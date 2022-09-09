Johnson County man pleads guilty after cops find 1,000-plus child porn photos, videos

A Shawnee man who allegedly had more than 1,000 child pornography photos and videos has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Justin Packham, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said in a news release Friday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

In December 2020, the Shawnee Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying child pornography images had been uploaded to a Google Drive. Police identified an email account belonging to Packham, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in February 2021 on a parole violation, and authorities obtained a search warrant for his residence. Police found more than 1,000 photos and videos on various electronic devices and thumb drives.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.