a percentage cap that increases could not exceed, regardless of the cost of living," Samih-Rotondo said.

It would also guarantee full-year leases to renters unless they select a monthly agreement.

Lastly, according to Samih-Rotondo, it would create "a Rent Board of city tenants, landlords, and city officials to publish information about the city's rental properties, enforce the provisions of the ordinance, and mediate certain disputes between landlords and tenants."

To the examples of cities where rent control has gone awry, Samih-Rotondo said owning rental property "should not be for the sake of profit" and that DARE rejects the capitalist premise.

"We assert that safe, quality, sustainable housing is a human right and should not be provided by the private, capitalist market, but owned by and provided for, the benefit of the public," Samih-Rotondo said.

Comments / 6

Karianne Brodeur
3d ago

the fact that a working person is being charged as much as it would take to have a mortgage is ridiculous.! Nobody with an average job can afford rent anywhere in this state!

Reply
4
Dawne Ciambrone
3d ago

Everything’s Providence Providence Providence rent control should be for the whole state it is out of control and no one can afford it even people working when are you gonna start helping the homeowners and the taxpayers they’re all the same they’ll say anything just to get an office that’s why I’m not voting for no democratics

Reply(1)
4
Dave Hudson
3d ago

do it for the whole Rhode island and it's called rent cap, it's were the inspectors goes in house's and apartments and look at the place then tell the landlord that they can't charge no more than what the inspectors say.

Reply
3
 

