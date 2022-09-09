'The industrial Midwest is back': Biden shines spotlight on U.S. chip investments at Intel's Ohio groundbreaking

A recent poll found that 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans think democracy in the United States is in danger of collapse. Almost two years after Donald Trump falsely claimed that voter fraud cost him the election and inspired a web of supporters and “big lie” candidates to also believe the election was rigged, a majority […] The post On Democracy Day, newsrooms draw attention to a crisis in the U.S. system of government appeared first on Michigan Advance.

POLITICS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO