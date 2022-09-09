Read full article on original website
Related
PennDOT announces new updates to drivers license, ID design
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The next time Pennsylvania drivers renew their licenses, they'll probably notice a few differences. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that it is updating the design of Pa. driver's licenses and identification cards. The update will include new security enhancements as well, the agency said.
High court tells Wolf it won't fast track amendments lawsuit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's highest court on Monday rejected a request from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that it immediately take up his challenge to Republican legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes. In turning down Wolf's request, the justices said he was...
PA Marijuana Pardon Program could help alleviate racial disparities in arrests
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania residents with low-level marijuana criminal convictions have the chance to receive a pardon through September via a free program launched by Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Advocates for marijuana reform say the PA Marijuana Pardon Project will help many people across the...
Settlement reached with online ticket seller means full refunds for eligible Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday a settlement agreement with online ticket seller RYADD, Inc. The company allegedly violated Pennsylvania's consumer protection laws through its online websites, where RYADD sold tickets for events in and outside of the Keystone state. According to the Attorney General's Office,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. Treasurer announces over $9 million owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In honor of Grandparents Day, which is celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Pennsylvania Treasury announced more than $9 million is owed to Pennsylvanians. Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that over $9 million is owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians who have the words grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, pops, family, or September in their name or business name.
Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second...
Pro-Second Amendment rally held on the steps of the State Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Supporters of gun rights filled the Capitol steps this morning in Harrisburg. Organized by Republican state representative Daryl Metcalfe, the 17th Annual "Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally", featured pro-Second Amendment speakers from across the country and the Commonwealth. Metcalfe said this rally on Monday...
One of three winning Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing sold in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Lottery says
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — One of three winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Lancaster County, the Lottery announced Monday. The three winners will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50, giving each winner an individual prize of $44,333.50, less applicable withholding, the Lottery said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pa. expands voter registration access for eligible Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians will now be able to access information on voter registration at more locations in the Commonwealth. “Registering to vote is the first step for any Pennsylvanian to actually cast a ballot," said Governor Wolf. Gov. Wolf said the goal is to make it easier for...
New report shows increasing uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Uncollected tolls from the Pennsylvania Turnpike continue to increase. According to findings by State Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor, missed tolls stand at more than $104 million. The vast majority of unpaid tolls come from Turnpike users who do not use E-Z Pass, according to reports....
Mastriano's challenge to debate Shapiro declined due to unacceptable terms
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A debate between Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano and Democratic governor nominee and current Attorney General Josh Shapiro may not happen anytime soon. The Mastriano campaign issued a public debate proposal to AG Shapiro on Friday, Sept. 9. The proposal outlined a debate scheduled for Saturday,...
PSP photo with former president Trump reportedly posted without permission
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 6:30 p.m.: Former President Donald Trump has pulled the Pennsylvania State Police photo from his Truth account. The photo has been replaced with an overhead photo of the crowd at Trump's visit to Wilkes-Barre last week. Previously: A photo circulating social media showing former president...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Oz in Pa. Senate race
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems from a stroke. Fetterman's campaign said he will...
Central Pa. remembers: A list of 9/11 memorial events
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of one of the most horrific days in U.S. history, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Several Central Pennsylvania communities and organizations will hold events to remember those who were lost in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.
Sealed bids now being accepted for 11th auction of expired restaurant licenses
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 2022. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced on Tuesday that bids for 21 expired restaurant licenses are now being accepted. This is the 11th auction since Act 39 became effective, according to PLCB. Signed by Gov. Wolf...
Amid campaign, Mastriano's disputed dissertation made public
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Canadian university has quietly made public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's 2013 doctoral thesis about a legendary World War I hero, including six pages of recently added corrections that, in some cases, do not appear to fix anything. Researchers who have long criticized Mastriano's investigation...
Tick season: Tips to protect yourself
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Autumn brings the crisp, cooler air that is perfect for outdoor activities like raking leaves, hiking to see fall foliage, or just walking the dog more. Unfortunately, autumn is also peak tick season in Pennsylvania. There are more than 90 species of ticks, but four commonly...
Middle Creek archery hunt canceled due to disease outbreak
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced earlier this week that this year’s controlled archery hunt at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area has been canceled due to an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease. The disease has spread across the Southeast Region, including in Middle Creek, a statement...
Iron Hill Brewery launches 'Kick Cancer's Peanut Butt-er Porter' and expands ongoing donation efforts
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Sept. 2, Iron Hill Brewery announced its "Kick Cancer’s Peanut Butt-er Porter," brewed in collaboration with CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, a nonprofit working to end childhood cancer. "Kick Cancer’s Peanut Butt-er Porter" is an 8.1% ABV imperial porter that is "big, chocolatey, and...
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lower Allen Township found in Virginia
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:30 p.m.: According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, the girl has been found in Virginia. No further updates have been provided at this time. Previously: The Lower Allen Township Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0