Chambersburg, PA

Public hearing Monday on Chambersburg's comprehensive plan after equity-equality debate

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 4 days ago
Chambersburg Borough Council will host a public hearing Monday on a proposed comprehensive plan that caused disagreement earlier this year over whether to include language related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The hearing will take place during council's regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers. It will be streamed live on Zoom.

Council will consider approving the comprehensive plan, a document that will guide policies and projects in the borough for at least the next decade, during the regular meeting.

Titled "Chambersburg Vision 2035," the comprehensive plan includes goals relating to community, housing, attracting new businesses and visitors (called "sense of place"), improving borough services, and addressing transportation issues.

The current plan was adopted in 2008. Early in 2021, borough officials, focus groups, community representatives and people who live and work in Chambersburg began working with a consulting firm to provide input for a new plan. The borough used public events, interviews and outreach initiatives to gather insight from a wide range of community stakeholders.

What created disagreement in Chambersburg's comprehensive plan?

A draft of the comprehensive plan was released in April, and the planning and zoning commission in June voted to recommend that Borough Council approve it.

However, disagreement arose over one of the plan's "core values" of diversity, equity, inclusion, communication and partnership.

Council President Allen Coffman and Vice President Bill Everly asked that an item be added to the agenda of the July 11 meeting, to discuss the plan's use of diversity, equity and inclusion. Council ultimately voted 7-2-1, with one Democrat joining the board's Republican majority (one of whom was absent), to replace "equity" with "equality."

According to the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health: “Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.”

Councilwoman Alice Elia explained at the July 11 meeting that “equality” as giving everyone a pair of shoes and “equity” as giving everyone shoes that fit.

The vote to replace equity with equality followed a discussion among board members and comments by members of the public, where people were in favor of and opposed to including “diversity, equity and inclusion” in Chambersburg Vision 2035.

Some accused council members of fighting diversity and referenced the borough’s short-lived non-discrimination ordinance passed in the fall of 2021 and repealed after an election changed the makeup of council in January 2022.

Others said a planning and land use document is not the proper venue to address issues such as racism and discrimination.

Often simply known as DEI, the concept of diversity, equity and inclusion has become a political lighting rod in the United States. As private and public employers increasingly added it to their policies, particularly in the fallout of the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 and amid the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, liberals and conservatives clashed over its purpose.

For example, the right-leaning Washington Times reported that "Conservative activists are criticizing the 'woke' virtue-signaling trend of U.S. corporations implementing diversity, equity and inclusion policies in the workplace." Meanwhile, an opinion piece in New York University's student newspaper states DEI policies are designed to address systemic injustice but don't always go far enough.

The organization A Great Place To Work says DEI is about "respecting the unique needs, perspectives and potential of all their team members."

What are the goals of Chambersburg Vision 2035?

Reinvestment

Goal Statement:

Through public-private partnerships, the Borough of Chambersburg will support reinvestment in underutilized properties and public streetscapes to support the borough’s vibrancy.

Goal Recommendations:

  • Increase Economic Opportunity: Retain existing and grow new Chambersburg businesses
  • Reinvestment Locations: Identify and prioritize Chambersburg reinvestment locations
  • Use public space investment to spur private investment
  • Incentivize redevelopment along the Grant Street corridor
  • Continue to pursue the acquisition and redevelopment of the Southgate Shopping Center as a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood

Housing

Goal Statement:

The borough will work collaboratively with property owners to encourage and incentivizereinvestment in its residential housing stock, adopt land use policies to allow for new housing to meetpopulation growth, and support opportunities for homeownership.

Goal Recommendations:

  • Promote first-time homeowner technical and financial assistance programs
  • Enhance the borough’s code enforcement to maintain the health, safety, sanitation, and quality of all neighborhoods
  • Preserve existing housing by offering a rehabilitation program
  • Incentivize new housing through zoning code updates

Sense of Place

Goal Statement:

The borough will position itself as a destination for residents and visitors.

Goal Recommendations:

  • Enhance pedestrian spaces and places in downtown
  • Prioritize pedestrian and bicycle connections to and around downtown
  • Promote connections with side and rear frontages onto pedestrian spaces
  • Enhance and expand waterside connections along the Conococheague Creek and Falling Spring Branch
  • Consider zoning code amendments to prohibit incompatible uses in the downtown area

Borough services

Goal Statement:

The borough will continue to invest in providing high quality municipal services.

Goal Recommendations:

  • Enhance the borough’s communication outlets
  • Increase staff capacity under the Department of Community Planning
  • Establish a new internal referral routing process and related training for borough employees to ensure resident questions are addressed
  • Achieve Platinum Level Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification

Transportation

Goal Statement:

The borough will coordinate with local stakeholders and prioritize investment for expanding transportation options to Chambersburg residents and ensure that infrastructure is safe and efficient.

Goal Recommendations:

  • Work with the newly formed Susquehanna Regional Transportation Authority (SRTA) to investigate the feasibility of instituting fixed-route service to connect area workers with employment destinations
  • Support the evaluation of U.S. 11 and U.S. 30 for potential inclusion into the U.S. Bicycle Route System (USBRS)
  • Address the borough’s parking conditions
  • Address the borough’s aging bridge inventory
  • Coordinate with the Franklin County MPO and PennDOT in implementing the recommendations of the I-81 Improvement Strategy
  • Protect the viability of the Franklin County Regional Airport
  • Update planning tools to preserve future mobility and community character
  • Consider transportation improvements for autonomous vehicles, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicle deliveries

How to participate at the public hearing

The public hearing and council meeting will be held in Council Chambers, in the Utility Departments Addition at Borough Hall, 100 S. Second St., Chambersburg.

Anyone attending the meeting in person may participate in public-comment times.

Those watching on Zoom must submit comments in advance; per a policy change last year, there is no option for virtual attendees to speak during public comment time.

Written comments will be accepted before the meeting and read by borough staff during the hearing. Written comments will be accepted until 3 p.m. Monday. Email your comment to Deputy Borough Manager Phil Wolgemuth at pwolgemuth@chambersburgpa.gov.Access the meeting on Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83682727012.

You can find the proposed comprehensive plan at chambersburgpa.gov; click on the Chambersburg Vision 2035 logo on the right side of the home page.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

Contributing: Shawn Hardy

WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Major expansion begins at WellSpan York hospital

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 30-year-old WellSpan hospital in York is making room for a major expansion. Hospital leaders say they’re doing things that would have been science-fiction when the original building was constructed. One major upgrade is called ECMO, which involves adding oxygen to blood. “It’s a...
YORK, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PSP: High speed crash takes two lives

A high speed crash early Saturday morning claimed two lives in West Hanover Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Harrisburg. Pronounced dead at the scene were Oscar Ronaldino Salvador, 25, of Virginia and Waldir Adonay Hernandiz-Monge, 24, of Maryland. The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. on Allentown Blvd. near Jonestown Road.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

