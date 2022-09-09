ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Johnson County man pleads guilty after cops find 1,000-plus child porn photos, videos

By Katie Moore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A Shawnee man who allegedly had more than 1,000 child pornography photos and videos has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Justin Packham, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said in a news release Friday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

In December 2020, the Shawnee Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying child pornography images had been uploaded to a Google Drive. Police identified an email account belonging to Packham, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in February 2021 on a parole violation, and authorities obtained a search warrant for his residence. Police found more than 1,000 photos and videos on various electronic devices and thumb drives.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Johnson County, MO
Johnson County, MO
Crime & Safety
Shawnee, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
938
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy