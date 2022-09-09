ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

PennDOT announces new updates to drivers license, ID design

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The next time Pennsylvania drivers renew their licenses, they'll probably notice a few differences. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that it is updating the design of Pa. driver's licenses and identification cards. The update will include new security enhancements as well, the agency said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

High court tells Wolf it won't fast track amendments lawsuit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's highest court on Monday rejected a request from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that it immediately take up his challenge to Republican legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes. In turning down Wolf's request, the justices said he was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
FOX 43

Pa. Treasurer announces over $9 million owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In honor of Grandparents Day, which is celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Pennsylvania Treasury announced more than $9 million is owed to Pennsylvanians. Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that over $9 million is owed to 38,000 Pennsylvanians who have the words grandfather, grandmother, gram, grand, mimi, nana, papa, pops, family, or September in their name or business name.
FOX 43

Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania. After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pro-Second Amendment rally held on the steps of the State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Supporters of gun rights filled the Capitol steps this morning in Harrisburg. Organized by Republican state representative Daryl Metcalfe, the 17th Annual "Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally", featured pro-Second Amendment speakers from across the country and the Commonwealth. Metcalfe said this rally on Monday...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Urban Areas#Infrastructure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
FCC
FOX 43

Fetterman agrees to 1 debate against Oz in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania will participate in just one debate, his campaign said Wednesday, after weeks of his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressuring Fetterman and aggressively questioning the severity of his lingering health problems from a stroke. Fetterman's campaign said he will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Central Pa. remembers: A list of 9/11 memorial events

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of one of the most horrific days in U.S. history, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Several Central Pennsylvania communities and organizations will hold events to remember those who were lost in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Amid campaign, Mastriano's disputed dissertation made public

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Canadian university has quietly made public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano's 2013 doctoral thesis about a legendary World War I hero, including six pages of recently added corrections that, in some cases, do not appear to fix anything. Researchers who have long criticized Mastriano's investigation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Tick season: Tips to protect yourself

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Autumn brings the crisp, cooler air that is perfect for outdoor activities like raking leaves, hiking to see fall foliage, or just walking the dog more. Unfortunately, autumn is also peak tick season in Pennsylvania. There are more than 90 species of ticks, but four commonly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Middle Creek archery hunt canceled due to disease outbreak

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced earlier this week that this year’s controlled archery hunt at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area has been canceled due to an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease. The disease has spread across the Southeast Region, including in Middle Creek, a statement...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy