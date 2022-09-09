ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty is a retail REIT with about 1,600 properties across the lower 48. The company has outperformed the broad market sharply since its 1994 IPO. Growing dividends and a sustainable payout ratio point to continued popularity among investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group SONY. Benitec Biopharma BNTC was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Codiak BioSciences CDAK saw the most pronounced...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Here's Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.24% to $78.51 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Intel Shares Are Nosediving

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 5.15% to $29.92 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

U.S. Stocks Close Higher to Extend Gains Ahead of CPI Data

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors await CPI data from the Labor Department, set to be released on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 0.71%, the S&P 500 added 1.06%, and the Nasdaq gained 1.27%. Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Await August Inflation Reading

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks rose to start the week as investors awaited Tuesday’s report on inflation. At 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1% and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.2%. Stocks have wobbled this...
STOCKS
