Read full article on original website
Related
Dow falls 530 points, Nasdaq plunges nearly 3% as hot inflation report keeps Fed on track for more jumbo rate hikes
Stocks dropped Tuesday following new inflation data that came in hotter than expected. August CPI showed inflation rose 8.3% compared to the same month last year, despite falling gas prices. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.3% from August last year. US stocks dropped Tuesday following a hotter-than-expected...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty is a retail REIT with about 1,600 properties across the lower 48. The company has outperformed the broad market sharply since its 1994 IPO. Growing dividends and a sustainable payout ratio point to continued popularity among investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
FOXBusiness
Ark Invest's Cathie Wood predicts inflation will see 'major downside surprises' in coming months
After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell seemed to reaffirm expectations of a third consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points Thursday, Ark Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood explained that she wouldn’t be surprised to see a significant Fed pivot in the coming months. "You've got Europe in recession,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sony Group SONY. Benitec Biopharma BNTC was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Codiak BioSciences CDAK saw the most pronounced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dow Jones slumps by 891 points, as inflation remains stubbornly high at 8.3% - and Fed prepares for third successive interest rate hike next week
American stocks slumped at news that inflation remains stubbornly high, as markets prepare for next week's Fed interest rate hike that will hit consumer demand. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 891 points or 2.71 per cent as of 12.30pm, to 31,486.89. That slump came shortly after the Commerce...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
24/7 Wall St. screened the Goldman Sachs Conviction List looking for safe dividend stocks investors can rotate to now to get ahead of what could be a big move lower in the fall resulting from coming big Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. These seven make a ton of sense for nervous investors now.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
Here's Why AMD Shares Are Falling
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading lower by 7.24% to $78.51 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Investors should consider taking advantage of any potential decline in these stocks.
Why Intel Shares Are Nosediving
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 5.15% to $29.92 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
CNBC
Stocks, dollar reverse to risk-off mode after U.S. inflation data is higher than expected
The dollar index reversed course to rally sharply and U.S. stocks sank while Treasury yields climbed after data showed U.S. consumer prices rising faster than expected in August, prompting bets for more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. Oil futures give up earlier gains in choppy trading after declining gasoline prices...
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are tumbling and disappointment is hitting markets worldwide Tuesday, following Wall Street’s sudden realization that inflation isn’t slowing as much as hoped. The S&P 500 sank 3% in morning trading, threatening to snap a four-day winning streak. Bond prices also fell sharply,...
What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?
Meta Platforms Inc META shares are trading lower Tuesday amid overall market weakness after the latest CPI inflation reading came in above economist estimates. The headline CPI rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July. However, the August CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8%. Core...
cheddar.com
U.S. Stocks Close Higher to Extend Gains Ahead of CPI Data
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday as investors await CPI data from the Labor Department, set to be released on Tuesday. The Dow jumped 0.71%, the S&P 500 added 1.06%, and the Nasdaq gained 1.27%. Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Await August Inflation Reading
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks rose to start the week as investors awaited Tuesday’s report on inflation. At 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1% and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.2%. Stocks have wobbled this...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0